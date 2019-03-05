Log in
Agilent Technologies : Happy Birthday, Periodic Table!

03/05/2019 | 10:40am EST

The Periodic Table of the Elements is 150 years old this week!

On March 6, 1869, chemist Dmitri Mendeleev made a presentation to the Russian Chemical Society. For the first time, he organized elements into chemical families based on their atomic weight and valence (ability to bond with other elements).

(Coincidentally, German chemist Julius Lothar Meyer independently published an almost identical table just a few months later.)

Mendeleev's table was also remarkable because he accurately predicted the qualities of elements that had not yet been discovered, including gallium, germanium and scandium.

There were 60 elements in Mendeleev's original table. Today, more than 110 elements are known to science.

Agilent has been a world leader in chemical analysis for more than 50 years. We invented fused-silica capillary columns, which catapulted gas chromatography into mainstream laboratories. Our 5890 GC remains the best-selling gas chromatography instrument of all time. And currently, our Agilent Intuvo 9000 GC System and Agilent Ultivo Triple Quadrupole LC/MS instruments have revolutionized gas chromatography, liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry.

Todays blog topic was suggested by Victoria Wadsworth-Hansen, Agilent's global director of Public Relations. Thanks, Victoria!

For more information go to:

Disclaimer

Agilent Technologies Inc. published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 15:39:04 UTC
