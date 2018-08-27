Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Agfa-Gevaert    AGFB   BE0003755692

AGFA-GEVAERT (AGFB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Agfa Gevaert : Publication of a transparency notification (AOC) – Regulated information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 05:52pm CEST

Mortsel, Belgium - August 27, 2018 - 5.40 p.m. CET

According to Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, the threshold as from which a shareholding needs to be disclosed, has been set at 3%, 5% and a multiple of 5%.

In conformity with the Law of May 2, 2007 regarding the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Agfa-Gevaert (Euronext: AGFB) discloses the following declaration:

Active Ownership Capital S.à.r.l. has announced on August 24, 2018, that it held a stake in Agfa-Gevaert as per August 22, 2018 of 17,741,822 voting rights or 10.32% (denominator is 171,851,042), thus crossing the threshold of 10% upwards.

On this date, AOC Value S.A.S. individually held 10,654,695 voting rights or 6.20%, thus crossing the 5% threshold upwards.

The total amount of voting rights held by the controlled undertakings as described below equals 10.32%.

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

On 25 June 2018, AOC Technology S.A.S., AOC Value S.A.S. and Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS concluded an acting in concert agreement regarding the exercise of their voting rights in the issuer, Agfa-Gevaert NV.
AOC Technology S.A.S. and AOC Value S.A.S. are both controlled by Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS. Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS is managed by Active Ownership Capital S.à.r.l., which is jointly controlled by two shareholders, Active Ownership Advisors GmbH and Active Ownership Investments Ltd.
Active Ownership Advisors GmbH is controlled by Florian Schuhbauer.
Active Ownership Investments Ltd. is controlled by Tamlino Import & Advisory LP, which is controlled by Tamlino lnvestmenls Ltd., which is controlled by Klaus Röhrig.

The majority of the voting rights In AOC Technology S.A.S. and AOC Value S.A.S. are excercised by Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS. The exercise of the voting rights in Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS has been described above.

Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of
May 2, 2007 or Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, should be sent to viviane.dictus@agfa.com.

About Agfa
The Agfa-Gevaert Group develops, manufactures and distributes an extensive range of analogue and digital imaging systems and IT solutions, mainly for the printing industry and the healthcare sector, as well as for specific industrial applications. Agfa's headquarters and parent company are located in Mortsel, Belgium. The Agfa-Gevaert Group achieved a turnover of 2,443 million euro in 2017.

Contact:

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communications

tel. ++32 0 3 444 7124

e-mail: viviane.dictus@agfa.com

Disclaimer

Agfa Gevaert NV published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 15:51:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGFA-GEVAERT
05:52pAGFA GEVAERT : Publication of a transparency notification (AOC) – Regulate..
PU
05:41pAGFA-GEVAERT : Publication of a transparency notification (AOC) - Regulated info..
GL
05:41pAGFA-GEVAERT : Publication of a transparency notification (AOC) - Regulated info..
AQ
08/23AGFA GEVAERT : Mortsel - Agfa-Gevaert publishes its second quarter 2018 results ..
AQ
08/22AGFA GEVAERT : publishes its second quarter 2018 results – regulated infor..
PU
08/22AGFA-GEVAERT PUBLISHES ITS SECOND QU : 45 a.m. CET
GL
08/22AGFA-GEVAERT : Slide show half-year results
CO
08/22AGFA-GEVAERT : Half-year results
CO
08/17AGFA-GEVAERT NV : half-yearly earnings release
08/16AGFA GEVAERT : Patent Application Titled "Composition Comprising Graphite Oxide ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/22Agfa Gevaert NV (AFGVF) CEO Christian Reinaudo on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings .. 
08/22Agfa-Gavaert NV 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/22Agfa-Gavaert NV reports Q2 results 
05/08Agfa-Gavaert NV reports Q1 results 
03/09Agfa-Gavaert's (AFGVF) CEO Christian Reinaudo on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings C.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 304 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 58,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 7,46
P/E ratio 2019 8,31
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,28x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,28x
Capitalization 642 M
Chart AGFA-GEVAERT
Duration : Period :
Agfa-Gevaert Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGFA-GEVAERT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,70 €
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Reinaudo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Julien de Wilde Chairman
Dirk De Man Chief Financial Officer
Jozef Cornu Non-Executive Director
Hilde Laga Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGFA-GEVAERT-4.35%746
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC23.34%94 331
DANAHER CORPORATION7.47%69 801
INTUITIVE SURGICAL48.39%61 106
ILLUMINA53.65%49 351
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION38.56%47 503
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.