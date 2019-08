By P.R.Venkat



Agile Group (3383.HK) said net profit for the first half of the year rose 35% on year due to higher contributions from its property management and investment businesses.

Net profit for the Jan-June period was 5.08 billion yuan (US$720 million), Agile Group said Wednesday.

Revenue during the period was up 12% at CNY27.11 billion.

As of June, the company's total cash and bank balances were at CNY41.59 billion, it said.

