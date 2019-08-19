Agilent Technologies : OFS Academy Receives Learning!100 Award for Third Consecutive Year

Company recognized for its efforts to develop employee talents

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced it has received a Learning!100 Award from Elearning! Media Group (EMG). This is the third year in a row that EMG has recognized Agilent for the strength and quality of its Order Fulfillment and Supply Chain (OFS) online learning programs.

The award was received for Agilent’s OFS School of Digital Innovation, an educational online portal that helps employees develop a digital mindset toward innovating and solving problems, with topics ranging from artificial intelligence and robotics to Office 365. This is Agilent’s third Learning!100 Award in three years; No. 15 in 2017 (for strategy activation), No. 8 in 2018 (for the OFS Academy learning portal), to No. 3 this year (for the OFS School of Digital Innovation).

"Agilent is driving toward a digital future, one where it envisions smarter processes powered by cutting-edge technologies," said Henrik Ancher-Jensen, senior vice president of Agilent, and president of Order Fulfillment and Supply Chain (OFS) at Agilent. "To create that future, we need a workforce that understands the latest technologies and how to leverage them."

In response to this need, Agilent created the OFS Academy, of which the OFS School of Digital Innovation is a part. This online portal provides specific learning and development opportunities for Agilent’s 3,000 OFS employees, all from a broad range of educational, technical, and cultural backgrounds. The portal includes articles, videos, and other educational content that reinforce Agilent’s global culture of learning.

"Agilent fosters a strong learning culture in which employees work closely with their managers to further their development," said Lars Kristiansen, senior director of OFS Strategy and Transformation at Agilent. "The OFS learning and development plan is directly aligned with the company’s corporate strategy and business aspirations."

Kristiansen noted that these efforts reflect Agilent's continuing commitment to investing in its people, which in turn improves their ability to provide world-class customer service. "This win reinforces our commitment to training and developing our employees, making sure that no one gets left behind on our digital journey," he said.

“Agilent has earned status as a top global learning organization by winning three Learning!100 awards in three consecutive years,” said Catherine Upton, group publisher of Elearning! Magazine. “This represents long-term dedication by Agilent to invest in employee development as a means to drive enterprise performance. Agilent’s approach with the OFS Academy is a model other organizations should adopt.”

The Elearning! Media Group’s (EMG) Learning!100 Awards recognize excellence in learning across enterprises that invest in a truly immersive learning culture. Learning!100 Awards recognize the top 100 organizations for their best-in-class learning and development programs, enabling a learning culture that creates outstanding organizational performance. Learning!100 submissions are evaluated on three sets of criteria: Darden School’s Learning Culture Index, Collaborative Strategies’ Innovation & Collaboration Ratings, and overall organizational performance.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.91 billion in fiscal 2018 and employs 15,550 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to our Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005144/en/