AGCO : to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Industrials Conference

0
03/14/2019 | 08:12pm EDT

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and infrastructure, announced today that it will participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference 2019 on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. The conference will include a presentation by Andy Beck, AGCO's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, at 1:05 p.m. GMT. Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by accessing the webcast button in the "Investors" section of the Company’s website at http://www.agcocorp.com/company/investors.aspx. The webcast will also be archived immediately afterwards.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions and delivers high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of $9.4 billion in 2018. For more information, visit http://www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

Please visit our website at www.agcocorp.com


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 9 592 M
EBIT 2019 579 M
Net income 2019 359 M
Debt 2019 991 M
Yield 2019 0,97%
P/E ratio 2019 14,43
P/E ratio 2020 12,43
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
Capitalization 5 108 M
Managers
NameTitle
Martin H. Richenhagen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric P. Hansotia Chief Operating Officer
Andrew H. Beck Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Helmut R. Endres Senior Vice President-Engineering
P. George Benson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGCO CORPORATION19.92%5 108
PACCAR20.30%23 833
KOMATSU LTD15.50%22 872
KUBOTA CORP0.76%16 897
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV19.65%14 459
EPIROC10.33%11 743
