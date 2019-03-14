AGCO : to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Industrials Conference

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and
distributor of agricultural equipment and infrastructure, announced
today that it will participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Global Industrials Conference 2019 on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. The
conference will include a presentation by Andy Beck, AGCO's Senior Vice
President and Chief Financial Officer, at 1:05 p.m. GMT. Investors may
listen to a live webcast of the presentation by accessing the webcast
button in the "Investors" section of the Company’s website at http://www.agcocorp.com/company/investors.aspx.
The webcast will also be archived immediately afterwards.
About AGCO
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and
distribution of agricultural solutions and delivers high-tech solutions
for farmers feeding the world through its full line of equipment and
related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands,
Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by
Fuse® smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in
Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of $9.4 billion in 2018. For
more information, visit http://www.AGCOcorp.com.
