Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aggreko plc    AGK   GB00BK1PTB77

AGGREKO PLC

(AGK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/19 08:21:38 am
307.95 GBp   -2.02%
08:12aAGGREKO : 2019 Annual Report and 2020 Notice of AGM
PU
03/04AGGREKO : set to monitor virus' risk to Olympics
AQ
03/03London stocks climb as Fed moves to fight coronavirus risk
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aggreko : 2019 Annual Report and 2020 Notice of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 08:12am EDT

Aggreko plc

Annual Report and Accounts 2019 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020

Aggreko plc announces that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 including the Notice of the 2020 Annual General Meeting is today being made available to shareholders.

The above documents can be viewed at or downloaded from the Aggreko plc website at www.plc.aggreko.com/investors/investor-centre/2019-annual-report-summary.

The posting to shareholders of the 2019 Annual Report and Accounts including Notice of the 2020 Annual General Meeting has commenced and in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1 copies have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection from the National Storage Mechanism, which can be accessed at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The announcement released on 3 March 2020 by Aggreko plc regarding the audited results for the year ended 31 December 2019 includes the information required by Disclosure and Transparency Rule 6.3.5 to be communicated to the media in full unedited text through a Regulated Information Service.

The Aggreko plc 2020 Annual General Meeting will be held at 200 SVS, 200 St Vincent Street, Glasgow G2 5RQ at 11.00 am on Thursday, 23 April 2020. At the time of this announcement it is impossible to predict what impact Covid-19 might have on our Annual General Meeting. We are working towards holding the Annual General Meeting as planned, however, we suggest that shareholders consider public health advice when deciding whether to travel and attend on the day. If public health advice causes any change to the Annual General Meeting, we will update shareholders through the AGM information page of our website at www.plc.aggreko.com/investors/shareholder-services/agm-information/2020. We also encourage all shareholders to exercise their right to appoint a proxy by voting online in advance of the meeting using our shareholder portal at https://shares.aggreko.com, or by returning a completed proxy card.

Further enquiries:

Peter Kennerley

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0141 225 5900

19 March 2020

Disclaimer

Aggreko plc published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 12:11:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AGGREKO PLC
08:12aAGGREKO : 2019 Annual Report and 2020 Notice of AGM
PU
03/04AGGREKO : set to monitor virus' risk to Olympics
AQ
03/03London stocks climb as Fed moves to fight coronavirus risk
RE
03/03SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Rebound on hopes of global monetary stimulus, focus on G..
RE
03/03FY19 : Strong profit growth and cash generation
PU
03/03AGGREKO PLC : Annual results
CO
03/03AGGREKO PLC : Slide show results
CO
02/04OVERCOMING PRICE VOLATILITY : Harmonising the Balance Sheet with Investment (By ..
AQ
02/04OVERCOMING PRICE VOLATILITY : Harmonising the Balance Sheet with Investment (By ..
AQ
01/10AGGREKO : Africa Minister backs trade and investment opportunities in Angola
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 791 M
EBIT 2020 272 M
Net income 2020 151 M
Debt 2020 430 M
Yield 2020 8,98%
P/E ratio 2020 5,33x
P/E ratio 2021 5,53x
EV / Sales2020 0,69x
EV / Sales2021 0,65x
Capitalization 799 M
Chart AGGREKO PLC
Duration : Period :
Aggreko plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGGREKO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 797,08  GBp
Last Close Price 314,30  GBp
Spread / Highest target 234%
Spread / Average Target 154%
Spread / Lowest Target 90,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chris Weston Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kenneth George Hanna Chairman
Heath Stewart Drewett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dan Ibbetson Managing Director-Global Products & Technology
Grant Nairn Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGGREKO PLC-62.25%940
CINTAS CORPORATION-33.86%18 466
TELEPERFORMANCE-24.61%10 427
EDENRED-27.33%8 814
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-26.59%8 131
RENTOKIL INITIAL-20.20%7 830
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group