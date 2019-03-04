Ageas : reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 8 August 2018, Ageas reports the purchase of 37,500 Ageas shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 25-02-2019 until 01-03-2019.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 25-02-2019 7,500 324,827 43.31 43.15 43.50 26-02-2019 7,500 324,138 43.22 43.09 43.34 27-02-2019 7,500 324,792 43.31 43.18 43.40 28-02-2019 7,500 324,145 43.22 43.03 43.38 01-03-2019 7,500 327,670 43.69 43.56 43.82 Total 37,500 1,625,572 43.35 43.03 43.82

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 13 August 2018, Ageas has bought back 2,327,177 shares for a total amount of EUR 99,972,880. This corresponds to 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

