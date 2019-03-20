Agile : 2018 Profit Rises 18% on Stronger Sales, Improved Margins

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--Agile Group Holdings Ltd. (3383.HK) Wednesday reported a 18.3% increase in its net profit last year, as property sales increased and profit margins improved.

Net profit in 2018 was 7.13 billion Chinese yuan (US$1.06 billion), compared with CNY6.03 billion in the previous year, the Hong Kong-listed Chinese builder said in a stock exchange filing.

Revenue rose 8.8% to CNY56.15 billion in 2018, it said. Recognized sales of property rose 6.5% to CNY52.49 billion, it said, adding pre-sales value last year rose 14.5% to CNY102.67 billion.

