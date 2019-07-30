MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > London Stock Exchange > Aggreko plc AGK GB00BK1PTB77 AGGREKO PLC (AGK) Add to my list Manage my lists Report Report Real-time CHI-X - 07/30 03:02:01 am 798.4 GBp +2.75% 02:30a AGGREKO : On track to deliver mid-teens ROCE in 2020 PU 06/25 AGGREKO : International Trade Summer School inspires next generation of exporters AQ 06/18 European Stocks Slip After Gains in Asia DJ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Aggreko : On track to deliver mid-teens ROCE in 2020 0 07/30/2019 | 02:30am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 30 JULY 2019 Good start to the year; on track to deliver mid-teens ROCE in 2020 Chris Weston, Chief Executive Officer, commented: 'We have had a good start to the year and are on track to deliver full-year earnings in line with market expectations. Focus on delivery in our key sectors, combined with operational and cost efficiencies and the benefit from our investments in systems, has delivered improved profitability. We continue to innovate to meet our customers' evolving needs through the energy transition, and during the period we launched the Y.Cube, our new modular and mobile energy storage system. Progress on receivables has also been encouraging, particularly in Africa, and this all underpins our confidence in achieving our mid-teens ROCE target in 2020.' £m 1H19 1H18 CHANGE UNDERLYING CHANGE1 Group revenue 768 857 (10)% (4)% Operating profit 81 76 6% 12% Operating profit margin (%) 10.5 8.9 1.6pp 1.5pp Profit before tax 60 59 2% 9% Diluted EPS(p) 15.33 15.85 (3)% 4% Operating cash inflow 210 160 Dividend per share (p) 9.38 9.38 ROCE (%) 10.2 10.5 (0.3)pp 0.6pp 1Underlying excludes pass-through fuel and currency. A reconciliation between reported and underlying performance is detailed on page 10. · Underlying1 Group revenue down 4% o Rental Solutions underlying1 revenue up 1% o Power Solutions Industrial underlying1 revenue down 9%, up 4% excluding the Winter Olympics o Power Solutions Utility underlying1 revenue down 7% · Profit before tax of £60 million, up 9% on an underlying1 basis · Operating cash inflow of £210 million, an increase of £50 million, partly driven by a £31 million lower working capital outflow · ROCE of 10.2% (2018: 10.5%) shows an improvement of 0.6 percentage points on an underlying1 basis · Interim dividend maintained at 9.38p per share · Mobilised our first Y.Cubes as hybrid pipeline continues to build · On track to deliver full year earnings in line with market expectations and mid-teens ROCE in 2020 RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2019 GROUP TRADING PERFORMANCE £m 1H19 1H18 Change UNDERLYING CHANGE1 Group revenue 768 857 (10)% (4)% Operating profit 81 76 6% 12% Operating profit margin (%) 10.5 8.9 1.6pp 1.5pp Profit before tax 60 59 2% 9% Diluted EPS(p) 15.33 15.85 (3)% 4% Operating cash inflow 210 160 Dividend per share (p) 9.38 9.38 ROCE (%) 10.2 10.5 (0.3)pp 0.6pp Underlying1 Group revenue decreased 4%. Excluding the benefit from the Winter Olympics in 2018, underlying1 Group revenue was in-line with the prior year, reflecting a small increase in Rental Solutions and solid growth in Power Solutions Industrial, offset by a decline in Power Solutions Utility. Underlying1 profit before tax was up 9% at £60 million. The operating margin was 10.5% (2018: 8.9%) with growth in all three business units. Diluted earnings per share (DEPS) were 15.33 pence (2018: 15.85 pence), up 4% on an underlying basis. The Group's return on capital employed (ROCE) decreased to 10.2% (2018: 10.5%) due to the impact of currency. On an underlying1 basis ROCE rose 0.6 percentage points. Reported financial measures Reported revenue and operating profit include the translational impact of currency as Aggreko's revenue and profit are earned in a number of different currencies (most notably the US Dollar), which are then translated and reported in Sterling. The movement in exchange rates in the period increased revenue by £3 million and decreased operating profit by £4 million. In addition, the Group separately reports fuel revenue from a few contracts in the Power Solutions Utility business where we manage fuel on a pass-through basis on behalf of our customers. The reason for the separate reporting is that fuel revenue on these contracts is entirely dependent on fuel prices and the volumes of fuel consumed, which can be volatile and may distort the view of the performance of the underlying business. Fuel revenue from these contracts was £20 million (2018: £89 million), with the year on year decrease due to lower fuel consumption. Reported Group revenue was down 10% on prior year, with Rental Solutions up 4%, Power Solutions Industrial down 9% and Power Solutions Utility down 33%. Outlook Our full year earnings outlook is in line with market expectations and we remain on track to deliver mid-teens ROCE in 2020. DIVISIONAL HEADLINES REVENUE £m 1H19 1H18 CHANGE UNDERLYING CHANGE1 Rental Solutions 400 386 4% 1% Power Solutions Industrial 198 219 (9)% (9)% Utility excl. pass-through fuel 150 163 (8)% (7)% Pass-through fuel 20 89 (78)% (77)% Group 768 857 (10)% (4)% OPERATING PROFIT £m 1H19 1H18 CHANGE UNDERLYING CHANGE1 Rental Solutions 47 40 17% 12% Power Solutions Industrial 21 23 (8)% (4)% Utility excl. pass-through fuel 13 14 (2)% 52% Pass-through fuel - (1) 100% 100% Group 81 76 6% 12% Rental Solutionsunderlying1 revenue was up 1%, mainly driven by North America where revenue was up 7% with strong growth in oil & gas. The operating margin rose 1.1 percentage points to 11.8%, reflecting both higher rates and the benefit of our work in support of the power shortages in Belgium. Power Solutions Industrialunderlying1 revenue decreased 9%. Excluding the benefit of the South Korea Winter Olympics in the prior year revenue increased 4%, with good growth in Latin America, Africa and the Middle East, partially offset by a slowdown in Eurasia and Asia. The operating margin was 10.5%, up 0.6 percentage points. Power Solutions Utilityunderlying1revenue was down 7% primarily due to 2018 off hires in Mozambique and Japan. The operating margin (excluding pass-through fuel) was up 3.5 percentage points on an underlying basis, to 8.9%. Cash flow and balance sheet During the first six months, we generated an operating cash inflow of £210 million (2018: £160 million). The increase in operating cash flow is mainly driven by a year on year increase in EBITDA of £23 million and a reduction in working capital outflows of £31 million, partially offset by a higher cash outflow of £9 million relating to mobilisation (fulfilment assets) and demobilisation activities. The working capital outflow in the period of £16 million (2018: £47 million) comprises a £34 million inflow from trade and other receivables, a £48 million outflow from trade and other payables and a £2 million outflow from inventory. The decrease in trade and other receivables is analysed by division as a £42 million decrease in Power Solutions Utility and a £8 million increase in Power Solutions Industrial. Rental Solutions was flat year on year, comprising a decrease in accrued income offset by an increase in trade debtors as the business targeted a reduction in the level of unbilled revenue that had built up through the end of 2018. The decrease in Power Solutions Utility was driven by strong collections in the period, while the increase in Power Solutions Industrial reflects activity levels in the period. The movement in the fulfilment asset and demobilisation provisions mainly relates to mobilisation costs on our 15-year PIE A contract in Brazil, our latest HFO contract in Burkina Faso and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The decrease in trade and other payables balances since the year end is primarily driven by lower fuel consumption in our contracts in Brazil. Fleet capital expenditure was £83 million (2018: £87 million). Within this, £29 million was invested in our Rental Solutions business, primarily in relation to temperature control and oil free air (OFA) products, and £54 million in Power Solutions, which included investment related to our contracts for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and our ongoing fleet refurbishment programme. Net debt at 30 June 2019 was £784 million. This was £43 million higher than the prior year with the increase driven by the recognition within net debt of a £102 million lease creditor following the Group's adoption of IFRS 16 'Leases' from 1 January 2019, absent which net debt would have reduced £59 million year on year. A detailed cash flow is included on page 16 of the financial statements. This resulted in net debt to EBITDA on a rolling 12-month basis of 1.5 times compared to 1.4 times2 at 30 June 2018. The increase on prior year is driven by the impact of IFRS 16 'Leases' which increased net debt to EBITDA by 0.2 times. Dividends The Group is proposing to maintain the interim dividend at 9.38 pence per share (2018: 9.38 per share), which equates to dividend cover of 1.6 times (2018: 1.7 times). Dividend cover is calculated as basic earnings per share for the period divided by the dividend per share. 