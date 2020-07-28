Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Agenus Inc.    AGEN

AGENUS INC.

(AGEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agenus : Receives $35M In Immuno-Oncology Transaction with Betta Pharmaceuticals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 11:21am EDT
Agenus Receives $35M In Immuno-Oncology Transaction with Betta Pharmaceuticals

Agenus Receives $35M In Immuno-Oncology Transaction with Betta Pharmaceuticals

Lexington, Mass., July 28, 2020 - Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology (I-O) company with an extensive pipeline of agents designed to activate immune response to cancers, today announced the closing of a $20 million equity investment, at $4.03 per share, by Betta Pharmaceuticals (SZ300558) bringing the total received to $35M. Betta is a top Chinese pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of innovative oncology therapies. The equity investment by Betta Pharmaceuticals is part of the broader immuno-oncology (I-O) partnership that Agenus and Betta Pharmaceuticals announced last month.

Under the partnership Agenus is also eligible to receive up to $100 million in potential milestones plus royalties on net sales. In exchange Betta received exclusive rights for the development and commercialization of balstilimab and zalifrelimab, as both monotherapies and combination therapies, excluding intravesical delivery, in greater China, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Agenus' balstilimab (anti-PD-1) is planned for a BLA filing this year. Trials for balstilimab alone and in combination with zalifrelimab (anti-CTLA-4) have already completed accrual and follow up of all patients. The US FDA granted Fast Track designation for balstilimab alone and in combination with zalifrelimab in this indication and the molecules are eligible for US FDA Priority Review.

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, proprietary cancer vaccine platforms, and adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary). The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support early phase clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and twitter.

About Betta Pharmaceuticals

Betta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (SZ300558), established in 2003 in Hangzhou, China, is one of the leading Chinese pharmaceutical companies dedicated to develop and commercialize innovative oncology products to meet high unmet medical needs. With over 1,300 employees in Hangzhou and Beijing, Betta's development capabilities range from small-molecule to biologics discovery, clinical development, manufacturing, sales and marketing. Betta's leading product - icotinib (Conmana®), the first innovative oncology product developed and commercially launched by a Chinese pharmaceutical company - is one of the top selling targeted therapies treating non-small cell lung cancer patients in China, having achieved 1.55 billion RMB annual sales in 2019. Betta currently has two programs under NDA review by the NMPA, two programs under late-stage clinical development, eight programs under proof-of-concept clinical development, and multiple small-molecule and biologics programs under pre-clinical discovery. Throughout the years, Betta has set up strategic partnerships with Amgen Inc., Xcovery LLC., Beijing Mabworks Biotech Co., Ltd., Tyrogenex Inc., InventisBio lnc., and Merus N.V.. For additional information, please visit http://bettapharma.com/en.php

Agenus Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the collaboration, the receipt of potential milestones and royalties, as well as timing for planned BLA filings. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the factors described under the Risk Factors section of our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Agenus cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Agenus undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Agenus Contact:
Jennifer Buell, PhD

781-674-4420

Jennifer.Buell@agenusbio.com

Disclaimer

Agenus Inc. published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 15:18:52 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur AGENUS INC.
11:21aAGENUS : Receives $35M In Immuno-Oncology Transaction with Betta Pharmaceuticals
PU
06/23AGENUS : Cell Therapy and Checkpoint Antibody Combinations Show Curative Preclin..
AQ
06/22AGENUS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/22AGENUS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Eq..
AQ
06/03AGENUS INC. : - FDA Clears IND for iNKT Cells to Treat COVID-19 Patients
AQ
05/15AGENUS : NextGen CTLA-4 Antibody Data to be presented at ASCO
AQ
05/14AGENUS INC. : - FDA Clears AgenTus IND for Allogeneic iNKT Cell Therapy
AQ
05/11AGENUS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
05/08AGENUS : Corporate Update 2020
PU
05/07AGENUS : First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42,0 M - -
Net income 2020 -164 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,03x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 548 M 548 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 13,0x
Nbr of Employees 328
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart AGENUS INC.
Duration : Period :
Agenus Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGENUS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,00 $
Last Close Price 3,20 $
Spread / Highest target 87,8%
Spread / Average Target 56,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Garo H. Armen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer Buell President & Chief Operating Officer
Christine M. Klaskin CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & VP-Finance
Anna Wijatyk Vice President-Clinical Development
Marc van Dijk Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGENUS INC.-21.50%548
LONZA GROUP59.80%45 562
CELLTRION, INC.75.14%35 430
MODERNA, INC.308.54%31 071
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.5.03%31 039
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.49.97%29 663
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group