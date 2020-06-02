Log in
Agent Information Software, Inc.

AGENT INFORMATION SOFTWARE, INC.

(AIFS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 


New Mexico State Library selects Auto-Graphics' MONTAGE to Upgrade their Digital Collection Software Management System

06/02/2020 | 11:01am EDT

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auto-Graphics, Inc. (A-G) is proud to announce their digital collection management solution, MONTAGE, has been purchased by the New Mexico State Library. The addition of this software to their resources will improve the state’s efforts to capture, harvest, and provide public access to digital state government publications.  The Montage solution will allow the government documents staff at the State Library to process digital state government information in a more efficient and thus productive method. The new public interface will also allow visitors to the digital collections site an easier and more intuitive way to search and discover New Mexico state government publications.  Further, Montage will provide improved “scan to patron” workflow allowing the New Mexico State Library to expand their digital government information holdings over the next year.

MONTAGE offers an easy and simple to use back-end interface that will streamline staff workflow, allowing state documents to be moved through the software quicker, making them available to patrons much sooner. The state will now be able to better meet statutory requirements for the preservation of state government publications and join the ranks of many other state libraries, such as the South Dakota State Library, which is harvesting and preserving the work of their state government.

“We are pleased to add the New Mexico State Library to the growing number of libraries and agencies using Montage.  We feel that Montage can add unique value and visibility to the states’ state documents and collections as we have seen with our other state library Montage users,” said Albert Flores, Auto-Graphics, VP.

This ability for MONTAGE to build clean digital collections that deliver relevant search results inspired the creation of “Suggested Searches” within MONTAGE.  Suggested Searches are curated digital searches that can be put in as metadata in a bibliographic record in a library ILS catalog, enabling any library to easily and confidently provide both digital and physical resources with one search in one record to your patrons.

Auto-Graphics, Inc. has provided library management and resource sharing software solutions for nearly seven decades.  A-G continues to listen to its customers and market needs, to offer new technology that improves, assists, and engages their customers, helping them become more efficient and patron-centric.  A-G is focused on maintaining and exceeding industry requirements, product warranty, technically trained staff, and a strong customer service team.  All A-G products meet ISO and NISO standards and are available through a cloud-based delivery model (SaaS -Software as a Service). For more information visit A-G on Facebook and LinkedIn or www.auto-graphics.com.

Media contact: Katie Cover
Auto‐Graphics, Inc.
(909) 569‐1514
kmc@auto-graphics.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