2Not restated for IFRS 16 'Leases' ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCE METRICS 1H19 1H18 CHANGE AVERAGE MEGAWATTS ON HIRE (MW) Rental Solutions average megawatts on hire 6,407 1,425 6,560 1,504 (2)% (5)% Power Solutions Industrial average megawatts on hire 2,509 2,376 6% Power Solutions Utility average megawatts on hire 2,473 2,680 (8)% TOTAL POWER SOLUTIONS ORDER INTAKE (MW) 458 366 25% Power Solutions Industrial (ex. Eurasia) 86 133 (35)% Power Solutions Industrial (Eurasia only) Power Solutions Utility 127 245 131 102 (3)% 140% UTILISATION Rental Solutions Power Solutions Industrial Power Solutions Utility 56% 68% 66% 61% 70% 65% (5.0)pp (2.0)pp 1.0pp FINANCIAL Effective tax rate 35% 31% 4.0pp Fleet capex (£m) 83 87 (5)% Fleet depreciation (£m) 138 134 3% Average net operating assets (£m) 2,192 2,089 5% Net debt (£m) (784)* (741) (6)% * Includes £102 million of a lease creditor on adoption of IFRS 16 'Leases' from 1 January 2019. Investors, analysts and financial media enquiries Louise Bryant, Aggreko plc +44 7813 210 809 Richard Foster, Aggreko plc +44 7989 718 478 Analyst presentation A presentation will be held for analysts and investors today at 09:00am (BST) at the London Stock Exchange, 10 Paternoster Square, EC4M 7LS. A live web-cast and a copy of the slides will be available on our website at www.plc.aggreko.com/investors. The presentation will also feature a live telephone coverage, please see call details below: Participant dial-in numbers United Kingdom (Local): 020 3936 2999 All other locations: +44 20 3936 2999 Participant Access Code: 830208 Financial calendar 5 September Ex-dividend date - interim dividend 6 September Record date to be eligible for the interim dividend 1 October Interim dividend payment for the year to 31 December 2019 BUSINESS UNIT PERFORMANCE REVIEW RENTAL SOLUTIONS REVENUE£m 1H19 1H18 CHANGE UNDERLYING CHANGE1 400 386 4% 1% OPERATING PROFIT£m 1H19 1H18 CHANGE UNDERLYING CHANGE1 47 40 17% 12% Operating Margin % 11.8% 10.5% 1.3pp 1.1pp ROCE 14.3% 15.6% (1.3)pp (1.2)pp · Underlying1 revenue and operating profit, up 1% and 12% respectively · Strong performance in key sectors, notably oil & gas and petrochemicals & refining · Improved operating margin of 11.8%, up 1.1 percentage points on an underlying1 basis · ROCE of 14.3% reflects an underlying1 decrease of 1.2 percentage points, primarily driven by the impact of the transition to IFRS 16 North American underlying1 revenue was up 7% on the prior year (up 16% excluding hurricane revenue in 2018). Our sector focus has continued to drive growth and we saw good performance in most of our key sectors, particularly in oil & gas, petrochemical & refining and events. This top-line growth enabled us to leverage our fixed cost base more effectively, leading to an improved operating margin. In our Australia Pacific business, underlying1 revenue decreased 14% as good growth in the mining sector was offset by a 100MW emergency contract in the prior year numbers. Despite this revenue reduction, our focus on cost efficiencies helped to drive an improvement in operating margin. Our Continental European business grew underlying1 revenue 12%, aided by revenue earned from work in response to power shortages in Belgium and the FIFA Women's World Cup in France. Underlying1 revenue in Northern European was down 9%, as Next Generation Gas contracts in Ireland began to off-hire as planned, together with a slowdown in wider market activity related to Brexit. Notwithstanding the revenue reduction, ongoing cost discipline helped drive a first half improvement in operating margin. Operating margin on an underlying1 basis was up 1.1 percentage points, reflecting higher rates in key sectors within NAM and our emergency work to support the power shortages in Belgium; this was despite lower fleet utilisation as the prior year hurricane work off-hired. We are also beginning to see benefits arising from the systems implementation, enabling us to focus on more profitable work and improve cost recoveries. OPERATIONAL SUMMARY 1H19 1H18 CHANGE Rental Solutions average MW on hire 1,425 1,504 (5)% Rental Solutions utilisation 56% 61% (5.0)pp POWER SOLUTIONS REVENUE£M 1H19 1H18 CHANGE UNDERLYING CHANGE1 Industrial 198 219 (9)% (9)% Utility excl. pass-through fuel 150 163 (8)% (7)% Pass-through fuel 20 89 (78)% (77)% OPERATING PROFIT £M 1H19 1H18 CHANGE UNDERLYING CHANGE1 Industrial 21 23 (8)% (4)% Utility excl. pass-through fuel 13 14 (2)% 52% Pass-through fuel - (1) 100% 100% OPERATING MARGIN% Industrial 10.5% 10.5% - 0.6pp Utility excl. pass-through fuel 8.9% 8.3% 0.6pp 3.5pp ROCE Industrial 10.6% 9.7% 0.9pp 1.6pp Utility excl. pass-through fuel 6.0% 6.7% (0.7)pp 0.9pp · Power Solutions Industrial − Underlying1 revenue decreased 9%; up 4% excluding the 2018 Winter Olympics − Underlying1 profit decreased 4% − Operating margin at 10.5% was up 0.6 percentage points on an underlying1 basis − ROCE of 10.6% is up 1.6 percentage points on an underlying1 basis · Power Solutions Utility − Underlying1revenue was down 7% due primarily to 2018 off hires in Mozambique and Japan − Underlying1operating profit was up 52% as a result of improved operational performance − ROCE up 0.9 percentage points to 6.0% on an underlying1 basis Power Solutions Industrial Power Solutions Industrial underlying1 revenue decreased 9%. Revenue excluding the 2018 Winter Olympics was up 4% on the prior year. Revenue in Latin America increased 16%, primarily driven by industrial projects, most notably in the oil and gas sector in Ecuador. In the Middle East revenue increased 6% with good growth in Oman, partially offset by reduced revenue in Kuwait. Revenue in Africa increased 29%, driven by Nigeria and industrial projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). In Eurasia revenue decreased 10%, with the slower order intake seen in the second half of 2018, and pressure on rates from increased competition, continuing. Revenue in Asia decreased 21% mainly driven by South Korea (excluding 2018 Winter Olympics) due to a reduction in work related to mining, and oil and gas. Operating margin on an underlying1 basis was up 0.6 percentage points on the prior year at 10.5%, supported by a good performance in both Africa and Latin America in leveraging their respective cost bases. Power Solutions Industrial order intake was 213 MW (2018: 264 MW) including 127 MW in Eurasia (2018: 131 MW) with the prior year intake reflecting a large industrial project in the DRC. Power Solutions Utility Power Solutions Utility saw underlying1revenue decrease 7% due primarily to 2018 off hires in Mozambique and Japan. The operating margin (excluding pass-through fuel) was up 0.6 percentage points to 8.9%, and on an underlying1basis the operating margin was up 3.5 percentage points due to the early benefit of our cost reduction programme. Average megawatts on hire in this business was 2,473 (2018: 2,680), with the year on year reduction reflecting higher off-hires than on-hires over the last 12 months, as projects off-hired in Myanmar, Indonesia and Argentina. The off-hire rate in the first half was 15% (2018: 27%) and we expect the full