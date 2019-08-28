Agile : LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS AND REPLY FORM - REQUEST FOR ELECTION OF MEANS OF RECEIPT AND LANGUAGE FOR RECEIVING CORPORATE COMMUNICATION(S)
AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3383)
30 August 2019
Dear Shareholder(s)
Request for Election of Means of Receipt and Language for Receiving Corporate Communication(s)
As a shareholder of Agile Group Holdings Limited (the "Company"), you may choose (1) to receive the printed copy of the Company's Corporate Communication(s) (as described hereinafter) either in English or Chinese or both; or (2) to view and download the Corporate Communication(s) from the Company's website at www.agile.com.cn (the "Company's Website"). Corporate Communication(s) refer to any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for your information or action, including but not limited to annual report, interim report, notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.
You may access the Corporate Communication(s) (available in both English and Chinese versions) on the Company's Website and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkex.com.hk.
For cost saving and environmental protection reasons, we encourage you to access the Corporate Communication(s) by electronic means. If this means is chosen, the Company will send you, on the day of issue, an email notification each time when new Corporate Communication(s) is/are posted on the Company's Website but would ask that you advise us as to your email address. If no email address is provided, the Company will send you a printed copy of notification by post. If printed form is chosen, the Company will send you the Corporate Communication(s) by post but would ask that you advise us as to your language choice. In future, the Company will send the Corporate Communication(s) in the selected language(s) to you together with a Request for Change Form stating that the other language of Corporate Communication(s) will be available upon request. Please note that you may change your means of receipt and/or choice of language(s) at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong or by facsimile at (852) 2861 1465 or by sending an email to its email address at agile3383-ecom@hk. tricorglobal.com.
Please complete and return the enclosed Reply Form and return it to Tricor Investor Services Limited by facsimile at (852) 2861 1465 or by sending an email to its email address at agile3383-ecom@hk. tricorglobal.com or by post using the mailing label provided.
Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please contact Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Investor Services Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).
Yours faithfully
For and on behalf of
Agile Group Holdings Limited
LAM Ping Yuk
Company Secretary
encl.
REPLY FORM
To: Agile Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") c/o Tricor Investor Services Limited
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong Facsimile number: (852) 2861 1465
I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communication(s)(Note 1) of the Company in the manner as indicated below(Note 5):
(Please tick ONLY ONE box)(Note 6)
To access the Corporate Communication(s) via the Company's website at www.agile.com.cn (the "Company's Website") and to receive the notification of publication of Corporate Communication(s) (the "Notification") through
my/our email address(Note 2).
(b) To receive the printed English version(Note 3) of the Corporate Communication(s).
(c) To receive the printed Chinese version(Note 3) of the Corporate Communication(s).
(d) To receive both the printed English and Chinese versions(Note 3) of the Corporate Communication(s).
Signature(Note4):
Date:
Name:
(English)
(Chinese)
Registered Address:
(in block letters)
Email Address(Note 2):
Folio/Account
Contact Phone
Number:
Number:
Notes:
Corporate Communication(s) refer to any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of shareholders of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, interim report, notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.
If no email address is provided, a printed copy of the Notification will be sent to you by post after the same is posted on the Company's Website.
The Company will send the selected language version(s) of the Corporate Communication(s) to you unless and until you otherwise notify the Company as to the change of means of receipt and/or choice of language(s).
If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holdings should sign this form in order for it to be valid.
You are entitled at any time to change the means of receipt (either in printed form or via the Company's Website) and/or choice of language(s) (either in English or Chinese or both) of Corporate Communication(s) by reasonable notice in writing to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong or by facsimile at (852) 2861 1465 or by sending an email to its email address at agile3383-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.
If no or more than one box is ticked, the Company reserves its right to treat this form as void.
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT
"Personal Data" in these statements has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO").
Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. Failure to provide sufficient information, the Company may not be able to process your instructions and/or requests as stated in this form.
Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.
You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/ or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.
