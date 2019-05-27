Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Agile Group Holdings Ltd    3383   KYG011981035

AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(3383)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Agile : ISSUANCE OF US$600 MILLION SENIOR PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 08:54pm EDT

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. This announcement and the information contained herein does not constitute or form part of an offer to purchase, subscribe or sell securities in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered pursuant to the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ''SECURITIES ACT''), or pursuant to an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that will contain detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and no public offering of securities will be made in the United States. The securities described in this announcement will be sold in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. No money, securities or other consideration is being solicited by this announcement or the information contained herein and, if sent in response to this announcement or the information contained herein, will not be accepted.

This announcement is not a prospectus for the purposes of the European Union's Directive 2003/71/EC (and any amendments thereto) as implemented in member states of the European Economic Area.

The communication of this announcement and any other document or materials relating to the issue of the securities offered hereby is not being made, and such documents and/or materials have not been approved, by an authorized person for the purposes of section 21 of the United Kingdom's Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended. Accordingly, such documents and/or materials are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of such documents and/or materials as a financial promotion is only being made to those persons in the United Kingdom who have professional experience in matters relating to investments and who fall within the definition of investment professionals (as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the ''FINANCIAL PROMOTION ORDER'')), or who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Financial Promotion Order, or who are any other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be made under the Financial Promotion Order (all such persons together being referred to as ''relevant persons''). In the United Kingdom, the securities offered hereby are only available to, and any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person in the United Kingdom that is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.

- 1 -

AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3383)

ISSUANCE OF

US$600 MILLION SENIOR PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 27 May 2019 in respect of the Securities Issue.

On 27 May 2019, the Company entered into the Subscription Agreement with BOC International, CLSA, Guotai Junan International, HeungKong Financial, HSBC, Orient Securities (Hong Kong) and UBS in connection with the Securities Issue.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Securities Issue for refinancing certain existing indebtedness. The Company may adjust the foregoing plans in response to changing market conditions and reallocate the use of the net proceeds.

Application will be made to the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the Securities on the SGX-ST. Admission to the Official List of the SGX-ST and quotation of the Securities on the SGX-ST is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company or any other subsidiary or associated company of the Company or the Securities. SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed or reports contained in this announcement.

No listing of the Securities has been, and will be, sought in Hong Kong.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 27 May 2019 in respect of the Securities Issue.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 27 May 2019, the Company entered into the Subscription Agreement with BOC International, CLSA, Guotai Junan International, HeungKong Financial, HSBC, Orient Securities (Hong Kong) and UBS in connection with the Securities Issue.

- 2 -

THE SECURITIES ISSUE

The Subscription Agreement

Date: 27 May 2019

Parties to the Subscription Agreement

  1. the Company as the issuer;
  2. BOC International;
  3. CLSA;
  4. Guotai Junan International;
  5. HeungKong Financial;
  6. HSBC;
  7. Orient Securities (Hong Kong); and
  8. UBS.

BOC International, CLSA, Guotai Junan International, HeungKong Financial, HSBC, Orient Securities (Hong Kong) and UBS are the joint global coordinators, joint bookrunners and joint lead managers of the Securities Issue. The joint lead managers are also the initial subscribers of the Securities. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, each of BOC International, CLSA, Guotai Junan International, HeungKong Financial, HSBC, Orient Securities (Hong Kong) and UBS is an independent third party and not a connected person of the Company.

The Securities may only be offered, sold or delivered to non-U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) outside the United States in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. None of the Securities will be offered to the public in Hong Kong and none of the Securities will be placed with any connected person of the Company. The Securities will not be the subject of public offering in any jurisdiction.

Principal terms of the Securities

Securities offered

Subject to certain conditions to completion, the Company will issue the Securities in the aggregate principal amount of US$600 million, unless earlier redeemed pursuant to the terms thereof.

Issue price

The issue price of the Securities will be 100% of the principal amount of the Securities.

- 3 -

Status of the Securities

The Securities constitute direct, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the Company which rank pari passu and without any preference among themselves and pari passu with all other present and future, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the Company (including parity obligations of the Company).

Distributions

Subject to the terms and conditions of the Securities, the Securities confer a right to receive distributions from, and including the Issue Date at the applicable distribution rate.