year off-hire rate to be around 35% (2018: 42%). Order intake year to date for Utility sector projects is 245 MW (2018: 102 MW), including 60MW in Gabon and 60MW in Senegal. Managing the trade receivables in our Power Solutions Utility business continues to be a major focus, with active ongoing engagement with our customers a key priority. Encouragingly our Power Solutions Utility cash collections in the first six months were $295 million compared with amounts invoiced of $244 million. However, as noted on page 103 in the Group's 2018 Annual Report and Accounts with respect to the prior year, we continue to experience delays in receiving payments in parts of Africa, Venezuela and Yemen due to our customers' liquidity positions and their limited access to foreign currency. While the overall Power Solutions Utility bad debt provision of $84 million at 30 June 2019 was broadly in line with 31 December 2018 ($83 million), reflecting the differing circumstances by customer, within this amount we have increased by $3 million the bad debt provision against specific contracts in Yemen. Operational summary OPERATIONAL SUMMARY 1H19 1H18 CHANGE Power Solutions Industrial average MW on hire Power Solutions Utility average MW on hire 2,509 2,473 2,376 2,680 6% (8)% Power Solutions order intake (MW) 458 366 25% Power Solutions Industrial (ex. Eurasia) 86 133 (35)% Power Solutions Industrial (Eurasia only) Power Solutions Utility 127 245 131 102 (3)% 140% Utilisation Power Solutions Industrial 68% 70% (2.0)pp Power Solutions Utility 66% 65% 1.0pp FINANCIAL REVIEW A summarised Income Statement for the first six months of 2019 is set out below. INCOME STATEMENT £m 1H19 1H18 CHANGE UNDERLYING CHANGE1 Revenue 768 857 (10)% (4)% Operating profit 81 76 6% 12% Net interest expense (21) (17) (21)% Profit before tax 60 59 2% 9% Taxation (21) (18) (14)% Profit after tax 39 41 (3)% Diluted EPS (p) 15.33 15.85 (3)% 4% Operating margin 10.5% 8.9% 1.6pp 1.5pp ROCE 10.2% 10.5% (0.3)pp 0.6pp Currency translation The movement in exchange rates in the period had a minimal impact on revenue and decreased operating profit by £4 million. Currency translation also gave rise to a £1 million decrease in the value of the Group's net assets from December 2018 to June 2019. Set out in the table below are the principal exchange rates which affected the Group's profit and net assets. PRINCIPAL EXCHANGE RATES JUNE 2019 JUNE 2018 DEC 2018 (PER £ STERLING) AVERAGE PERIOD AVERAGE PERIOD AVERAGE PERIOD END END END United States Dollar 1.29 1.27 1.38 1.32 1.34 1.27 Euro 1.15 1.11 1.14 1.13 1.13 1.11 UAE Dirhams 4.75 4.66 5.06 4.84 4.91 4.66 Australian Dollar 1.83 1.81 1.78 1.78 1.79 1.80 Brazilian Reals 4.98 4.85 4.72 5.09 4.87 4.91 Argentinian Peso 53.61 54.17 29.72 36.99 37.48 48.62 Russian Rouble 84.42 79.97 81.85 82.53 83.70 88.02 (Source: Bloomberg) Reconciliation of reported to underlying results The tables below reconcile the reported and underlying revenue and operating profit movements: Revenue £m RENTAL SOLUTIONS INDUSTRIAL UTILITY GROUP 2019 2018 CHANGE 2019 2018 CHANGE 2019 2018 CHANGE 2019 2018 CHANGE As reported 400 386 4% 198 219 (9)% 170 252 (33)% 768 857 (10)% Pass-through fuel - - - - (20) (89) (20) (89) Currency impact - 10 - (1) - (2) - 7 Underlying 400 396 1% 198 218 (9)% 150 161 (7)% 748 775 (4)% Operating profit £m RENTAL SOLUTIONS INDUSTRIAL UTILITY GROUP 2019 2018 CHANGE 2019 2018 CHANGE 2019 2018 CHANGE 2019 2018 CHANGE As reported 47 40 17% 21 23 (8)% 13 13 -% 81 76 6% Pass-through fuel - - - - - 1 - 1 Currency impact - 2 - (1) - (5) - (4) Underlying 47 42 12% 21 22 (4)% 13 9 52% 81 73 12% Notes: 1. The currency impact is calculated by taking the 2018 results in local currency and retranslating them at 2019 average rates. 2. The currency impact line included in the tables above excludes the currency impact on pass-through fuel in PSU, which in 2019 was £4 million on revenue and £nil on operating profit. Interest The net interest charge of £21 million was £4 million higher than last year, primarily due to an increase in interest of £3 million associated with the adoption of IFRS 16 'Leases'. Interest cover, measured against rolling 12-month EBITDA (Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation) remained strong at 13 times (2018: 15 times). Effective tax rate The current forecast of the effective tax rate for the full year, which has been used in the interim accounts, is 35% (30 June 2018: 31%). The increase in the effective rate is driven primarily by a change in the expected geographic profit mix for the year. Dividends The Board has decided to pay an interim dividend of 9.38 pence per ordinary share, in line with last year; dividend cover is 1.6 times (30 June 2018: 1.7 times). This interim dividend will be paid on 1 October 2019 to shareholders on the register at 6 September 2019, with an ex-dividend date of 5 September 2019. Dividend cover is calculated as basic earnings per share for the period divided by the dividend per share. Cash flow During the first six months we generated an operating cash inflow of £210 million (2018: £160 million). The increase in operating cash flow is mainly driven by a year on year increase in EBITDA of £23 million and a £31 million reduction in working capital outflows, partially offset by higher cash outflows relating to mobilisation (fulfilment assets) and demobilisation activities of £9 million. Capital expenditure in the period was £99 million(2018: £95 million), of which £83 million(2018: £87 million) was spent on fleet assets. The working capital movements in the period are explained on page 3. Financial resources The Group maintains sufficient facilities to meet its normal funding requirements over the medium term. At 30 June 2019 these facilities totalled £1,077 million, in the form of committed bank facilities arranged on a bilateral basis with a number of international banks and private placement notes. The financial covenants attached to these facilities are that EBITDA should be no less than 4 times interest and net debt should be no more than 3 times EBITDA. The covenant s exclude the impact of IFRS 16 'Leases' and , on that basis, at 30 June 2019 these ratios were 14 times and 1. 3 times. The maturity profile of the Group's borrowings is detailed in Note 11 in the Accounts. Net debt (including £102 million of a lease creditor on adoption of IFRS 16 from 1 January 2019) amounted to £784 million at 30 June 2019 and, at that date, undrawn committed facilities were £432 million. Net operating assets The net operating assets of the Group (including goodwill) at 30 June 2019 totalled £2,190 million, £67 million higher than 30 June 2018. The main components of net operating assets are detailed in the table below. £m 1H19 1H18 MOVEMENT MOVEMENT EXCLUDING THE IMPACT OF CURRENCY Goodwill/intangibles/investments 237 222 7% 4% Rental fleet 1,003 1,078 (7)% (9)% Property & plant 220 106 108% 104% Working capital (excl. interest creditors) 649 637 2% (1)% Fulfilment asset & demobilisation provision 54 15 260% 260% Cash (incl. overdrafts) 27 65 (58)% (60)% Total net operating assets 2,190 2,123 3% 1% A key measure of Aggreko's performance is the return (expressed as underlying operating profit) generated from average net operating assets (ROCE). For each half year reporting period, we calculate ROCE by taking the underlying operating profit on a rolling 12-month basis and expressing it as a percentage of the average net operating assets at 30 June, 31 December and the previous 30 June. In the first half of 2019 the ROCE decreased to 10.2% compared with 10.5% for the same period in 2018, primarily due to the impact of currency. On an underlying1 basis ROCE rose 0.6 percentage points. Shareholders' equity Shareholders' equity decreased by £6 million to £1,361 million in the six months ended 30 June 2019, represented by the net assets of the Group of £2,145 million before net debt of £784 million. The movements in shareholders' equity are analysed in the table below: MOVEMENTS IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY £m £m AS AT 1 JANUARY 2019 1,367 Profit for the period 39 Dividend3 (45) Retained earnings Employee share awards Re-measurement of retirement benefits (6) 5 (5) Currency translation (1) Other 1 AS AT 30 JUNE 2019 1,361 3 Reflects the final dividend for 2018 of 17.74 pence per share (2017 17.74 pence) that was paid during the period. IFRS 16 'Leases' The Group adopted IFRS 16 from 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach and therefore the comparative information has not been restated. IFRS 16 addresses the accounting for leases and requires lessees to recognise all leases on balance sheet with limited exemptions. This results in the recognition of a right-of-use asset and corresponding liability on the balance sheet, with the associated depreciation and interest expense being recorded in the income statement over the lease period. Limited exemptions apply for short-term leases (leases with a term of 12 months or less) and low value leases ($10,000). The payments for the exempt leases are recognised as an expense in the income statement on a straight-line basis over the lease term. The impact from applying IFRS 16 for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was: Income statement · Improvement in operating profit of £2 million · Increase in depreciation of £14 million · Increase in interest costs of £3 million · Reduction in profit before tax of £1 million Balance sheet/Cash flow statement · Right of use asset included within property, plant & equipment of £101 million as at 30 June 2019 (1 January 2019: £104 million) · Lease liabilities of £102 million as at 30 June 2019 (1 January 2019: £104 million) · Net debt at 30 June 2019 is higher by £102 million Ratios · An increase in EBITDA of £16 million · An increase in net debt/EBITDA of 0.2 times · Reduction in Group ROCE of 0.3pp Principal risks and uncertainties In the day to day operations of the Group we face various risks and uncertainties. We seek both to prevent these risks from materialising and to mitigate their impact if they do arise. The Board has developed a risk management framework to facilitate this. The principal risks that we believe could potentially affect the Group are summarised below: · Global macroeconomic uncertainty; · Market dynamics; · Disruptive technology; · Talent management; · New technology market introduction; · Change management; · Service delivery: major contractual failure; · Cyber security; · Escalating sanctions; · Health and safety; · Security; · Failure to conduct business dealings with integrity and honesty; and · Failure to collect payments or to recover assets. Other than the one change noted below, we do not believe that the principal risks and uncertainties facing the business have changed materially since the publication of the 2018 Annual Report and Accounts. One risk has returned to the Group risk register following our six-monthly update process: 'Service delivery: major contractual failure'. The level of this risk is likely to fluctuate with the number of major contracts that we are delivering at any point in time. Shareholder information Our website can be accessed at www.plc.aggreko.com. This contains a large amount of information about our business. The website also carries copies of recent investor presentations, as well as London Stock Exchange announcements. Chris Weston Heath Drewett Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer 30 July 2019 GROUP INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 (UNAUDITED) 6 MONTHS 6 MONTHS YEAR ENDED ENDED ENDED 31 DECEMBER 30 JUNE 2019 30 JUNE 2018 2018 NOTES £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION Revenue 4 768 857 1,760 Cost of sales (335) (420) (824) Gross profit 433 437 936 Distribution costs (225) (230) (476) Administrative expenses (127) (129) (241) Impairment loss on trade receivables (5) (4) (7) Other income 5 2 7 Operating profit 4 81 76 219 Net finance costs - Finance cost (21) (17) (41) - Finance income - - 4 Profit before taxation 60 59 182 Taxation 7 (21) (18) (57) Profit for the period 39 41 125 All profit for the period is attributable to the owners of the Company. Basic earnings per share (pence) 6 15.34 15.85 49.22 Diluted earnings per share (pence) 6 15.33 15.85 49.18 GROUP STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 (UNAUDITED) 6 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 £ MILLION 6 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018 YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 £ MILLION £ MILLION Profit for the period 39 41 125 Other comprehensive (loss)/income Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Remeasurement of retirement benefits Taxation on remeasurement of retirement benefits (5) 1 21 (4) 26 (5) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Cash flow hedges - 1 2 Net exchange losses offset in reserves (1) (28) (24) Other comprehensive loss for the period (5) (10) (1) Total comprehensive income for the period 34 31 124 GROUP BALANCE SHEET

AS AT 30 JUNE 2019 (UNAUDITED) 30 JUNE 30 JUNE 31 DEC 2019 2018 2018 NOTES £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION Non-current assets Goodwill 186 180 184 Other intangible assets 42 33 42 Investment 9 9 9 Property, plant and equipment 8 1,223 1,184 1,169 Deferred tax asset 36 34 36 Fulfilment asset 9 45 17 29 Retirement benefit surplus 1 - 1 1,542 1,457 1,470 Current assets Inventories 233 244 229 Trade and other receivables 10 746 740 781 Fulfilment asset 9 22 8 15 Cash and cash equivalents 69 76 85 Derivative financial instruments - - 1 Current tax assets 20 27 23 1,090 1,095 1,134 Total assets 2,632 2,552 2,604 Current liabilities Borrowings 11 (155) (175) (144) Lease liability (33) - - Derivative financial instruments - (1) (1) Trade and other payables (336) (346) (371) Current tax liabilities (34) (52) (47) Demobilisation provision 12 (4) (8) (6) Provisions (1) (4) (2) (563) (586) (571) Non-current liabilities Borrowings 11 (596) (642) (627) Lease liability (69) - - Deferred tax liabilities (34) (22) (34) Retirement benefit obligation - (2) - Demobilisation provision 12 (9) (2) (5) (708) (668) (666) Total liabilities (1,271) (1,254) (1,237) Net assets 1,361 1,298 1,367 Shareholders' equity Share capital 42 42 42 Share premium 20 20 20 Treasury shares (11) (14) (17) Capital redemption reserve 13 13 13 Hedging reserve (net of deferred tax) 1 - 1 Foreign exchange reserve (52) (55) (51) Retained earnings 1,348 1,292 1,359 Total shareholders' equity 1,361 1,298 1,367 GROUP CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 (UNAUDITED) 6 MONTHS 6 MONTHS YEAR ENDED ENDED ENDED 30 JUNE 30 JUNE 31 DEC 2019 2018 2018 NOTES £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION Operating activities Profit for the period 39 41 125 Adjustments for: Tax 21 18 57 Depreciation 163 145 293 Amortisation of intangibles 3 3 5 Fulfilment assets 9 6 3 9 Demobilisation provisions 12 4 2 4 Finance income - - (4) Finance cost 21 17 41 Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment (PPE) (5) (2) (7) Share based payments 5 5 10 Changes in working capital (excluding the effects of exchange differences on consolidation): (Increase)/decrease in inventories (2) (4) 14 Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables 34 7 (10) Decrease in trade and other payables (48) (50) (60) Cash flows relating to fulfilment assets 9 (28) (20) (44) Cash flows relating to demobilisation provisions 12 (2) (1) (4) Cash flows relating to prior period exceptional items (1) (4) (6) Cash generated from operations 210 160 423 Tax paid (30) (33) (61) Interest received - - 4 Interest paid (22) (18) (36) Net cash generated from operating activities 158 109 330 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisitions (net of cash acquired) - (24) (24) Purchases of PPE Purchase of other intangible assets (99) (4) (95) (4) (216) (10) Purchase of investment - (9) (9) Proceeds from sale of PPE 9 4 15 Net cash used in investing activities (94) (128) (244) Cash flows from financing activities Increase in long-term loans 206 473 726 Repayment of long-term loans (189) (338) (624) Increase in short-term loans 30 11 5 Repayment of short-term loans (101) (68) (94) Payment of lease liabilities (14) - - Dividends paid to shareholders (45) (45) (69) Purchase of treasury shares - (7) (12) Net cash (used in)/from financing activities (113) 26 (68) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (49) 7 18 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 76 59 59 Exchange loss on cash and cash equivalents - (1) (1) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 27 65 76 Cash flows for the purchase and sale of rental fleet assets are presented as arising from investing activities because the acquisition of new fleet assets represents a key investment decision for the Group, the assets are expected to be owned and operated by the Group to the end of their economic lives, the disposal process (when the assets are largely depreciated) is not a major part of the Group's business model and the assets in the rental fleet are not specifically held for subsequent resale. