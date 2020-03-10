Log in
AGENUS INC.

AGENUS INC.

(AGEN)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agenus : Gets $15.1 Million Milestone Payment for Shingrix Sales

03/10/2020 | 09:40am EDT

By Chris Wack

Agenus Inc. on Tuesday reported the triggering of a $15.1 million milestone payment from HealthCare Royalty Partners based on sales of GlaxoSmithKline's Shingrix vaccine exceeding $2 billion in 2019.

Agenus said its proprietary QS-21 Stimulon is a key component in GlaxoSmithKline's Shingrix vaccine, which has generated sales exceeding $2.3 billion in its second year after launch.

Agenus said it is due another milestone amounting to $25.5 million if Shingrix sales exceed $2.75 billion over four consecutive quarters before 2026.

Agenus shares were up 6% to $2.49 in premarket trading.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGENUS INC. -3.69% 2.35 Delayed Quote.-42.26%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE 0.61% 1554 Delayed Quote.-12.98%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 129 M
EBIT 2019 -101 M
Net income 2019 -133 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,27x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,87x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,51x
Capi. / Sales2020 7,77x
Capitalization 323 M
