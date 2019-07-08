Log in
AGEAS SA/NV

(AGS)
ageas / : reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

07/08/2019 | 06:08pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, 8 July 2019 - 17:40 (CET)

Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 8 August 2018, Ageas reports the purchase of 150,000Ageas shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 01-07-2019until 05-07-2019.

Date

Number of

Total amount

Average price

Lowest price

Highest price

Shares

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

01-07-2019

30,000

1,392,921

46.43

46.24

46.67

02-07-2019

30,000

1,404,045

46.80

46.61

46.97

03-07-2019

30,000

1,412,403

47.08

46.80

47.18

04-07-2019

30,000

1,420,326

47.34

47.17

47.44

05-07-2019

30,000

1,419,510

47.32

47.17

47.45

Total

150,000

7,049,205

46.99

46.24

47.45

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 13 August 2018, Ageas has bought back 3,795,187 shares for a total amount of EUR 165,708,707. This corresponds to 1.91% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of over 45,000 people and reported annual inflows of over EUR 34 billion in 2018 (all figures at 100%).

REGULATED INFORMATION

EURONEXT BRUSSELS

Ticker: AGS

ISIN: BE0974264930

MEDIA CONTACT

+32 (0)2 557 57 37

INVESTOR RELATIONS +32 (0)2 557 57 32

AgeasRue du Marquis 1 1000 Brussels - Belgium www.ageas.com

@AgeasGroup

PRESS RELEASE - 058

1

Disclaimer

Ageas NV published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 22:07:07 UTC