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FLOW TO MOVEMENT IN NET DEBT AS AT 30 JUNE 2019 At 1 JAN 2019 IFRS 16 TRANSITION CASH FLOW EXCHANGE OTHER NON-CASH MOVEMENTS At 30 JUNE 2019 Analysis of changes in net debt £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION Cash and cash equivalents 76 - (49) - - 27 Current borrowings: Bank borrowings (115) - 52 (2) (48) (113) Private placement notes (20) - 19 1 - - Lease liability - (31) 14 - (16) (33) (135) (31) 85 (1) (64) (146) Non-current borrowings: Bank borrowings (134) - (17) - 48 (103) Private placement notes (493) - - - - (493) Lease liability - (73) - - 4 (69) (627) (73) (17) - 52 (665) Net debt (686) (104) 19 (1) (12) (784) Analysis of changes in liabilities from financing activities Current borrowings (135) (31) 85 (1) (64) (146) Non-current borrowings (627) (73) (17) - 52 (665) Total financing liabilities (762) (104) 68 (1) (12) (811) Other non-cash movements include reclassifications between short term and long term borrowings, with £48 million being reclassified from non-current to current borrowings and £11 million from non-current to current lease liabilities. The remaining balance is due to £12 million of new lease liabilities in the period. AS AT 30 JUNE 2018 At 1 JAN 2018 CASH FLOW ACQUISITIONS EXCHANGE OTHER NON-CASH MOVEMENTS At 30 JUNE 2018 Analysis of changes in net debt £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION Cash and cash equivalents 59 7 - (1) - 65 Current borrowings: Bank borrowings (72) 3 - (2) (74) (145) Private placement notes (55) 54 - - (18) (19) (127) 57 - (2) (92) (164) Non-current borrowings: Bank borrowings (103) (111) (24) (3) 74 (167) Private placement notes (481) - - (12) 18 (475) (584) (111) (24) (15) 92 (642) Net debt (652) (47) (24) (18) - (741) Analysis of changes in liabilities from financing activities Current borrowings (127) 57 - (2) (92) (164) Non-current borrowings (584) (111) (24) (15) 92 (642) Financing derivatives (2) 1 - - - (1) Total financing liabilities (713) (53) (24) (17) - (807) GROUP STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 (UNAUDITED) AS AT

30 JUNE 2019 ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL £ MILLION SHARE PREMIUM ACCOUNT £ MILLION TREASURY SHARES £ MILLION CAPITAL REDEMPTION RESERVE £ MILLION HEDGING RESERVE £ MILLION FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVE (TRANSLATION) £ MILLION RETAINED EARNINGS £ MILLION TOTAL EQUITY £ MILLION Balance at 1 January 2019 42 20 (17) 13 1 (51) 1,359 1,367 Profit for the period - - - - - - 39 39 Other comprehensive loss: Currency translation differences (Note (i)) - - - - - (1) - (1) Re-measurement of retirement benefits (net of tax) - - - - - - (4) (4) Total comprehensive income for the period ended 30 June 2019 - - - - - (1) 35 34 Transactions with owners: Employee share awards Issue of Ordinary Shares to employees under share option schemes (Note (ii)) - - - - - 6 - - - - - - 5 (6) 5 - Dividends paid during the period - - - - - - (45) (45) - - 6 - - - (46) (40) Balance at 30 June 2019 42 20 (11) 13 1 (52) 1,348 1,361 (i) The currency translation difference is explained in the Financial Review on page 9. (ii) During the period 654,496 Ordinary shares have been transferred from the Employee Benefit Trust to satisfy the Restricted Stock Schemes and Share Save Schemes. GROUP STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018 (UNAUDITED) AS AT

30 JUNE 2018 ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL £ MILLION SHARE PREMIUM ACCOUNT £ MILLION TREASURY SHARES £ MILLION CAPITAL REDEMPTION RESERVE £ MILLION HEDGING RESERVE £ MILLION FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVE (TRANSLATION) £ MILLION RETAINED EARNINGS £ MILLION TOTAL EQUITY £ MILLION Balance at 1 January 2018 as previously reported 42 20 (7) 13 (1) (27) 1,277 1,317 Impact of change in accounting policy - - - - - - (3) (3) Restated balance at 1 January 2018 42 20 (7) 13 (1) (27) 1,274 1,314 Profit for the period - - - - - - 41 41 Other comprehensive (loss)/income: Fair value gains on interest rate swaps - - - - 1 - - 1 Currency translation differences - - - - - (28) - (28) Re-measurement of retirement benefits (net of tax) - - - - - - 17 17 Total comprehensive income for the period ended 30 June 2018 - - - - 1 (28) 58 31 Transactions with owners: Purchase of Treasury shares (Note (ii)) - - (7) - - - - (7) Employee share awards - - - - - - 5 5 Dividends paid during the period - - - - - - (45) (45) - - (7) - - - (40) (47) Balance at 30 June 2018 42 20 (14) 13 - (55) 1,292 1,298 (i) During the period 41,543 Ordinary shares have been transferred from the Employee Benefit Trust to satisfy the Restricted Stock Schemes. (ii) During the period 940,000 Ordinary shares were purchased at an average price of £7.39 and transferred to the Employee Benefit Trust. NOTES TO THE INTERIM ACCOUNTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 (UNAUDITED) 1. GENERAL INFORMATION The Company is a public limited company which is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is incorporated and domiciled in the UK. The address of the registered office is 120 Bothwell Street, Glasgow, G2 7JS, UK. This condensed interim report was approved for issue on 30 July 2019. This condensed consolidated interim report does not comprise Statutory Accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Statutory Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 were approved by the Board on 6 March 2019 and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditor on those Accounts was unqualified, did not contain an emphasis of matter paragraph and did not contain any statement under Section 498 of the Companies Act 2006. The condensed consolidated interim report is unaudited but has been reviewed by the Group's auditor, whose report is on page 33. 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION This condensed consolidated interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 has been prepared in accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules (DTR) of the Financial Conduct Authority (previously the Financial Services Authority) and IAS 34 'Interim financial reporting' as adopted by the European Union. The condensed consolidated interim report should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the European Union. Going concern basis Given the proven ability of the business to fund organic growth from operating cash flows, and the nature of our business model, we believe it is sensible to run the business with a modest amount of debt. We say 'modest' because we are strongly of the view that it is unwise to run a business which has high levels of operational gearing with high levels of debt. Given the above considerations, we believe that a Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of around one times is appropriate for the Group over the longer term. The Group maintains sufficient facilities to meet its normal funding requirements over the medium term. At 30 June 2019, these facilities totalled £1,077 million in the form of committed bank facilities arranged on a bilateral basis with a number of international banks and private placement notes. The financial covenants attached to these facilities are that EBITDA should be no less than 4 times interest and net debt should be no more than 3 times EBITDA. The covenants exclude the impact of IFRS 16 'Leases' and, on that basis, at 30 June 2019 these ratios were 14 times and 1.3 times. The Group does not expect to breach these covenants in the year from the date of approval of this interim report and the Group expects to continue to be able to arrange sufficient finance to meet its future funding requirements. It has been the Group's custom and practice to refinance its facilities in advance of their maturity dates, providing that there is an ongoing need for those facilities. Net debt amounted to £784 million at 30 June 2019 and, at that date, undrawn committed facilities were £432 million. The Group balance sheet shows consolidated net assets of £1,361 million (30 June 2018: £1,298 million) of which £1,003 million (30 June 2018: £1,078 million) relates to fleet assets. The defined benefit pension surplus is £1 million (30 June 2018: deficit of £2 million). Based on the above the Directors are confident that it is appropriate for the going concern basis to be adopted in preparing the half year financial statements. 