Agile : 2018 Profit Rises 18% on Stronger Sales, Improved Margins

0
03/20/2019 | 01:07am EDT

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--Agile Group Holdings Ltd. (3383.HK) Wednesday reported a 18.3% increase in its net profit last year, as property sales increased and profit margins improved.

Net profit in 2018 was 7.13 billion Chinese yuan (US$1.06 billion), compared with CNY6.03 billion in the previous year, the Hong Kong-listed Chinese builder said in a stock exchange filing.

Revenue rose 8.8% to CNY56.15 billion in 2018, it said. Recognized sales of property rose 6.5% to CNY52.49 billion, it said, adding pre-sales value last year rose 14.5% to CNY102.67 billion.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 61 204 M
EBIT 2018 20 191 M
Net income 2018 7 394 M
Debt 2018 42 293 M
Yield 2018 8,31%
P/E ratio 2018 5,62
P/E ratio 2019 4,87
EV / Sales 2018 1,38x
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
Capitalization 42 273 M
Chart AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Agile Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 10,2  CNY
Spread / Average Target -5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhuo Lin Chen Chairman & President
Xue Jun Li Vice President & General Manager-Operations
Sum Cheung Chief Financial Officer
Cheuk Yin Chan Vice Chairman
Sin Fong Luk Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD36.51%6 294
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%47 936
VONOVIA16.52%27 125
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%26 183
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN9.33%17 720
GREENLAND HOLDINGS CORPORATION25.53%13 895
