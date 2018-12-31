Log in
AGEAS (AGS)
  Report  
Ageas : reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

12/31/2018 | 05:41pm CET

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 8 August 2018, Ageas reports the purchase of 37,500 Ageas shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 24-12-2018 until 28-12-2018.

Date Number of
Shares 		Total amount
(EUR) 		Average price
(EUR) 		Lowest price
(EUR) 		Highest price
(EUR)
24-12-2018 10,000 389,802 38.98 38.84 39.07
25-12-2018 0 0 0.00 0.00 0.00
26-12-2018 0 0 0.00 0.00 0.00
27-12-2018 20,000 769,058 38.45 38.23 39.23
28-12-2018 7,500 290,568 38.74 38.48 38.90
Total 37,500 1,449,428 38.65 38.23 39.23

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 13 August 2018, Ageas has bought back 1,935,577 shares for a total amount of EUR 84,038,511. This corresponds to 0.95% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning 190 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, Luxembourg, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of over 50,000 people and reported annual inflows close to EUR 34 billion in 2017 (all figures at 100%).




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ageas via Globenewswire
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