3. ACCOUNTING POLICIES Taxes on income in the interim periods are accrued using the tax rate that would be applicable to expected total annual earnings. Except as described below, the accounting policies are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, as described in those annual financial statements. The Group adopted IFRS 16 'Leases' from 1 January 2019 and, therefore, this is the first set of the Group's financial statements where IFRS 16 has been applied. Changes to significant accounting policies are described below. The changes in accounting policies will be reflected in the Group's consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ending 31 December 2019. IFRS 16 IFRS 16 addresses the accounting for leases and requires lessees to recognise all leases on balance sheet with limited exemptions. This results in the recognition of a right-of-use asset and corresponding liability on the balance sheet, with the associated depreciation and interest expense being recorded in the income statement over the lease period. Limited exemptions apply for short-term leases (leases with a term of 12 months or less) and low value leases ($10,000). The payments for the exempt leases are recognised as an expense in the income statement on a straight-line basis over the lease term. The Group has adopted IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach, under which the cumulative effect of initial application (£nil) is recognised in retained earnings at 1 January 2019. Accordingly, the comparative information has not been restated and continues to be reported under IAS 17 'Leases' and IFRIC 4 'Determining Whether an Arrangement contains a Lease'. Definition of a lease Previously, the Group determined at contract inception whether an arrangement was or contained a lease under IFRIC 4. Under IFRS 16, a contract is, or contains a lease, if the contract conveys a right to control the use of an identified asset for a period in exchange for consideration. In applying IFRS 16 for the first time, the Group has used the following practical expedients permitted by the standard: - to grandfather the assessment of which transactions are leases. The Group applied IFRS 16 only to contracts that were previously identified as leases. Contracts that were not identified as leases under IAS 17 and IFRIC 4 were not reassessed. Therefore, the definition of a lease under IFRS 16 has been applied only to contracts entered or changed on or after 1 January 2019; - the use of hindsight in determining the lease term if the contract contains options to extend or terminate the lease; - the accounting for operating leases with a remaining lease term of less than 12 months as at 1 January 2019 as short-term leases; and - to exclude initial direct costs from the measurement of the right-of-use asset at the date of initial application. Accounting policy On initial measurement the right-of-use asset is recognised at cost, which comprises the value of the lease liability adjusted for any lease payments made on or before the commencement date, less any incentives received, any initial direct costs incurred and an estimate of costs to dismantle and remove the underlying asset. The right-of-use asset is depreciated over the shorter of the lease term and the useful life. The estimated useful life of the right-of-use asset is determined on the same basis as property, plant and equipment. The right-of-use asset is periodically adjusted for impairment, if any, and any remeasurements of the lease liability. The Group leases various property, plant, equipment and vehicles. Rental contracts are typically for fixed periods from 3 to 7 years but may have extension options. Lease terms are negotiated on an individual basis and contain a wide range of different terms and conditions. On initial measurement the lease liability is measured at the present value of the future lease payments, discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease or, if that rate cannot be readily determined, the Group's incremental borrowing rate. Generally, the Group uses its incremental borrowing rate as the discount rate. The lease liability is measured at amortised cost using the effective interest rate method and is remeasured when there is a change in the future lease payments arising from a change in index or a change in the original assessment made. 3. ACCOUNTING POLICIES CONTINUED Each lease payment is allocated between the liability and finance cost. The finance cost is charged to the income statement over the lease period to produce a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability for each period. The Group presents the right-of-use asset and lease liability on the balance sheet. The Group has applied judgement to determine the lease term for some lease contracts that include renewal options. The assessment of whether the Group is reasonably certain to exercise such options impacts the lease term, which affects the amount of lease liabilities and right-of-use assets recognised. Lease payments associated with short-term and low-value leases are recognised on a straight-line basis as an expense in the profit or loss. On transition to IFRS 16 the Group recognised an additional £104 million of right-of-use assets and £104 million of lease liabilities at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted at the Group's incremental borrowing rate as at 1 January 2019. The Group's weighted average incremental borrowing rate applied to the lease liabilities on 1 January 2019 was 5%. On transition the right of use assets were measured at an amount equal to the lease liability, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments, which were not material. The recognised right-of-use assets relate to the following types of assets: 1 JANUARY 2019 £ MILLION Freehold property 75 Vehicles, plant & equipment 29 104 The recognised lease liability at 1 January 2019 is detailed below. 1 JANUARY 2019 £ MILLION Operating lease commitment at 31 December 2018 as disclosed in the Group's consolidated financial statements 117 Discounted using the incremental borrowing rate at 1 January 2019 96 Recognition exemption for leases with less than 12 months of term remaining at transition (1) Extension or termination options reasonably certain to be exercised 9 Lease liabilities recognised at 1 January 2019 104 Impact for the period The impact from applying IFRS 16 for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was: Income statement · Improvement in operating profit of £2 million · Increase in depreciation of £14 million · Increase in interest costs of £3 million · Reduction in profit before tax of £1 million Balance sheet/cash flow statement · Right of use asset included within property, plant & equipment of £101 million at 30 June 2019 (1 January 2019: £104 million) · Lease liabilities of £102 million at 30 June 2019 (1 January 2019: £104 million) · Net debt at 30 June 2019 is higher by £102 million Ratios · An increase in EBITDA of £16 million · An increase in net debt/EBITDA of 0.2 times · Reduction in Group ROCE of 0.3pp IFRIC 23 'Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments' The Group adopted IFRIC 23 from 1 January 2019. There was no material impact arising from the adoption of this standard.

