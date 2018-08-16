Ageas : publishes its financial calendar 2019

Ageas announces the dates of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the publication of its results, and the relevant dividend dates.

Wednesday 20 February Annual Results 2018 Friday 5 April Publication of the Annual Report 2018 Wednesday 15 May First 3 months 2019 Results Wednesday 15 May Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (start of the meeting at 14:30 (CET)) Monday 27 May Ex-dividend date Wednesday 29 May Payment of 2018 dividend Wednesday 7 August Half Year Results 2019 Wednesday 6 November First 9 months 2019 Results

These press releases and related publications about the financial results will be published on www.ageas.com at 7:30am CET.

