Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Agilent Technologies    A

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES

(A)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Agilent Technologies : OFS Academy Receives Learning!100 Award for Third Consecutive Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 08:04am EDT

Company recognized for its efforts to develop employee talents

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced it has received a Learning!100 Award from Elearning! Media Group (EMG). This is the third year in a row that EMG has recognized Agilent for the strength and quality of its Order Fulfillment and Supply Chain (OFS) online learning programs.

The award was received for Agilent’s OFS School of Digital Innovation, an educational online portal that helps employees develop a digital mindset toward innovating and solving problems, with topics ranging from artificial intelligence and robotics to Office 365. This is Agilent’s third Learning!100 Award in three years; No. 15 in 2017 (for strategy activation), No. 8 in 2018 (for the OFS Academy learning portal), to No. 3 this year (for the OFS School of Digital Innovation).

"Agilent is driving toward a digital future, one where it envisions smarter processes powered by cutting-edge technologies," said Henrik Ancher-Jensen, senior vice president of Agilent, and president of Order Fulfillment and Supply Chain (OFS) at Agilent. "To create that future, we need a workforce that understands the latest technologies and how to leverage them."

In response to this need, Agilent created the OFS Academy, of which the OFS School of Digital Innovation is a part. This online portal provides specific learning and development opportunities for Agilent’s 3,000 OFS employees, all from a broad range of educational, technical, and cultural backgrounds. The portal includes articles, videos, and other educational content that reinforce Agilent’s global culture of learning.

"Agilent fosters a strong learning culture in which employees work closely with their managers to further their development," said Lars Kristiansen, senior director of OFS Strategy and Transformation at Agilent. "The OFS learning and development plan is directly aligned with the company’s corporate strategy and business aspirations."

Kristiansen noted that these efforts reflect Agilent's continuing commitment to investing in its people, which in turn improves their ability to provide world-class customer service. "This win reinforces our commitment to training and developing our employees, making sure that no one gets left behind on our digital journey," he said.

“Agilent has earned status as a top global learning organization by winning three Learning!100 awards in three consecutive years,” said Catherine Upton, group publisher of Elearning! Magazine. “This represents long-term dedication by Agilent to invest in employee development as a means to drive enterprise performance. Agilent’s approach with the OFS Academy is a model other organizations should adopt.”

The Elearning! Media Group’s (EMG) Learning!100 Awards recognize excellence in learning across enterprises that invest in a truly immersive learning culture. Learning!100 Awards recognize the top 100 organizations for their best-in-class learning and development programs, enabling a learning culture that creates outstanding organizational performance. Learning!100 submissions are evaluated on three sets of criteria: Darden School’s Learning Culture Index, Collaborative Strategies’ Innovation & Collaboration Ratings, and overall organizational performance.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.91 billion in fiscal 2018 and employs 15,550 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to our Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
08:04aAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : OFS Academy Receives Learning!100 Award for Third Consecu..
BU
08:04aAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : NUS, Agilent, and NUH Launch New Translational R&D Hub to..
BU
08/16AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/16AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Presents Thought Leader Award to Professor Gang Yu; Influ..
AQ
08/16AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Introduces Revolutionary Real-Time Cell Analyzer; Multipl..
AQ
08/15Walmart and Agilent rise; Tapestry and General Electric fall
AQ
08/15AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Up 8.3% After Earnings, Guidance
DJ
08/15Agilent Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2013 ..
DJ
08/15AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Presents Thought Leader Award to Professor Gang Yu
BU
08/15AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Introduces Revolutionary Real-Time Cell Analyzer
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 121 M
EBIT 2019 1 182 M
Net income 2019 1 065 M
Finance 2019 297 M
Yield 2019 0,92%
P/E ratio 2019 20,7x
P/E ratio 2020 23,2x
EV / Sales2019 4,25x
EV / Sales2020 3,94x
Capitalization 22 035 M
Chart AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Agilent Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 80,71  $
Last Close Price 71,08  $
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael R. McMullen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Boon Hwee Koh Non-Executive Chairman
Kristin Giffin Vice President-Operations, Quality & Support
Robert W. McMahon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Darlene J. S. Solomon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES5.37%21 990
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC23.40%109 454
DANAHER CORPORATION36.10%98 416
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION19.27%58 324
INTUITIVE SURGICAL3.45%57 612
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION43.20%44 757
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group