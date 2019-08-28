Agile : LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS AND REPLY FORM - REQUEST FOR ELECTION OF MEANS OF RECEIPT AND LANGUAGE FOR RECEIVING CORPORATE COMMUNICATION(S)

AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

30 August 2019

Request for Election of Means of Receipt and Language for Receiving Corporate Communication(s)

As a shareholder of Agile Group Holdings Limited (the "Company"), you may choose (1) to receive the printed copy of the Company's Corporate Communication(s) (as described hereinafter) either in English or Chinese or both; or (2) to view and download the Corporate Communication(s) from the Company's website at www.agile.com.cn (the "Company's Website"). Corporate Communication(s) refer to any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for your information or action, including but not limited to annual report, interim report, notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.

You may access the Corporate Communication(s) (available in both English and Chinese versions) on the Company's Website and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkex.com.hk.

For cost saving and environmental protection reasons, we encourage you to access the Corporate Communication(s) by electronic means. If this means is chosen, the Company will send you, on the day of issue, an email notification each time when new Corporate Communication(s) is/are posted on the Company's Website but would ask that you advise us as to your email address. If no email address is provided, the Company will send you a printed copy of notification by post. If printed form is chosen, the Company will send you the Corporate Communication(s) by post but would ask that you advise us as to your language choice. In future, the Company will send the Corporate Communication(s) in the selected language(s) to you together with a Request for Change Form stating that the other language of Corporate Communication(s) will be available upon request. Please note that you may change your means of receipt and/or choice of language(s) at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong or by facsimile at (852) 2861 1465 or by sending an email to its email address at agile3383-ecom@hk. tricorglobal.com.

Please complete and return the enclosed Reply Form and return it to Tricor Investor Services Limited by facsimile at (852) 2861 1465 or by sending an email to its email address at agile3383-ecom@hk. tricorglobal.com or by post using the mailing label provided.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please contact Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Investor Services Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Agile Group Holdings Limited

