AgeX Therapeutics : LifeMap Sciences, Tianjin Novogene and Shanghai Shanyi Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer Leading Clinical NGS Solution to the China Market

LifeMap Sciences, Inc., a subsidiary of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: AGE) announced today that Tianjin Novogene Medical Laboratory, LifeMap, and Shanghai Shanyi today announced a partnership to provide a combined, best-of-breed Clinical NGS analysis and interpretation platform for Tianjin Novogene Medical Laboratory’s customers in China.

LifeMap Sciences’ TGex is the leading provider of tertiary NGS analysis and interpretation solutions for rare pediatric disorders in the China market. It is today the clinical genetics solution of choice for top tier pediatric and maternal hospitals, including Peking Union Medical Center, Beijing Children’s Hospital, Shanghai International Children’s Medical Center, Shenzhen Maternal Hospital and Guanxi Maternal Hospital amongst others, as well as in private labs. TGex is distributed in China by Shanghai Shanyi, which provides molecular technologies, services and solutions throughout the territory.

“We’re very excited about this partnership,” says Yaron Guan Golan, Chief Executive Officer at LifeMap Sciences. “Novogene Tianjin is a top tier provider of sequencing and bioinformatics solutions in China and we are honored to have them select us to provide TGex as part of their bioinformatics platform. The partnership with Novogene Tianjin will allow us to rapidly expand our offerings in the China market, and together to offer best-of-breed end-to-end clinical NGS solutions to the China market.”

“We’re proud to cooperate with Novogene and LifeMap,” said Lei Li, GM at Shanghai Shanyi. “Both of them are top providers of genomic services and solutions. The NGS interpretation marketing is rapidly growing in China today as cost of sequencing decreases. This cooperation between Novogene, LifeMap, and Shanghai Shanyi will improve the quality of genetic diseases diagnosis and, potentially, treatment throughout China.”

About Novogene Tianjin Medical Laboratory

Novogene Tianjin Medical Laboratory is a CAP accredited clinical lab that provides high quality sequencing services to 1,920 scientific research institutes and universities, 720 hospitals, as well as 1,430 pharmaceutical and agricultural laboratories.

For more information, visit https://en.novogene.com/.

About LifeMap Sciences

LifeMap Sciences is a life sciences technology company that offers integrated, streamlined solutions that empower life scientists worldwide to conduct cutting-edge basic, clinical and applied biomedical research. LifeMap’s products are used in more than 3,000 institutions including academia, research hospitals, patent offices, and leading biopharma and diagnostic companies. Operations worldwide are carried out from our offices in California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Tel Aviv, and Hong Kong. LifeMap is a subsidiary of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.

For more information, please visit http://www.lifemapsc.com/.

About Shanghai Shanyi Biological technology

Shanghai Shanyi is a leading provider of molecular technology service and solutions, including NGS interpretation, variant validation services, DNA Extraction solutions, dedicated in improving the molecular medical service quality in China.

About AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: AGE) is focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics for human aging. Its PureStem® and UniverCyte™ manufacturing and immunotolerance technologies are designed to work together to generate highly defined, universal, allogeneic, off-the-shelf pluripotent stem cell-derived young cells of any type for application in a whole host of diseases with a high unmet medical need. AgeX has two preclinical cell therapy programs: AGEX-VASC1 (vascular progenitor cells) for tissue ischemia and AGEX-BAT1 (brown fat cells) for Type II diabetes. AgeX’s revolutionary longevity platform named induced Tissue Regeneration (iTR™) aims to unlock cellular immortality and regenerative capacity to reverse age-related changes within tissues. AGEX-iTR1547 is an iTR-based formulation in preclinical development. HyStem® is AgeX’s delivery technology to stably engraft PureStem cell therapies and slowly release iTR molecules in the body. AgeX is aggressively developing its core product pipeline for use in the clinic to extend human healthspan, and is seeking opportunities to form licensing and partnership agreements around its broad IP estate and proprietary technology platforms for non-core clinical applications.

For more information, please visit www.agexinc.com or connect with the company on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not historical fact including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” should also be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and as such should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the business of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. and its subsidiaries, particularly those mentioned in the cautionary statements found in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of AgeX’s Information Statement filed as an exhibit to its Registration Statement on Form 10 with the Securities and Exchange Commissions (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. AgeX specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

