Euronext Bruxelles  >  Agfa-Gevaert    AGFB   BE0003755692

AGFA-GEVAERT

(AGFB)
Agfa Gevaert : Publication of a transparency notification (Axxion) – Regulated information

11/20/2019 | 01:30pm EST

(Article 14 of the law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings)

Mortsel, Belgium - November 20, 2019 - 5.40 p.m. CET

According to Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, the threshold as from which a shareholding needs to be disclosed, has been set at 3%, 5% and a multiple of 5%.

In conformity with the Law of May 2, 2007 regarding the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Agfa-Gevaert (Euronext: AGFB) discloses the following declaration:

On November 19, 2019, Axxion S.A. has announced that as per November 15, 2019, it holds a stake in Agfa-Gevaert of 5,598,000 shares or 3.26% (denominator is 171,851,042), thus crossing the 3% threshold upwards.

Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of
May 2, 2007 or Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, should be sent to viviane.dictus@agfa.com.

About Agfa
The Agfa-Gevaert Group develops, manufactures and distributes an extensive range of analogue and digital imaging systems and IT solutions, mainly for the printing industry and the healthcare sector, as well as for specific industrial applications.
Agfa's headquarters and parent company are located in Mortsel, Belgium.
The Agfa-Gevaert Group achieved a turnover of 2,247 million euro in 2018.

Contact:
Viviane Dictus
Director Corporate Communications
tel. ++32 0 3 444 7124
e-mail: viviane.dictus@agfa.com

Disclaimer

Agfa Gevaert NV published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 18:29:02 UTC
