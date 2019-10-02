Log in
AGENT INFORMATION SOFTWARE, INC.

(AIFS)
Agent Information Software (AIFS) Announces Cash Dividend

10/02/2019 | 05:30pm EDT

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agent Information Software (OTC: AIFS) today announced that on July 10, 2019, its Board of Directors approved a cash dividend to its shareholders.

A dividend of $0.025 per common share will be paid on August 30, 2019, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 15, 2019.

Auto-Graphics continues to see growth with their resource sharing product SHAREit, with the addition of two more clients in 2019.

About Agent Information Software

Parent company AIFS was founded in 1950, with day-to-day operations being carried out by its fully owned subsidiary, Auto‐Graphics.  Auto-Graphics develops innovative information and data management solutions for multiple platforms that are standards‐compliant, built on open systems architecture and available through the Software as a Service (SaaS) hosted delivery model. Auto-Graphics’ technical ingenuity and reputation for service excellence make us a trusted partner to more than 11,000 libraries throughout North America.  Our information and data management systems are used by customers across multiple industries, including a range of library markets such as public, academic, school, special and consortia, and meet the needs of customers in the legal, financial, publishing, aerospace and manufacturing markets.  For more information visit AIS at www.agentinformationsoftware.com or Auto-Graphics, Inc. at www.auto-graphics.com, or Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Katie Cover
Auto‐Graphics, Inc.
(909) 569‐1514
kmc@auto-graphics.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
