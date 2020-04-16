Log in
AGFA-GEVAERT NV

(AGFB)
Agfa-Gevaert Regulated information: ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - ADJUSTED FORMALITIES DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

04/16/2020 | 11:40am EDT

Mortsel, Belgium – April 16, 2020 – 5.40 p.m. CET 


Taking into account the provisions of the Royal Decree no 4 dated April 9, 2020 containing various provisions on co-ownership and company and association law in the context of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors has decided to adjust the organization of the Annual General Meeting(May 12, 2020) and Extraordinary General Meetings (April 29, 2020 (carens meeting) and May 12, 2020) which will be held at the registered office of the Company, 27 Septestraat, 2640 Mortsel, as follows:

  • In order to be able to guarantee the health and safety of all participants, the Board of Directors decided to hold these meetings behind closed doors. Therefore, the Board decided that:
     
    1. Taking into account the provisions of the Royal Decree no 4 dated April 9, 2020 containing various provisions on co-ownership and company and association law in the context of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the shareholders may only vote by proxy. They may not physically attend the meeting. This proxy is to be given to Mr. Wilfried Van Lishout, secretary-general of the Company. A copy of the proxy form can be obtained at the registered office of the Company. Upon simple request a copy will be sent to the shareholder. The proxy form will also be available on the website www.agfa.com/investorrelations.The proxies can be sent by all possible means, including by email (secretaris.generaal@agfa.com) with the completed and signed proxy form as an attachment, to the registered office of the Company. These documents must reach the Company at the latest on the fourth day preceding the day of the Meeting. For the Annual General Meeting this is on Friday 8 May, 2020 and for the Extraordinary General Meetings on
      Friday 24 April, 2020 (carens meeting) and Friday 8 May, 2020 respectively.
    2. Consequently, questions can only be asked in writing. Taking into account the provisions of the above mentioned Royal Decree no 4 dated April 9, 2020, these written questions need to reach the Company at the latest on the fourth day prior to the meeting, being Friday, May 8, 2020 for the Annual Meeting and Friday April 24, 2020 and May 8, 2020 respectively for the Extraordinary Meeting. The answer to these questions will be posted on the website of the Company.

    3. All other provisions in the convening notice remain unchanged.
       
  • The Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings will be limited to:
    • The review of questions submitted in writing by the shareholders, to which the Board of Directors will publish its answers, grouped where relevant, on the Company's website (www.agfa.com/investorrelations);
    • The examination, discussion and approval of the items on the agenda.
       
  • The usual reception moments before and after the Meeting have been canceled.
     
  • Only members of the bureau will be present, and they will comply with the social distancing rules.

Contact:

Claire Dascotte
Agfa-Gevaert NV – Corporate Legal
+32 3 444 7291
claire.dascotte@agfa.com


About Agfa-Gevaert
The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds four divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT, Digital Print & Chemicals and Offset Solutions. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry.

The Agfa-Gevaert Group’s headquarters and parent company are located in Mortsel, Belgium. The Group’s largest production and research centers are located in Belgium, the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, China and Brazil. The Group is commercially active worldwide through wholly owned sales organizations in more than 40 countries. In countries where it does not have its own sales organization, the market is served by a network of agents and representatives.
In 2019, the Group realized a turnover of 2,239 million Euro.

