Aggreko : 2019 Annual Report and 2020 Notice of AGM

Aggreko plc

Annual Report and Accounts 2019 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020

Aggreko plc announces that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 including the Notice of the 2020 Annual General Meeting is today being made available to shareholders.

The above documents can be viewed at or downloaded from the Aggreko plc website at www.plc.aggreko.com/investors/investor-centre/2019-annual-report-summary.

The posting to shareholders of the 2019 Annual Report and Accounts including Notice of the 2020 Annual General Meeting has commenced and in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1 copies have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection from the National Storage Mechanism, which can be accessed at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The announcement released on 3 March 2020 by Aggreko plc regarding the audited results for the year ended 31 December 2019 includes the information required by Disclosure and Transparency Rule 6.3.5 to be communicated to the media in full unedited text through a Regulated Information Service.

The Aggreko plc 2020 Annual General Meeting will be held at 200 SVS, 200 St Vincent Street, Glasgow G2 5RQ at 11.00 am on Thursday, 23 April 2020. At the time of this announcement it is impossible to predict what impact Covid-19 might have on our Annual General Meeting. We are working towards holding the Annual General Meeting as planned, however, we suggest that shareholders consider public health advice when deciding whether to travel and attend on the day. If public health advice causes any change to the Annual General Meeting, we will update shareholders through the AGM information page of our website at www.plc.aggreko.com/investors/shareholder-services/agm-information/2020. We also encourage all shareholders to exercise their right to appoint a proxy by voting online in advance of the meeting using our shareholder portal at https://shares.aggreko.com, or by returning a completed proxy card.

Further enquiries:

Peter Kennerley

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0141 225 5900

19 March 2020