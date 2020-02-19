Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Ageas SA/NV    AGS   BE0974264930

AGEAS SA/NV

(AGS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/19 02:03:16 am
52.75 EUR   -0.47%
01:31aAgeas reports on its full year 2019 results
GL
01:31aAGEAS / : reports on its full year 2019 results
AQ
02/18AGEAS / : reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ageas reports on its full year 2019 results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 01:31am EST

Ageas reports on its full year 2019 results

  • Best ever full year results
  • Fourth quarter result influenced by RPN(i) revaluation and lower UK result
  • Proposed gross cash dividend up 20% to EUR 2.65
 
Net Result
  • 2019 net result stood at EUR 979 million versus EUR 809 million thanks to the good Non-Life performance in Belgium and Continental Europe and the Asian Life business.
  • Q4 net result fell from EUR 154 million to EUR 102 million mainly due to the RPN(i) revaluation over the quarter offsetting the earlier gains, and the lower UK net result
  • Q4 Life net result increased considerably from EUR 45 million to EUR 174 million driven by Asia and Belgium
  • Q4 Non-Life net result decreased from EUR 88 million to EUR 60 million mainly due to the challenging UK Motor market
Inflows
  • 2019 Group inflows (at 100%) of EUR 35.9 billion, up 11%, scope-on-scope
  • Q4 Group inflows (at 100%) of EUR 7.3 billion, up 9%, scope-on-scope
    Life inflows up 8% to EUR 5.7 billion and Non-Life up 10% at EUR 1.7 billion (both at 100% and scope-on-scope)
  • Q4 Group inflows (Ageas’s part) up 5% at EUR 3.3 billion, scope-on-scope
Operating
Performance
  • Combined ratio at 95.0% versus 94.3%,better than the Group target of 96%
  • Operating Margin Guaranteed stable at 88 bps and well within the target range of 85 bps to 95 bps
  • Operating Margin Unit-Linked up at 28 bps versus 25 bps in 2018 and only just below target range.
Balance Sheet
  • Shareholders’ equity at EUR 11.2 billion or EUR 58.89 per share
  • Group Solvency IIageas ratio stands at 217%. The ratio would have stand at 205% and the cash position at EUR 1.7 billion, taking into account the adjustment following the closing of the successful tender offer for the FRESH securities in January 2020.
  • General Account Total Liquid Assets at EUR 2.2 billion, of which EUR 0.5 billion is ring-fenced for the Fortis settlement
  • End of year Life Technical Liabilities excluding shadow accounting of the consolidated entities increased by 6 % to EUR 77.4 billion
Dividend§  The proposed cash dividend of EUR 2.65 represents a 50% pay-out ratio over a record result and is fully in line with our dividend policy

A complete overview of the figures can be viewed on the Ageas website.

Ageas CEO Bart De Smet said: « 2019 was a remarkable year for Ageas. We closed the year with the best ever result and an Insurance net results of more than EUR 1 billion, thanks to strong performances in Belgium and Continental Europe supported by an exceptionally high result in Asia. Group inflows were also at an all-time high. Connect21, our new strategic plan took an excellent start achieving all targets but one, where we areclosing the gap. Based on these accomplishments, our solid balance sheet and our capacity to generate cash, the Board of Ageas proposes to increase the dividend significantly to EUR 2.65.

The direct impact of insurance claims related to the 2019-nCoV is expected to be limited. However, the indirect impact coming from the economic slowdown and the volatility in financial markets and interest rates could influence our Asian commercial activity and results.

Additionally to the strong 2019 performance and supported by our improved rating, we modernised our capital structure with the tender on the Fresh securities and the successful issuance of two new debt instruments.

As Connect21 is not only about short term targets but also about the Group’s ambitions and objective to create sustainable economic value for all its stakeholders, the Ageas Board of Directors adopted a new Corporate Governance Charter, confirming the Group’s commitment to live up to its purpose to be a ‘Supporter of your Life’.»

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AGEAS SA/NV
01:31aAgeas reports on its full year 2019 results
GL
01:31aAGEAS / : reports on its full year 2019 results
AQ
02/18AGEAS / : reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
AQ
02/18AGEAS / : Post Office Insurance and Ageas enter exclusive home insurance partner..
AQ
02/14AGEAS SA/NV : annual earnings release
02/10AGEAS / : reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
AQ
02/07AGEAS SA/NV : Crossing thresholds
CO
02/04AGEAS AND BLACKROCK : Transparency notification
AQ
01/27AGEAS / : reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
AQ
01/21AGEAS AND BLACKROCK : Transparency notification
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 9 641 M
EBIT 2019 1 432 M
Net income 2019 1 006 M
Finance 2019 909 M
Yield 2019 4,84%
P/E ratio 2019 10,1x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,96x
EV / Sales2020 1,03x
Capitalization 10 145 M
Chart AGEAS SA/NV
Duration : Period :
ageas SA/NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGEAS SA/NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 50,07  €
Last Close Price 53,00  €
Spread / Highest target 10,6%
Spread / Average Target -5,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bart Karel de Smet Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jozef G. de Mey Chairman
António Cano Chief Operating Officer & Director
Christophe Boizard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guy Jacques Marie de Selliers de Moranville Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGEAS SA/NV0.61%10 975
ALLIANZ SE6.18%104 616
CHUBB LIMITED5.04%74 376
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP9.07%64 915
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES6.62%59 944
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-4.52%42 175
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group