Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Agilent Technologies    A

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES

(A)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Agilent Technologies : Announces Pricing of $500 Million of Senior Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 05:51pm EDT

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the pricing of an underwritten, registered public offering of a series of its senior notes in an aggregate principal amount of $500 million. The offering is being conducted under an automatic shelf registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The notes will mature in September 2029 and will bear interest at an annual rate of 2.750 percent. The offering is expected to close on September 16, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

The estimated net proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $492.8 million. Agilent intends to use the net proceeds from the offering and cash on hand to fund the redemption of its outstanding 5.00% senior notes due 2020.

Barclays Capital Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers.

Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering can be obtained from:

Barclays Capital Inc.
745 Seventh Avenue
New York, NY 10019
Telephone: (888) 603-5847

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
383 Madison Avenue
New York, NY 10179
Telephone: (212) 834-4533

MUFG Securities Americas Inc.
1221 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor
New York, NY 10020-1001
Telephone: (877) 649-6848

Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus are or will be available for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions and people provide trusted answers to customers’ most challenging questions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including with respect to the closing of our senior notes offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds therefrom. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “will,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “target,” “forecast,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to economic, market or business conditions and satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering. No assurance can be given that the securities offering discussed above will be consummated on the terms described or at all. Except as required by law, we expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release to reflect the occurrence of events after the date of this news release.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
05:51pAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Pricing of $500 Million of Senior Notes
BU
08:49aAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes
BU
09/03AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Collaborates on Groundbreaking Study of Performance-Enhan..
AQ
09/03AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Collaborates on Groundbreaking Study of Performance-Enhan..
BU
08/30AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
08/28AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Presents Thought Leader Award to Professor Hyun Joo An
BU
08/28AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report; Lea..
AQ
08/28AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Improved Sustainability Metrics in 2018
DJ
08/28AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report
BU
08/26AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Completes Acquisition of BioTek Instruments
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 123 M
EBIT 2019 1 183 M
Net income 2019 1 102 M
Finance 2019 38,9 M
Yield 2019 0,89%
P/E ratio 2019 21,0x
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
EV / Sales2019 4,27x
EV / Sales2020 3,95x
Capitalization 21 929 M
Chart AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Agilent Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 81,13  $
Last Close Price 73,52  $
Spread / Highest target 25,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael R. McMullen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Boon Hwee Koh Non-Executive Chairman
Kristin Giffin Vice President-Operations, Quality & Support
Robert W. McMahon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Darlene J. S. Solomon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES4.37%21 929
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC27.75%114 496
DANAHER CORPORATION35.64%100 618
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION18.99%58 575
INTUITIVE SURGICAL3.61%57 191
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION43.54%45 724
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group