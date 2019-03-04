Log in
Ageas : reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

03/04/2019

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 8 August 2018, Ageas reports the purchase of 37,500 Ageas shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 25-02-2019 until 01-03-2019.

Date Number of
Shares 		Total amount
(EUR) 		Average price
(EUR) 		Lowest price
(EUR) 		Highest price
(EUR)
25-02-2019 7,500 324,827 43.31 43.15 43.50
26-02-2019 7,500 324,138 43.22 43.09 43.34
27-02-2019 7,500 324,792 43.31 43.18 43.40
28-02-2019 7,500 324,145 43.22 43.03 43.38
01-03-2019 7,500 327,670 43.69 43.56 43.82
Total 37,500 1,625,572 43.35 43.03 43.82

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 13 August 2018, Ageas has bought back 2,327,177 shares for a total amount of EUR 99,972,880. This corresponds to 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of over 45,000 people and reported annual inflows of over EUR 34 billion in 2018 (all figures at 100%).