Distribution shall be payable on the Securities semi-annually in arrear on 4 June and 4 December each year, with the first distribution payment date falling on 4 December 2019.

Distribution rate

The rate of distribution (the ''Distribution Rate'') applicable to the Securities shall be:

  1. in respect of the period from, and including, the Issue Date to, but excluding, 4 December 2023 (the ''First Reset Date''), 8.375% per annum;
  2. thereafter, in respect of the period from, and including, the First Reset Date and each Reset Date falling thereafter, to, but excluding, the immediately following Reset Date (each a ''Reset Period''), the rate per annum equal to the aggregate of the applicable Treasury Rate (as defined in the terms and conditions of the Securities) as at the relevant Reset Date plus 6.254% plus 5.00% per annum,

provided, in each case, that in the event of the occurrence of a change of control, if the Company does not elect to redeem the Securities within 30 days of a change of control triggering event in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Securities, the then prevailing Distribution Rate applicable to the Securities shall be increased by 5% per annum with effect from the next distribution payment date (or, if the relevant event occurs on or after the date which is two business days prior to the next distribution payment date, the next following distribution payment date).

Redemption at the option of the Company

The Securities may be redeemed at the Company's option in whole, but not in part only, on the First Reset Date or any business date after the First Reset Date (each, a ''Call Settlement Date'') on the Company giving not less than 30 nor more than 60 days' notice to the holders of the Securities (which notice shall be irrevocable and shall oblige the Company to redeem the Securities on the relevant Call Settlement Date) at their principal amount plus distribution accrued to such date (including any arrears of distribution and any additional distribution amount).

Purchase

The Company and/or any of its subsidiaries may following the First Reset Date (but not before), at any time purchase the Securities in the open market or otherwise at any price.

- 4 -

Expected closing date

4 June 2019

Reasons for the Securities Issue

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Securities Issue for refinancing certain existing indebtedness. The Company may adjust the foregoing plans in response to changing market conditions and reallocate the use of the net proceeds.

Listing

Application will be made to the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the Securities on the SGX-ST. Admission to the Official List of the SGX-ST and quotation of the Securities on the SGX-ST is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company or any other subsidiary or associated company of the Company or the Securities. SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed or reports contained in this announcement.

No listing of the Securities has been, and will be, sought in Hong Kong.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions shall have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise:

''BOC International'' ''CLSA'' ''Company''

BOCI Asia Limited

CLSA Limited

Agile Group Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange

''connected person''

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

''Guotai Junan International'' Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited

''HeungKong Financial''

HeungKong Securities Limited

''Hong Kong''

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

''HSBC''

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

''Issue Date''

4 June 2019

''Listing Rules''

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

''Orient Securities

Orient Securities (Hong Kong) Limited

(Hong Kong)''

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Agile Group Holdings Limited published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 00:53:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
08:54pAGILE : Issuance of us$600 million senior perpetual capital securities
PU
12:49aAGILE : Proposed issue of usd denominated senior perpetual capital securities
PU
05/16AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/15AGILE : CFO Cheung Sum Sam resigns
AQ
05/14AGILE : Resignation of chief financial officer
PU
05/10AGILE : Poll results of annual general meeting held on 10 may 2019
PU
05/09AGILE : Discloseable transaction in relation to the acquisition of 50% equity in..
PU
05/07AGILE : Apr pre-sale value up 11% to RMB9.23bn
AQ
05/06AGILE : Unaudited operating figures for april 2019
PU
04/08AGILE : Mar pre-sale value up 33% to RMB11.77bn
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 73 327 M
EBIT 2019 21 184 M
Net income 2019 8 470 M
Debt 2019 45 641 M
Yield 2019 11,7%
P/E ratio 2019 3,81
P/E ratio 2020 3,36
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
Capitalization 32 677 M
Chart AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Agile Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 11,0  CNY
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhuo Lin Chen Chairman & President
Xue Jun Li Vice President & General Manager-Operations
Sum Cheung Chief Financial Officer
Cheuk Yin Chan Vice Chairman
Sin Fong Luk Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD1.41%4 742
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%43 456
VONOVIA20.79%28 636
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%24 390
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE7.03%17 121
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 546
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About