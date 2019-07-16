Log in
AGCO : to Present at Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference

07/16/2019 | 11:31am EDT

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and infrastructure, announced today that it will participate in Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The conference will include a presentation by Andy Beck, AGCO's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Eric Hansotia, AGCO’s Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at 9:45 a.m. E.T. Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by accessing the webcast button in the "Investors" section of the Company’s website at http://www.agcocorp.com/company/investors.aspx. The webcast will also be archived immediately afterwards.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions and delivers high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of $9.4 billion in 2018. For more information, visit http://www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

Please visit our website at www.agcocorp.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 506 M
EBIT 2019 588 M
Net income 2019 372 M
Debt 2019 883 M
Yield 2019 0,80%
P/E ratio 2019 15,7x
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,72x
EV / Sales2020 0,67x
Capitalization 5 924 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 74,00  $
Last Close Price 77,15  $
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target -4,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin H. Richenhagen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric P. Hansotia Chief Operating Officer
Andrew H. Beck Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Helmut R. Endres Senior Vice President-Engineering
P. George Benson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGCO CORPORATION38.58%5 787
PACCAR26.23%24 521
KOMATSU LTD9.76%21 869
KUBOTA CORP15.18%19 899
KNORR-BREMSE19.75%16 917
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV18.07%13 857
