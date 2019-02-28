Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Ageas    AGS   BE0974264930

AGEAS

(AGS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Canada's OMERS eyes Brussels Airport stake as bid deadline looms: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 12:22pm EST

LONDON/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Canada's pension fund, Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS), has emerged as a strong contender for a 36 percent stake in Brussels Airport ahead of final bids due in mid-March, two banking sources said.

OMERS, the former owner of London City Airport, will compete with a consortium formed by Dutch pension fund manager APG and Australian infrastructure fund QIC and a second consortium led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) which includes Dutch pension fund PGGM and local Belgian insurance player AG, part of Ageas.

According to ratings agencies, Brussels Airport's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are around 300 million euros. At a valuation of 20 times EBITDA, Macquarie's stake would be worth around 2.2 billion euros including debt.

Macquarie has backed Brussels Airport for around 10 years but hired JPMorgan in early 2017 to help it exit as this is the last remaining asset of its first European infrastructure fund.

A legal dispute between the Australian infrastructure fund and fellow shareholder Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP) on pre-emption rights over the asset stalled the sale of the transport hub until the dispute was resolved last summer.

OTPP, which bought 39 percent in 2011, gave up its pre-emption rights over the asset and agreed to information being circulated to potential buyers of Macquarie's stake.

Macquarie, OMERS and CPPIB did not immediately respond to a request for comment. APG, AG and PGGM declined to comment.

Other infrastructure, pension and sovereign wealth funds that had expressed interest, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Germany's Allianz among others, decided against it, several other sources said.

The airport, which serves as a hub for Lufthansa-owned Brussels Airlines, had nearly 26 million passengers last year, a rise of 4 percent compared to 2017.

European airports have been a lucrative business for private equity firms and pension and infrastructure funds over the past few years because they offer strong growth potential from increasing global travel and services such as shops, on-site hotels and car parking.

The French government is widely expected to launch the sale of its stake in French airport group Aeroports de Paris (ADP) later this year.

In Britain, France's Vinci took advantage of a Brexit hit to UK asset prices to buy a majority stake in London's Gatwick for 2.9 billion pounds ($3.7 billion).

(Additional reporting by Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels and Toby Sterling in Amsterdam; editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

By Clara Denina and Arno Schuetze
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGEAS -0.02% 43.33 Delayed Quote.10.28%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -0.77% 104.36 Delayed Quote.7.86%
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD 0.85% 128.64 End-of-day quote.17.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGEAS
12:22pCANADA'S OMERS EYES BRUSSELS AIRPORT : sources
RE
02/27AGEAS AND BLACKROCK : Transparency notification
GL
02/25AGEAS : reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
GL
02/25AGEAS : completes the acquisition of the 40% stake in Indian NonLife insurer RSG..
AQ
02/25AGEAS : “Hoodie Hoo!!”
PU
02/23AGEAS : completes the acquisition of the 40% stake in Indian Non-Life insurer RS..
AQ
02/22AGEAS : completes the acquisition of the 40% stake in Indian Non-Life insurer RS..
AQ
02/21AGEAS AND BLACKROCK : Transparency notification
GL
02/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Lockheed Martin, UBS, Sainsbury...
02/20AGEAS : reports Full Year 2018 result
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 10 773 M
EBIT 2019 1 069 M
Net income 2019 837 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,23%
P/E ratio 2019 10,01
P/E ratio 2020 9,45
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,89x
Capitalization 8 799 M
Chart AGEAS
Duration : Period :
Ageas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGEAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 43,2 €
Spread / Average Target -0,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bart Karel de Smet Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jozef G. de Mey Chairman
António Cano Chief Operating Officer & Director
Christophe Boizard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guy Jacques Marie de Selliers de Moranville Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGEAS10.28%10 008
ALLIANZ11.04%93 894
CHUBB LTD2.98%61 301
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP12.21%49 798
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES16.08%46 874
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP10.30%37 797
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.