4. SEGMENTAL REPORTING (a) Revenue by segment EXTERNAL REVENUE 6 MONTHS 6 MONTHS YEAR ENDED ENDED ENDED 30 JUNE 30 JUNE 31 DEC 2019 2018 2018 £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION Power Solutions Industrial (PSI) 198 219 424 Utility (PSU) 170 252 514 368 471 938 Rental Solutions (RS) 400 386 822 Group 768 857 1,760 (i) Inter-segment transfers or transactions are entered into under the normal commercial terms and conditions that would also be available to unrelated third parties. All inter-segment revenue was less than £1 million apart from revenue of £1 million from Power Solutions Utility to Rental Solutions. Disaggregation of revenue In the tables below revenue is disaggregated by geography and sector. Revenue by geography 6 MONTHS 6 MONTHS YEAR ENDED ENDED ENDED 30 JUNE 30 JUNE 31 DEC 2019 2018 2018 £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION North America 237 203 460 UK 36 58 106 Continental Europe 89 78 179 Eurasia 36 40 77 Middle East 77 69 148 Africa 88 91 200 Asia 62 91 166 Australia Pacific 43 56 100 Latin America 100 171 324 768 857 1,760 4. SEGMENTAL REPORTING CONTINUED Revenue by sector 6 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 PSI PSU RS Group £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION Utilities 9 170 39 218 Oil & gas 89 - 73 162 Petrochemical & refining 4 - 78 82 Building Services & construction 23 - 71 94 Events 13 - 34 47 Manufacturing 15 - 24 39 Quarrying & mining 29 - 24 53 Other 16 - 57 73 198 170 400 768 6 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018 PSI PSU RS Group £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION Utilities 18 252 44 314 Oil & gas 85 - 46 131 Petrochemical & refining 5 - 67 72 Building Services & construction 22 - 75 97 Events 35 - 34 69 Manufacturing 15 - 26 41 Quarrying & mining 25 - 20 45 Other 14 - 74 88 219 252 386 857 YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 PSI PSU RS Group £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION Utilities 27 514 99 640 Oil & gas 163 - 110 273 Petrochemical & refining 9 - 147 156 Building Services & construction 48 - 151 199 Events 53 - 80 133 Manufacturing 32 - 56 88 Quarrying & mining 53 - 43 96 Other 39 - 136 175 424 514 822 1,760 4. SEGMENTAL REPORTING CONTINUED (b) Profit by segment OPERATING PROFIT 6 MONTHS 6 MONTHS YEAR ENDED ENDED ENDED 30 JUNE 30 JUNE 31 DEC 2019 2018 2018 £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION Power Solutions Industrial 21 23 71 Utility 13 13 43 34 36 114 Rental Solutions 47 40 105 Operating profit 81 76 219 Finance costs - net (21) (17) (37) Profit before taxation 60 59 182 Taxation (21) (18) (57) Profit for the period/year 39 41 125 (c) Depreciation and amortisation by segment 6 MONTHS 6 MONTHS YEAR ENDED ENDED ENDED 30 JUNE 30 JUNE 31 DEC 2019 2018 2018 £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION Power Solutions Industrial 50 45 90 Utility 53 53 104 103 98 194 Rental Solutions 63 50 104 Group 166 148 298 4. SEGMENTAL REPORTING CONTINUED (d) Capital expenditure on property, plant & equipment and intangible assets by segment 6 MONTHS 6 MONTHS YEAR ENDED ENDED ENDED 30 JUNE 30 JUNE 31 DEC 2019 2018 2018 £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION Power Solutions Industrial 29 33 55 Utility 42 34 76 71 67 131 Rental Solutions 44 45 109 Group 115 112 240 (i) The net book value of total Group disposals of property, plant and equipment (PPE) during the period was £4 million (30 June 2018: £2 million, 31 December 2018: £8 million). (ii) Capital expenditure comprises additions of PPE of £111 million (including £12 million in relation to leased right of use assets) (30 June 2018: £95 million, 31 December 2018: £216 million), additions of intangible assets of £4 million (30 June 2018: £4 million, 31 December 2018: £10 million), acquisitions of PPE of £nil (30 June 2018: £13 million, 31 December 2018: £13 million) and acquisitions of intangible assets of £nil (30 June 2018: £nil, 31 December 2018: £1 million). (e) Assets / (Liabilities) by segment ASSETS LIABILITIES 30 JUNE 30 JUNE 31 DEC 30 JUNE 30 JUNE 31 DEC 2019 2018 2018 2019 2018 2018 £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION Power Solutions Industrial 749 768 714 (115) (102) (94) Utility 933 904 996 (170) (169) (214) 1,682 1,672 1,710 (285) (271) (308) Rental Solutions 893 819 833 (100) (97) (76) Group 2,575 2,491 2,543 (385) (368) (384) Tax and finance asset/(liability) 56 61 59 (75) (77) (90) Derivative financial instruments - - 1 - (1) (1) Borrowings - - - (709) (806) (762) Lease liability - - - (102) - - Retirement benefit surplus/(obligation) 1 - 1 - (2) - Total assets/(liabilities) per balance sheet 2,632 2,552 2,604 (1,271) (1,254) (1,237) 4. SEGMENTAL REPORTING CONTINUED (f) Geographical information NON-CURRENT ASSETS 30 JUNE 30 JUNE 31 DEC 2019 2018 2018 £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION North America 305 265 288 UK 171 123 161 Continental Europe 148 126 137 Eurasia 62 61 59 Middle East 205 303 251 Africa 192 162 153 Asia 156 169 151 Australia Pacific 79 69 70 Latin America 188 145 164 1,506 1,423 1,434 Non-current assets exclude deferred tax. 5. DIVIDENDS The dividends paid in the period were: 6 MONTHS 6 MONTHS YEAR ENDED ENDED ENDED 30 JUNE 30 JUNE 31 DEC 2019 2018 2018 Total dividend (£ million) 45 45 69 Dividend per share (pence) 17.74 17.74 27.12 The interim dividend per share for the period was 9.38 pence (2018: 9.38 pence), amounting to a total dividend of £24 million (2018: £24 million). This interim dividend will be paid on 1 October 2019 to shareholders on the register on 6 September 2019, with an ex-dividend date of 5 September 2019. 6. EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share have been calculated by dividing the earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period, excluding shares held by the Employee Share Ownership Trusts which are treated as cancelled. 6 MONTHS 6 MONTHS YEAR ENDED ENDED ENDED 30 JUNE 30 JUNE 31 DEC 2019 2018 2018 Profit for the period (£ million) 39.0 40.5 125.4 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (million) 254.2 255.0 254.8 Basic earnings per share (pence) 15.34 15.85 49.22 6. EARNINGS PER SHARE CONTINUED For diluted earnings per share, the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue is adjusted to assume conversion of all potentially dilutive ordinary shares. These represent share options granted to employees where the exercise price is less than the average market price of the Company's ordinary shares during the period. The number of shares calculated as above is compared with the number of shares that would have been issued assuming the exercise of the share options. 6 MONTHS 6 MONTHS YEAR ENDED ENDED ENDED 30 JUNE 30 JUNE 31 DEC 2019 2018 2018 Profit for the period (£ million) 39.0 40.5 125.4 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (million) 254.2 255.0 254.8 Adjustment for share options 0.3 - 0.2 Diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (million) 254.5 255.0 255.0 Diluted earnings per share (pence) 15.33 15.85 49.18 7. TAXATION The taxation charge for the period is based on an estimate of the Group's expected annual effective rate of tax for 2019 based on prevailing tax legislation at 30 June 2019. This is currently estimated to be 35% (June 2018: 31%; December 2018: 31%). 8. