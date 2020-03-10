Agenus : Gets $15.1 Million Milestone Payment for Shingrix Sales

By Chris Wack

Agenus Inc. on Tuesday reported the triggering of a $15.1 million milestone payment from HealthCare Royalty Partners based on sales of GlaxoSmithKline's Shingrix vaccine exceeding $2 billion in 2019.

Agenus said its proprietary QS-21 Stimulon is a key component in GlaxoSmithKline's Shingrix vaccine, which has generated sales exceeding $2.3 billion in its second year after launch.

Agenus said it is due another milestone amounting to $25.5 million if Shingrix sales exceed $2.75 billion over four consecutive quarters before 2026.

Agenus shares were up 6% to $2.49 in premarket trading.

