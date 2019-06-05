Agile : UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR MAY 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3383)

UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES

FOR MAY 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of Agile Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that for May 2019, the aggregated pre-sale value of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), together with the joint ventures and associates of the Group as well as property projects carrying "Agile" brand name managed by the Group ("Agile Projects") is RMB11.16 billion with corresponding gross floor area ("GFA") of 826,000 sq.m.. The average selling price is RMB13,512 per sq.m..

For the five months ended 31 May 2019, the aggregated pre-sale value of the Group, together with the joint ventures and associates of Group as well as the Agile Projects is RMB45.60 billion with corresponding GFA of 3,104,000 sq.m.. The average selling price is RMB14,693 per sq.m..

The above figures are subject to change and may differ from those appear in the audited and unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Group to be published on a yearly and half- yearly basis.

Hong Kong, 5 June 2019

