Agilent Technologies : Introduces Revolutionary Real-Time Cell Analyzer

Multiplex assay combines non-invasive biosensor measurement with live cell imaging

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today introduced a multimode real-time cell analyzer (RTCA)—the first of its kind—combining the best of non-invasive biosensor measurement with live cell imaging.

“The xCELLigence RTCA eSight will revolutionize cell analysis in life science research,” said Todd Christian, Agilent vice president, and general manager of the company’s Cell Analysis Division. “Cells are continuously monitored through biosensors and imaging at predefined temporal resolutions for days or weeks, in a well-controlled, physiologically relevant environment. With one experiment, scientists can now get two vantage points into cell health and their responses to a variety of chemical or biological manipulations, giving them greater confidence in the data they collect.”

The new instrument builds on the success of the xCELLigence biosensor technology, which Agilent obtained through its acquisition of ACEA Biosciences late last year.

“The xCELLigence RTCA eSight represents the frontier of cell analysis technology by providing unparalleled information with deep biological insights into cellular function,” said Xiaobo Wang, Ph.D., who joined Agilent from ACEA, as general manager of the Flow Cytometry and Real-Time Cell Analysis Business. “The eSight is the latest addition to Agilent’s cell analysis portfolio, exemplifying our commitment to popularizing live cell, kinetic analysis in applications across a wide spectrum of research areas including cell biology, immunology, immuno-oncology, and immunotherapy.”

The system offers several key advantages:

Provides label-free, real-time biosensor measurements, and kinetic imaging of the same live cell populations, independently, or simultaneously.

Monitors cell health, adhesion, morphology, proliferation, and cytolysis in primary or native cells alone or in co-culture providing unprecedented insight into cellular mechanisms and functionality.

Supports three fluorescence channels, a plethora of well-plate formats, an array of reporter reagents, and flexible user-defined schedules.

Reads a 96-well plate in 15 seconds.

The addition of the xCELLigence eSight real-time cell analyzer demonstrates Agilent’s commitment to continuing to provide trusted solutions for life science laboratories around the world.

This product is for research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.91 billion in fiscal 2018 and employs 15,550 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to our Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190815005209/en/