Agile : ISSUANCE OF US$600 MILLION SENIOR PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES
0
05/27/2019 | 08:54pm EDT
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. This announcement and the information contained herein does not constitute or form part of an offer to purchase, subscribe or sell securities in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered pursuant to the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ''SECURITIESACT''), or pursuant to an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that will contain detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and no public offering of securities will be made in the United States. The securities described in this announcement will be sold in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. No money, securities or other consideration is being solicited by this announcement or the information contained herein and, if sent in response to this announcement or the information contained herein, will not be accepted.
This announcement is not a prospectus for the purposes of the European Union's Directive 2003/71/EC (and any amendments thereto) as implemented in member states of the European Economic Area.
The communication of this announcement and any other document or materials relating to the issue of the securities offered hereby is not being made, and such documents and/or materials have not been approved, by an authorized person for the purposes of section 21 of the United Kingdom's Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended. Accordingly, such documents and/or materials are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of such documents and/or materials as a financial promotion is only being made to those persons in the United Kingdom who have professional experience in matters relating to investments and who fall within the definition of investment professionals (as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the ''FINANCIALPROMOTIONORDER'')), or who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Financial Promotion Order, or who are any other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be made under the Financial Promotion Order (all such persons together being referred to as ''relevant persons''). In the United Kingdom, the securities offered hereby are only available to, and any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person in the United Kingdom that is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.
- 1 -
AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3383)
ISSUANCE OF
US$600 MILLION SENIOR PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 27 May 2019 in respect of the Securities Issue.
On 27 May 2019, the Company entered into the Subscription Agreement with BOC International, CLSA, Guotai Junan International, HeungKong Financial, HSBC, Orient Securities (Hong Kong) and UBS in connection with the Securities Issue.
The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Securities Issue for refinancing certain existing indebtedness. The Company may adjust the foregoing plans in response to changing market conditions and reallocate the use of the net proceeds.
Application will be made to the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the Securities on the SGX-ST. Admission to the Official List of the SGX-ST and quotation of the Securities on the SGX-ST is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company or any other subsidiary or associated company of the Company or the Securities. SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed or reports contained in this announcement.
No listing of the Securities has been, and will be, sought in Hong Kong.
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 27 May 2019 in respect of the Securities Issue.
The Board is pleased to announce that on 27 May 2019, the Company entered into the Subscription Agreement with BOC International, CLSA, Guotai Junan International, HeungKong Financial, HSBC, Orient Securities (Hong Kong) and UBS in connection with the Securities Issue.
- 2 -
THE SECURITIES ISSUE
The Subscription Agreement
Date: 27 May 2019
Parties to the Subscription Agreement
the Company as the issuer;
BOC International;
CLSA;
Guotai Junan International;
HeungKong Financial;
HSBC;
Orient Securities (Hong Kong); and
UBS.
BOC International, CLSA, Guotai Junan International, HeungKong Financial, HSBC, Orient Securities (Hong Kong) and UBS are the joint global coordinators, joint bookrunners and joint lead managers of the Securities Issue. The joint lead managers are also the initial subscribers of the Securities. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, each of BOC International, CLSA, Guotai Junan International, HeungKong Financial, HSBC, Orient Securities (Hong Kong) and UBS is an independent third party and not a connected person of the Company.
The Securities may only be offered, sold or delivered to non-U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) outside the United States in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. None of the Securities will be offered to the public in Hong Kong and none of the Securities will be placed with any connected person of the Company. The Securities will not be the subject of public offering in any jurisdiction.
Principal terms of the Securities
Securities offered
Subject to certain conditions to completion, the Company will issue the Securities in the aggregate principal amount of US$600 million, unless earlier redeemed pursuant to the terms thereof.
Issue price
The issue price of the Securities will be 100% of the principal amount of the Securities.
- 3 -
Status of the Securities
The Securities constitute direct, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the Company which rank pari passu and without any preference among themselves and pari passu with all other present and future, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the Company (including parity obligations of the Company).
Distributions
Subject to the terms and conditions of the Securities, the Securities confer a right to receive distributions from, and including the Issue Date at the applicable distribution rate.
Distribution shall be payable on the Securities semi-annually in arrear on 4 June and 4 December each year, with the first distribution payment date falling on 4 December 2019.
Distribution rate
The rate of distribution (the ''Distribution Rate'') applicable to the Securities shall be:
in respect of the period from, and including, the Issue Date to, but excluding, 4 December 2023 (the ''First Reset Date''), 8.375% per annum;
thereafter, in respect of the period from, and including, the First Reset Date and each Reset Date falling thereafter, to, but excluding, the immediately following Reset Date (each a''Reset Period''), the rate per annum equal to the aggregate of the applicable Treasury Rate (as defined in the terms and conditions of the Securities) as at the relevant Reset Date plus 6.254% plus 5.00% per annum,
provided, in each case, that in the event of the occurrence of a change of control, if the Company does not elect to redeem the Securities within 30 days of a change of control triggering event in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Securities, the then prevailing Distribution Rate applicable to the Securities shall be increased by 5% per annum with effect from the next distribution payment date (or, if the relevant event occurs on or after the date which is two business days prior to the next distribution payment date, the next following distribution payment date).
Redemption at the option of the Company
The Securities may be redeemed at the Company's option in whole, but not in part only, on the First Reset Date or any business date after the First Reset Date (each, a ''Call Settlement Date'') on the Company giving not less than 30 nor more than 60 days' notice to the holders of the Securities (which notice shall be irrevocable and shall oblige the Company to redeem the Securities on the relevant Call Settlement Date) at their principal amount plus distribution accrued to such date (including any arrears of distribution and any additional distribution amount).
Purchase
The Company and/or any of its subsidiaries may following the First Reset Date (but not before), at any time purchase the Securities in the open market or otherwise at any price.
- 4 -
Expected closing date
4 June 2019
Reasons for the Securities Issue
The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Securities Issue for refinancing certain existing indebtedness. The Company may adjust the foregoing plans in response to changing market conditions and reallocate the use of the net proceeds.
Listing
Application will be made to the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the Securities on the SGX-ST. Admission to the Official List of the SGX-ST and quotation of the Securities on the SGX-ST is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company or any other subsidiary or associated company of the Company or the Securities. SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed or reports contained in this announcement.
No listing of the Securities has been, and will be, sought in Hong Kong.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions shall have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise:
''BOC International'' ''CLSA'' ''Company''
BOCI Asia Limited
CLSA Limited
Agile Group Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange
''connected person''
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
''Guotai Junan International'' Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited
''HeungKong Financial''
HeungKong Securities Limited
''Hong Kong''
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
''HSBC''
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
''Issue Date''
4 June 2019
''Listing Rules''
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock
Exchange
''Orient Securities
Orient Securities (Hong Kong) Limited
(Hong Kong)''
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Agile Group Holdings Limited published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 00:53:08 UTC