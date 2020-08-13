AGF Management : AGF) Confirms Court Sanction of Smith & Williamson Merger

AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI) today announced that it has filed preliminary prospectuses with the Canadian securities regulators for the launch of two ETFs (AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF and AGF Global Opportunities Bond ETF) and two mutual funds (AGFiQ Global Balanced ETF Portfolio Fund and AGFiQ Global Income ETF Portfolio Fund). AGFI is also announcing the termination of two ETFs (AGFiQ Global Equity ETF Portfolio (ticker: QGL) (formerly, AGFiQ Global Equity Rotation ETF) and AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETF (ticker: QUDV)) and one mutual fund (AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged Fund).



'As we look across our investment management platform we want to ensure our product line-up has the best representation of our strengths while also expanding our distribution reach through a variety of investment vehicles,' said Karrie Van Belle, Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer, AGFI. 'We recognize that our clients require choice and options in the way they access our strategies to best meet the structure of their respective businesses and investors' portfolios.'

Preliminary Prospectuses Filed for Two ETFs and Two Mutual Funds



AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF: AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities which fit its concept of sustainable development.

AGF Global Opportunities Bond ETF: AGF Global Opportunities Bond ETF seeks to provide capital appreciation and interest income by investing primarily in fixed-income securities of governments and corporations around the world.



AGFiQ Global Balanced ETF Portfolio Fund: AGFiQ Global Balanced ETF Portfolio Fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with reduced volatility by investing, directly or indirectly, including through ETFs, in global equity and fixed income securities including securities related to non-traditional asset classes.



AGFiQ Global Income ETF Portfolio Fund: AGFiQ Global Income ETF Portfolio Fund seeks to generate capital growth and regular income by investing, directly or indirectly, including through ETFs, in global equity and fixed income securities including securities related to non-traditional asset classes.

Terminations of Two ETFs



AGFI is also today announcing the proposed termination of AGFiQ Global Equity ETF Portfolio (ticker: QGL) (formerly, AGFiQ Global Equity Rotation ETF) and AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETF (ticker: QUDV) (each an 'AGFiQ ETF' and collectively, the 'AGFiQ ETFs') effective at the close of business on or about Friday October 23, 2020 (the 'ETF Termination Date'). Accordingly, AGFI will also request to de-list the units of the AGFiQ ETFs from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) at the close of business on or about October 23, 2020 (the 'Delisting Date'), with all units still held by securityholders being subject to a mandatory redemption as of the ETF Termination Date.



Securityholders of the AGFiQ ETFs will be able to sell their units through the facilities of the stock exchange until the Delisting Date. Effective as of the close of business on August 13, 2020, no further direct subscriptions (i.e. primary market creations of new ETF units) for units of the AGFiQ ETFs will generally be accepted.



Any remaining securityholders of an AGFiQ ETF as at the ETF Termination Date will receive the net proceeds from the liquidation of the assets of the AGFiQ ETF, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of the AGFiQ ETF, on a pro rata basis.



AGFI will issue an additional press release on or about the ETF Termination Date confirming final details of the terminations, including final distributions, if any.



Termination of One Mutual Fund



AGFI is also today announcing the proposed termination of AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged Fund (the 'Fund') effective on or about October 23, 2020 (the 'Fund Termination Date').



Effective as of the close of business today, units of the Fund are no longer available for purchase and AGFI stopped accepting purchases and switches into the Fund, including systematic purchase and switch plans.



AGFI is waiving the management fee that is normally applicable to the Fund from the close of business on August 13, 2020 until the Fund Termination Date. Note that there may be distributions paid by the Fund prior to the termination.



Unitholders can transfer their investments into another AGF Fund or redeem their units prior to the Fund Termination Date.



Investors who remain holding units of the Fund in client-name registered plans will have their units transferred to the same series and purchase option of AGF Canadian Money Market Fund, effective on or about October 22, 2020. Investors who remain holding units of the Fund in client-name non-registered plans and/or any nominee/intermediary-held accounts (both registered and non-registered) will have their units redeemed on or about October 23, 2020, without any redemption fees or sales charges applied. AGFI strongly encourages unitholders to consult with their financial advisor to discuss their individual circumstances, including possible tax consequences, and determine the solution that best meets their investment needs.



Further information about these products can be found at AGF.com.

AGFiQ is the quantitative investment platform for AGFI powered by an intellectually diverse, multi-disciplined team that combines the complementary strengths of investment professionals across AGFI and its affiliates.

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF's suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.



AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With $37 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

The term AGF may refer to one or more of the direct and indirect subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited or to all of them jointly. These terms are used for convenience and do not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.



AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI) is a subsidiary of AGF. AGFI is registered as a portfolio manager across Canadian securities commissions.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Mutual fund securities are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances the fund will be able to obtain its net asset value at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the fund will be returned to you.



ETFs are listed and traded on organized Canadian exchanges and may only be bought and sold through licensed dealers. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in ETFs. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional. There is no guarantee that ETFs will achieve their stated objectives and there is risk involved in investing in the ETFs. Before investing you should read the prospectus or relevant ETF Facts and carefully consider, among other things, each ETF's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. A copy of the prospectus and ETF Facts is available on AGF.com.



Two preliminary prospectuses containing important information relating to securities of the four new funds have been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada. The preliminary prospectuses are still subject to completion or amendment. A copy of each preliminary prospectus is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). There will not be any sale or acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for each final prospectus has been issued.



AGFI, on behalf of AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF and AGF Global Opportunities Bond ETF, has applied to list the units of such ETFs on the NEO Exchange Inc. (NEO). Listing is subject to the approval of NEO in accordance with its original listing requirements. NEO has not conditionally approved the listing application and there is no assurance that NEO will approve the listing application.



Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as 'expects,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes' or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as 'may', 'will', 'should', 'would' and 'could'. In addition, any statement that may be made concerning future fund performance or possible future action on our part, is also a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations, business prospects, business performance and opportunities. While AGF considers these factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by AGF. Other than specifically required by applicable laws, AGF is under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

