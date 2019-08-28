Log in
AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(3383)
  Report  
Agile : LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS AND REPLY FORM - REQUEST FOR ELECTION OF MEANS OF RECEIPT AND LANGUAGE FOR RECEIVING CORPORATE COMMUNICATION(S)

08/28/2019 | 06:26pm EDT

AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3383)

30 August 2019

Dear Shareholder(s)

Request for Election of Means of Receipt and Language for Receiving Corporate Communication(s)

As a shareholder of Agile Group Holdings Limited (the "Company"), you may choose (1) to receive the printed copy of the Company's Corporate Communication(s) (as described hereinafter) either in English or Chinese or both; or (2) to view and download the Corporate Communication(s) from the Company's website at www.agile.com.cn (the "Company's Website"). Corporate Communication(s) refer to any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for your information or action, including but not limited to annual report, interim report, notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.

You may access the Corporate Communication(s) (available in both English and Chinese versions) on the Company's Website and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkex.com.hk.

For cost saving and environmental protection reasons, we encourage you to access the Corporate Communication(s) by electronic means. If this means is chosen, the Company will send you, on the day of issue, an email notification each time when new Corporate Communication(s) is/are posted on the Company's Website but would ask that you advise us as to your email address. If no email address is provided, the Company will send you a printed copy of notification by post. If printed form is chosen, the Company will send you the Corporate Communication(s) by post but would ask that you advise us as to your language choice. In future, the Company will send the Corporate Communication(s) in the selected language(s) to you together with a Request for Change Form stating that the other language of Corporate Communication(s) will be available upon request. Please note that you may change your means of receipt and/or choice of language(s) at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong or by facsimile at (852) 2861 1465 or by sending an email to its email address at agile3383-ecom@hk. tricorglobal.com.

Please complete and return the enclosed Reply Form and return it to Tricor Investor Services Limited by facsimile at (852) 2861 1465 or by sending an email to its email address at agile3383-ecom@hk. tricorglobal.com or by post using the mailing label provided.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please contact Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Investor Services Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully

For and on behalf of

Agile Group Holdings Limited

LAM Ping Yuk

Company Secretary

encl.

REPLY FORM

To: Agile Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") c/o Tricor Investor Services Limited

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong Facsimile number: (852) 2861 1465

I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communication(s)(Note 1) of the Company in the manner as indicated below(Note 5):

(Please tick ONLY ONE box)(Note 6)

  1. To access the Corporate Communication(s) via the Company's website at www.agile.com.cn (the "Company's Website") and to receive the notification of publication of Corporate Communication(s) (the "Notification") through

my/our email address(Note 2).

(b) To receive the printed English version(Note 3) of the Corporate Communication(s).

(c) To receive the printed Chinese version(Note 3) of the Corporate Communication(s).

(d) To receive both the printed English and Chinese versions(Note 3) of the Corporate Communication(s).

Signature(Note4):

Date:

Name:

(English)

(Chinese)

Registered Address:

(in block letters)

Email Address(Note 2):

Folio/Account

Contact Phone

Number:

Number:

Notes:

  1. Corporate Communication(s) refer to any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of shareholders of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, interim report, notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.
  2. If no email address is provided, a printed copy of the Notification will be sent to you by post after the same is posted on the Company's Website.
  3. The Company will send the selected language version(s) of the Corporate Communication(s) to you unless and until you otherwise notify the Company as to the change of means of receipt and/or choice of language(s).
  4. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holdings should sign this form in order for it to be valid.
  5. You are entitled at any time to change the means of receipt (either in printed form or via the Company's Website) and/or choice of language(s) (either in English or Chinese or both) of Corporate Communication(s) by reasonable notice in writing to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong or by facsimile at (852) 2861 1465 or by sending an email to its email address at agile3383-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.
  6. If no or more than one box is ticked, the Company reserves its right to treat this form as void.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

  1. "Personal Data" in these statements has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO").
  2. Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. Failure to provide sufficient information, the Company may not be able to process your instructions and/or requests as stated in this form.
  3. Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.
  4. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/ or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

(Please cut along the dotted line 請沿虛線剪下)

Mailing Label 郵寄標籤

Please cut and stick the mailing label to an envelope

Tricor Investor Services Limited

and return with this form to us.

卓佳證券登記有限公司

No postage stamp is required for local mailing

Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼：37

閣下寄回本表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄， 閣下無需支付郵費或貼上郵票

Hong Kong 香港

Disclaimer

Agile Group Holdings Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 22:25:07 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 65 207 M
EBIT 2019 19 017 M
Net income 2019 8 315 M
Debt 2019 52 291 M
Yield 2019 9,58%
P/E ratio 2019 4,71x
P/E ratio 2020 4,30x
EV / Sales2019 1,41x
EV / Sales2020 0,77x
Capitalization 39 405 M
Chart AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Agile Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 11,73  CNY
Last Close Price 10,06  CNY
Spread / Highest target 96,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhuo Lin Chen Chairman & President
Xue Jun Li Vice President & General Manager-Operations
Sum Cheung Chief Financial Officer
Cheuk Yin Chan Vice Chairman
Sin Fong Luk Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD8.99%5 032
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%41 560
VONOVIA SE10.79%26 383
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%22 288
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 481
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-26.25%11 771
