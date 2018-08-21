Log in
AGEAS (AGS)
Ageas and BlackRock: Transparency notification

08/21/2018 | 05:41pm CEST

In accordance with the rules on financial transparency*, Blackrock has notified Ageas on 16 August 2018 that, on 14 August 2018, its shareholding stands at 5.14%.

* article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings us provisions

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning 190 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, Luxembourg, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of over 50,000 people and reported annual inflows close to EUR 34 billion in 2017 (all figures at 100%).




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ageas via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 10 139 M
EBIT 2018 1 139 M
Net income 2018 769 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,80%
P/E ratio 2018 11,19
P/E ratio 2019 10,71
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,86x
Capitalization 9 047 M
Technical analysis trends AGEAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 43,5 €
Spread / Average Target -2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bart Karel de Smet Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jozef G. de Mey Chairman
Antonio Cano Chief Operating Officer & Director
Christophe Boizard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guy Jacques Marie de Selliers de Moranville Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGEAS9.62%10 433
ALLIANZ-3.79%91 337
CHUBB LTD-8.27%62 095
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-11.75%46 715
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP-0.27%44 916
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES3.21%42 418
