Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Ageas    AGS   BE0974264930

AGEAS (AGS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/27 11:24:40 am
44.74 EUR   +0.20%
10:47aAGEAS : Records
PU
08/22ALLIANZ : appoints new CFO
AQ
08/21AGEAS AND BLACK : Transparency notification
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ageas : Records

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 10:47am CEST

The Guinness Book of Records will have to add the S&P 500 & the Russell 2000 index to their new edition (financial section) as last trading week both US equity indices set record highs. On Friday the S&P 500 index closed at a record peak of 2,874.69 points topping its previous record high of 2,872.87 on Jan. 26 and equalling the record for the longest-ever US bull-market in history at 3,452 days, topping the 1990-2000 bull tech run and rising some 325% since the low (676.53 points) recorded in March 2009. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 500 largest U.S. publicly traded companies by market value and the benchmark for the broader U.S. equity markets. Since the start of the year the S&P 500 index has risen some 8%. Also on Friday, the Russell 2000 index, which is less affected by global tariff disputes than its large-cap peers, also achieved a new record high of 1,725.67 points. While the S&P 500 index is the benchmark for large capitalization stocks, the Russell 2000 index is a commonly used benchmark for companies that identify themselves as 'small-cap' and measures the performance of approximately 2,000 small-cap companies. As at December 31, 2017, the average value for a company on the Russell 2000 was $2.4 billion with the median market cap of $861 million. Many US investors regard the Russell 2000 index as an important guide to the American economy because it measures the performance of smaller, domestically focused businesses. Since the start of the year the Russell 2000 index has risen some 12%. However, the fact US equity markets as of last week are in the longest bull market in history did raise some questions on the effects of cheap money and whether this uptrend can continue considering that central banks are removing their market support and persistent global trade war worries.

Last trading week the Ageas share closed at EUR 44.65 (+0.2%) slightly underperforming the SXIP 600 Insurance Index (+0.6%)

Disclaimer

Ageas NV published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 08:46:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGEAS
10:47aAGEAS : Records
PU
08/22ALLIANZ : appoints new CFO
AQ
08/21AGEAS AND BLACKROCK : Transparency notification
GL
08/21AGEAS AND BLACKROCK : Transparency notification
AQ
08/20AGEAS : reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
GL
08/20AGEAS : reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
AQ
08/20AGEAS : Relax
PU
08/16AGEAS : publishes its financial calendar 2019
PU
08/14AGEAS AND BLACKROCK : Transparency notification
GL
08/14AGEAS : Threshold crossings
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/08ageas SA/NV 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
06/08ADMIRAL : 5.9% Yield Is Attractive For Income Investors 
05/17Ageas' (AGESF) CEO Bart De Smet on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
05/16Ageas SA/NV 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/16ageas SA/NV reports Q1 results 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 10 139 M
EBIT 2018 1 139 M
Net income 2018 769 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,80%
P/E ratio 2018 11,19
P/E ratio 2019 10,72
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,86x
Capitalization 9 047 M
Chart AGEAS
Duration : Period :
Ageas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGEAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 43,5 €
Spread / Average Target -2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bart Karel de Smet Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jozef G. de Mey Chairman
Antonio Cano Chief Operating Officer & Director
Christophe Boizard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guy Jacques Marie de Selliers de Moranville Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGEAS9.69%10 591
ALLIANZ-3.13%93 162
CHUBB LTD-7.53%61 766
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-11.70%46 741
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP0.40%45 871
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES2.53%42 141
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.