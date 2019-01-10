AgeX Therapeutics : LifeMap Sciences, Tianjin Novogene and Shanghai Shanyi Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer Leading Clinical NGS Solution to the China Market

LifeMap Sciences, Inc., a subsidiary of AgeX
Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: AGE) announced today that Tianjin
Novogene Medical Laboratory, LifeMap, and Shanghai Shanyi today
announced a partnership to provide a combined, best-of-breed Clinical
NGS analysis and interpretation platform for Tianjin Novogene Medical
Laboratory’s customers in China.
LifeMap Sciences’ TGex is the leading provider of tertiary NGS analysis
and interpretation solutions for rare pediatric disorders in the China
market. It is today the clinical genetics solution of choice for top
tier pediatric and maternal hospitals, including Peking Union Medical
Center, Beijing Children’s Hospital, Shanghai International Children’s
Medical Center, Shenzhen Maternal Hospital and Guanxi Maternal Hospital
amongst others, as well as in private labs. TGex is distributed in China
by Shanghai Shanyi, which provides molecular technologies, services and
solutions throughout the territory.
“We’re very excited about this partnership,” says Yaron Guan Golan,
Chief Executive Officer at LifeMap Sciences. “Novogene Tianjin is a top
tier provider of sequencing and bioinformatics solutions in China and we
are honored to have them select us to provide TGex as part of their
bioinformatics platform. The partnership with Novogene Tianjin will
allow us to rapidly expand our offerings in the China market, and
together to offer best-of-breed end-to-end clinical NGS solutions to the
China market.”
“We’re proud to cooperate with Novogene and LifeMap,” said Lei Li, GM at
Shanghai Shanyi. “Both of them are top providers of genomic services and
solutions. The NGS interpretation marketing is rapidly growing in China
today as cost of sequencing decreases. This cooperation between
Novogene, LifeMap, and Shanghai Shanyi will improve the quality of
genetic diseases diagnosis and, potentially, treatment throughout China.”
Questions regarding the above can be directed to Mr. Lei Li at terry.lee@tgexsanyi.cn
or to Yaron Guan Golan, CEO at LifeMap Sciences, at yg@lifemapsc.com.
About Novogene Tianjin Medical Laboratory
Novogene Tianjin Medical Laboratory is a CAP accredited clinical lab
that provides high quality sequencing services to 1,920 scientific
research institutes and universities, 720 hospitals, as well as 1,430
pharmaceutical and agricultural laboratories.
For more information, visit https://en.novogene.com/.
About LifeMap Sciences
LifeMap Sciences is a life sciences technology company that offers
integrated, streamlined solutions that empower life scientists worldwide
to conduct cutting-edge basic, clinical and applied biomedical research.
LifeMap’s products are used in more than 3,000 institutions including
academia, research hospitals, patent offices, and leading biopharma and
diagnostic companies. Operations worldwide are carried out from our
offices in California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Tel Aviv, and Hong
Kong. LifeMap is a subsidiary of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.
For more information, please visit http://www.lifemapsc.com/.
About Shanghai Shanyi Biological technology
Shanghai Shanyi is a leading provider of molecular technology service
and solutions, including NGS interpretation, variant validation
services, DNA Extraction solutions, dedicated in improving the molecular
medical service quality in China.
About AgeX Therapeutics
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: AGE) is focused on developing
and commercializing innovative therapeutics for human aging. Its PureStem®
and UniverCyte™ manufacturing and immunotolerance
technologies are designed to work together to generate highly defined,
universal, allogeneic, off-the-shelf pluripotent stem cell-derived young
cells of any type for application in a whole host of diseases with a
high unmet medical need. AgeX has two preclinical cell therapy programs:
AGEX-VASC1 (vascular progenitor cells) for tissue ischemia and AGEX-BAT1
(brown fat cells) for Type II diabetes. AgeX’s revolutionary longevity
platform named induced Tissue Regeneration (iTR™) aims to unlock
cellular immortality and regenerative capacity to reverse age-related
changes within tissues. AGEX-iTR1547 is an iTR-based formulation in
preclinical development. HyStem® is AgeX’s delivery
technology to stably engraft PureStem cell therapies and slowly release
iTR molecules in the body. AgeX is aggressively developing its core
product pipeline for use in the clinic to extend human healthspan, and
is seeking opportunities to form licensing and partnership agreements
around its broad IP estate and proprietary technology platforms for
non-core clinical applications.
For more information, please visit www.agexinc.com
or connect with the company on Twitter,
Facebook
and YouTube.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release are “forward-looking
statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not historical fact
including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as
“will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates”
should also be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ
materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking
statements and as such should be evaluated together with the many
uncertainties that affect the business of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. and
its subsidiaries, particularly those mentioned in the cautionary
statements found in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of AgeX’s
Information Statement filed as an exhibit to its Registration Statement
on Form 10 with the Securities and Exchange Commissions (copies of which
may be obtained at www.sec.gov).
Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking
statements to change. AgeX specifically disclaims any obligation or
intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a
result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of
this release, except as required by applicable law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005267/en/