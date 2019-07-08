PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, 8 July 2019 - 17:40 (CET)

Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 8 August 2018, Ageas reports the purchase of 150,000Ageas shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 01-07-2019until 05-07-2019.

Date Number of Total amount Average price Lowest price Highest price Shares (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 01-07-2019 30,000 1,392,921 46.43 46.24 46.67 02-07-2019 30,000 1,404,045 46.80 46.61 46.97 03-07-2019 30,000 1,412,403 47.08 46.80 47.18 04-07-2019 30,000 1,420,326 47.34 47.17 47.44 05-07-2019 30,000 1,419,510 47.32 47.17 47.45 Total 150,000 7,049,205 46.99 46.24 47.45

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 13 August 2018, Ageas has bought back 3,795,187 shares for a total amount of EUR 165,708,707. This corresponds to 1.91% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of over 45,000 people and reported annual inflows of over EUR 34 billion in 2018 (all figures at 100%).