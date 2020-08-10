Log in
Aggreko : Launches Clean Air Solutions for Temporary and Tent Facilities, Existing Buildings in US

08/10/2020 | 07:02am EDT

Return to work, school demand high for clean air solutions as public health officials caution Americans to prepare to live with COVID-19 virus.

Aggreko plc, today announced it has launched Aggreko Clean Air, a multi-solution approach to quickly and cost-effectively address air quality issues for facilities that must implement health and safety measures in temporary or permanent structures where people need to gather.

Formulated to help employers, community response teams and event producers meet new air quality guidelines, Aggreko Clean Air solutions builds on the company’s 30-plus years of specialized experience and expertise. The international company provides temporary, rental cooling, heating, power and dehumidification for disaster response, industrial operations where air quality has high consequences, and the world’s largest and most watched sporting, music, political and leisure events.

In recent news interviews, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, cautioned Americans that he believes “we will never eradicate the virus” but can manage it with combined efforts, including proactive health and safety measures. The Centers for Disease Control and ASHRAE, the global society for HVAC air quality and sustainability, recently issued health and safety guidelines for facilities managers to improve the air quality in enclosures, including the need to:

  • increase the percentage of outdoor air that circulates into the cooling and ventilation system,
  • increase ventilation rates, or “air changes” per hour, and
  • introduce mechanical support for return air.

“Because Aggreko routinely mobilizes in urgent situations to provide engineered solutions for air quality in some of the most extreme conditions, we realized our expertise and experience could make a meaningful difference in helping American businesses and communities begin to function again with less fear of indoor air contamination,” said Charley Royce, Managing Director for Aggreko North America.

“There is no responsible DIY version of a COVID-response clean air solution, so facilities owners and operators need reliable solutions that can be implemented immediately without capital investment – and that come with mechanical engineering expertise and maintenance crew support they don’t have,” he explained.

Steve Birtch, business development manager for Aggreko manufacturing, food and beverage and pharmaceutical clients, added: “Facility managers who must respond to the new guidelines in addition to the many other demands on them need proven expertise to meet these air quality guidelines, especially since no one-size-fits-all solution exists that’s appropriate for every structure. A temporary tent for hospital beds, a university dining hall, a pharmaceutical manufacturing site and a food processing plant are all unique and complex operations. Each facility or tent requires a custom solution that considers the function to occur in that facility, existing systems that must integrate, site location, duration of operation, ambient conditions, and the potential risks involved if there’s a failure to manage air quality.

The Aggreko Clean Air solutions engineering teams include trained technicians experienced in installing and maintaining temporary air systems in a variety of settings and situations – expertise facilities managers and staffs do not typically have onsite.

“Clean air solutions involve more than plug-and-play,” explained Gary Meador, Aggreko Director of Events, who leads teams to power, heat and cool every aspect of many of the world’s largest events. “Managing and maintaining many of these air filtering and scrubbing solutions requires technicians well trained not only install, but to prevent contamination or improper disposal of filters, parts and supplies during maintenance. Plus, these clean air solutions need the benefit of Aggreko’s remote monitoring to ensure any issues are addressed and the systems are consistently performing as intended.”

Response to Aggreko Clean Air solutions from the company’s existing customers across the US has been overwhelmingly positive. “We already have systems in place at university campuses and pre-installation planning underway with customers in many industries,” Royce said. “The need is great, and we have spent a great deal of time making presentations to trade groups and clients to help educate people on their options to comply with guidelines and keep people safe.”

To learn more about Aggreko Clean Air, visit Aggreko.com/CleanAir or call 833-670-5794. If your event, industry or professional organization would like to schedule an educational talk on clean air health and safety guidelines and options for temporary or permanent facility clean air solutions, email CleanAir@aggreko.com.

EDITOR’S NOTES

Around the world, people, businesses and countries are striving for a better future - a future that needs power and the right conditions to succeed.

Aggreko works round the clock, making sure everyone gets the electricity, heating and cooling they need, whenever they need it – all powered by our class-leading equipment, trademark passion, unrivalled international experience and local knowledge. From urban development to unique commercial projects and even humanitarian emergencies, we bring our expertise and equipment to any location, from the world’s busiest cities to some of the most remote places on earth.

That’s what has made us the world’s leading provider of modular, mobile power and heating and cooling. We’ve been in business since 1962. We have more than 7,300 employees, operating from around 200 locations in 100 countries. With revenues of approximately GBP 1.7bn (USD 2.2bn or Euros 2bn) in 2017, we are listed on the London Stock Exchange (AGK.L) and have our headquarters in Scotland.

Our business helps transform the lives and livelihoods of individuals, organisations and communities across the globe, in both developed and developing countries and markets.

We operate across all sectors, including oil and gas, petrochemical and refining, utilities, manufacturing, construction, mining and events.

We design and manufacture equipment specifically for these requirements in our factory in Dumbarton, Scotland and work with leading innovators to ensure our equipment offers maximum fuel flexibility, by using gas, diesel (including HFO) and renewable fuel sources.

For more information, please visit our local website at: aggreko.com


© Business Wire 2020
