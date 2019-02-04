Log in
News Summary

Agilent Technologies : Announces Gas Chromatography Systems With Innovative Instrument Intelligence

02/04/2019 | 10:01pm EST

Company expands GC portfolio with self-aware predictive technology

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced two new gas chromatography systems that incorporate innovative and intelligent ‘self-aware’ predictive technology, expanding their suite of smart-connected GC instruments.

The new Agilent 8890 and 8860 GC systems extend the company’s industry-leading portfolio of robust analytical instruments and will showcase at the Japan Analytical & Scientific Instruments Show (JASIS) taking place in Osaka, Japan, on 5-7 February 2019.

Integrating intuitive color touch interfaces, the 8890 and 8860 GCs are built on a next-generation electronic architecture platform, based on the innovative technologies of the Intuvo 9000 GC. Continuous system monitoring, automated diagnostics, and built-in troubleshooting routines will help labs avoid unplanned downtime and increase lab efficiency – both top goals of lab managers today. Remote connectivity through mobile devices such as tablets and laptops, allows operators and managers to securely access instrument status and function while away from the lab.

Agilent also introduced two powerful Blank and Detector Evaluation smart routines on the 8890 and 8860 GC systems, enabling automatic determination of system readiness. These new predictive functions will also be available for upgrade on existing Intuvo 9000 GC systems.

“We have a clear strategy for providing our customers with continual expansion of system intelligence functions. Our new GC systems are designed to grow in capability over time,” explained Shanya Kane, Agilent vice president, and general manager of the company's Gas Chromatography Division. “Making these new functions available for existing Intuvo systems is a good example of that strategy in action.”

“Automated diagnostics and troubleshooting routines free operators to attend to more high-value activities such as reviewing data and attending to new customer needs – helping to grow our customers’ enterprises,” further explains Shanya Kane.

“We have incorporated the innovations of our Intuvo 9000 design, and at the same time leveraged many of our proven oven, inlet, and detector technologies, recognized in the industry for their performance and quality,” commented Jacob Thaysen, senior vice president, Agilent; and president, Life Sciences and Applied Markets Division. “This assures streamlined method transfer for applications previously developed on legacy GC systems,” Thaysen continued. “This is an important consideration for a significant segment of the customers we serve.”

The 8860 system is designed to support many core routine applications, while the 8890 system is designed to support ultimate flexibility and expandability, supporting customer needs both today and tomorrow. The 8890 is not only intelligent but highly configurable, able to extend its capacity as lab needs grow – future-proofing our customer’s investment. While the 8860 is the GC for core routine applications, it is anything but routine, given its intelligent features.

These new GC systems join the Intuvo 9000 in providing the right GC for any lab, with the intelligence to simplify GC operations and significantly improve lab efficiency.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to its customers’ most challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.91 billion in fiscal 2018 and employs 14,800 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to our Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
