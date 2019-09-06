Agile Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women's healthcare company, announced today that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Al Altomari, will present at two upcoming investor conferences in New York City, where he will provide an overview of the company’s business and upcoming milestones.



Details of Agile’s presentations are as follows:

Event: 2019 Janney Montgomery Scott Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, September 9, 2019

Time: 9:05 a.m. EDT

Location: The Union League Club, New York, NY

Event: 21st Annual Global Rodman and Renshaw Investment Conference, sponsored by H. C. Wainwright

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Time: 2:10 p.m. EDT

Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY

To access the live and archived webcasts of the presentations, visit the Investor Relations section of the Agile Therapeutics website at www.agiletherapeutics.com . The webcast will be archived on the Agile Therapeutics website for 60 days following the event.

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Agile Therapeutics is a forward-thinking women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Our product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our lead product candidate, Twirla®, (ethinyl estradiol and levonorgestrel transdermal system), also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com . The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website.

