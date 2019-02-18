Log in
AGEAS

AGEAS

(AGS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 02/18 11:36:01 am
41.76 EUR   +0.70%
11:41aAGEAS : reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
GL
04:32aAGEAS : Volatile Valentine
PU
02/13AGEAS AND BLACKROCK : Transparency notification
AQ
Ageas : reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

02/18/2019 | 11:41am EST

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 8 August 2018, Ageas reports the purchase of 39,500 Ageas shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 11-02-2019 until 15-02-2019.

Date Number of
Shares 		Total amount
(EUR) 		Average price
(EUR) 		Lowest price
(EUR) 		Highest price
(EUR)
11-02-2019 8,000 330,064 41.26 41.00 41.59
12-02-2019 7,500 312,279 41.64 41.43 41.81
13-02-2019 7,500 311,608 41.55 41.29 41.73
14-02-2019 9,000 371,445 41.27 41.00 41.63
15-02-2019 7,500 310,986 41.46 40.96 41.75
Total 39,500 1,636,382 41.43 40.96 41.81

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 13 August 2018, Ageas has bought back 2,252,177 shares for a total amount of EUR 96,750,787. This corresponds to 1.11% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning 190 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of over 50,000 people and reported annual inflows close to EUR 34 billion in 2017 (all figures at 100%).




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ageas via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 9 728 M
EBIT 2018 1 103 M
Net income 2018 814 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,18%
P/E ratio 2018 10,07
P/E ratio 2019 9,63
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,82x
Capitalization 8 419 M
Managers
NameTitle
Bart Karel de Smet Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jozef G. de Mey Chairman
António Cano Chief Operating Officer & Director
Christophe Boizard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guy Jacques Marie de Selliers de Moranville Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGEAS5.52%9 509
ALLIANZ8.56%91 150
CHUBB LTD3.12%61 384
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP9.89%48 521
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES14.31%45 918
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP7.38%37 438
