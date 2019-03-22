Log in
Aggreko : Annual Report & Accounts 2018 & Notice of AGM 2019

03/22/2019 | 05:45am EDT

Aggreko plc

Annual Report and Accounts 2018 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019

Aggreko plc announces that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 including the Notice of the 2019 Annual General Meeting is today being made available to shareholders.

The above documents can be viewed at or downloaded from the Aggreko plc website at www.plc.aggreko.com.

The posting to shareholders of the 2018 Annual Report and Accounts including Notice of the 2019 Annual General Meeting has commenced and in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1 copies have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection from the National Storage Mechanism, which can be accessed at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The announcement released on 6 March 2019 by Aggreko plc regarding the audited results for the year ended 31 December 2018 includes the information required by Disclosure and Transparency Rule 6.3.5 to be communicated to the media in full unedited text through a Regulated Information Service.

The Aggreko plc 2019 Annual General Meeting will be held at 200 SVS, 200 St Vincent Street, Glasgow G2 5RQ at 11.00 am on Thursday, 25 April 2019.

Further enquiries:

Peter Kennerley

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0141 225 5900

22 March 2019

Disclaimer

Aggreko plc published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 09:44:03 UTC