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 FREEHOLD SHORT LEASEHOLD VEHICLES, PLANT & PROPERTIES PROPERTIES FLEET EQUIPMENT TOTAL £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION Cost At 1 January 2019 92 23 3,612 168 3,895 Exchange adjustments 1 - 22 4 27 Transition to IFRS 16 75 - - 29 104 Additions (Note (ii)) 9 - 83 19 111 Disposals - - (59) (2) (61) At 30 June 2019 177 23 3,658 218 4,076 Accumulated depreciation At 1 January 2019 40 16 2,555 115 2,726 Exchange adjustments 1 - 17 3 21 Charge for the period 10 1 138 14 163 Disposals - - (55) (2) (57) At 30 June 2019 51 17 2,655 130 2,853 Net book values At 30 June 2019 126 6 1,003 88 1,223 At 31 December 2018 52 7 1,057 53 1,169 (i) The net book value of assets capitalised in respect of leased right of use assets at 30 June 2019 is £101 million. (ii) Additions of £111 million include £12 million in relation to leased right of use assets. 9. FULFILMENT ASSET 30 JUNE 2019 30 JUNE 2018 31 DEC 2018 £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION Balance at 1 January 44 8 8 Capitalised in the period 28 20 44 Provision created for future demobilisation costs 1 2 3 Amortised to the income statement (7) (5) (12) Exchange 1 - 1 Balance at 30 June/31 December 67 25 44 Analysis of fulfilment assets Current 22 8 15 Non-current 45 17 29 Total 67 25 44 10. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES 30 JUNE 2019 30 JUNE 2018 31 DEC 2018 £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION Trade receivables 588 562 587 Less: provision for impairment of receivables (90) (81) (85) Trade receivables - net 498 481 502 Prepayments 50 48 45 Accrued income 137 140 169 Other receivables (Note (i)) 61 71 65 Total receivables 746 740 781 Provision for impairment of receivables 30 JUNE 2019 30 JUNE 2018 31 DEC 2018 £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION Power Solutions Industrial 13 6 11 Utility 66 65 64 79 71 75 Rental Solutions 11 10 10 Group 90 81 85 (i) Other receivables include £4 million (30 June 2018: £4 million, 31 December 2018: £4 million) of private placement notes with one customer in Venezuela (PDVSA). This financial instrument is booked at fair value which reflects our estimation of the recoverability of these notes. Other material amounts included in other receivablesinclude taxes receivable of £27 million (30 June 2018: £26 million, 31 December 2018: £21 million) and deposits of £6 million (30 June 2018: £10 million, 31 December 2018: £15 million). 11. BORROWINGS 30 JUNE 2019 30 JUNE 2018 31 DEC 2018 £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION Non-current Bank borrowings 103 167 134 Private placement notes 493 475 493 596 642 627 Current Bank overdrafts 42 11 9 Bank borrowings 113 145 115 Private placement notes - 19 20 155 175 144 Total borrowings 751 817 771 Short-term deposits (7) - - Cash at bank and in hand (62) (76) (85) Lease liability 102 - - Net borrowings 784 741 686 Overdrafts and borrowings are unsecured. The maturity of financial liabilities The maturity profile of the borrowings was as follows: 30 JUNE 2019 30 JUNE 2018 31 DEC 2018 £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION Within 1 year, or on demand 155 175 144 Between 1 and 2 years 198 137 104 Between 2 and 3 years 34 164 157 Between 3 and 4 years 9 - 11 Between 4 and 5 years 118 - - Greater than 5 years 237 341 355 751 817 771 Fair value estimation The carrying value of non-derivative financial assets and liabilities, comprising cash and cash equivalents, trade and other receivables, trade and other payables and borrowings is considered to materially equate to their fair value. Private placement notes are level 2. There are no derivative financial instruments at 30 June 2019. The valuation techniques employed are consistent with the 2018 Annual Report and Accounts. 12. DEMOBILISATION PROVISION 30 JUNE 2019 30 JUNE 2018 31 DEC 2018 £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION Balance at 1 January 11 10 10 New provisions 4 2 4 Utilised (2) (1) (4) Exchange - (1) 1 Balance at 30 June/31 December 13 10 11 Analysis of demobilisation provision Current 4 8 6 Non-current 9 2 5 Total 13 10 11 13. CAPITAL COMMITMENTS 30 JUNE 2019 30 JUNE 2018 31 DEC 2018 £ MILLION £ MILLION £ MILLION Contracted but not provided for (property, plant and equipment) 49 64 19 14. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Transactions between the Group and its subsidiaries, which are related parties, have been eliminated on consolidation and are not disclosed in this note. There were no other related party transactions in the period. 15. SEASONALITY The Group is subject to seasonality with the third quarter of the year being our peak demand period, accordingly revenue and profits have historically been higher in the second half of the year. STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge, these condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by the European Union, and that the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7 and DTR 4.2.8, namely: · An indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements, and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year; and · Material related party transactions in the first six months and any material changes in the related-party transactions described in the last annual report. The Directors of Aggreko plc are listed in the Aggreko plc 2018 Annual Report and Accounts. By order of the Board Chris Weston Heath Drewett Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer 30 July 2019 INDEPENDENT REVIEW REPORT TO AGGREKO PLC Conclusion We have been engaged by the company to review the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 which comprises the condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, condensed balance sheet, changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and the related explanatory notes. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reportingas adopted by the EU and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ('the DTR') of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority ('the UK FCA'). Scope of review We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (UK and Ireland) 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entityissued by the Auditing Practices Board for use in the UK. A review of interim financial information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. We read the other information contained in the half-yearly financial report and consider whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the condensed set of financial statements. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Directors' responsibilities The half-yearly financial report is the responsibility of, and has been approved by, the directors. The directors are responsible for preparing the half-yearly financial report in accordance with the DTR of the UK FCA. As disclosed in note 2, the annual financial statements of the Group are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU. The directors are responsible for preparing the condensed set of financial statements included in the half-yearly financial report in accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by the EU . Our responsibility Our responsibility is to express to the company a conclusion on the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report based on our review. The purpose of our review work and to whom we owe our responsibilities This report is made solely to the company in accordance with the terms of our engagement to assist the company in meeting the requirements of the DTR of the UK FCA. Our review has been undertaken so that we might state to the company those matters we are required to state to it in this report and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the company for our review work, for this report, or for the conclusions we have reached. John Luke for and on behalf of KPMG LLP Chartered Accountants 319 St Vincent Street Glasgow G2 5AS 30 July 2019 Attachments Original document

