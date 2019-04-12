Agilent Technologies : Presents Thought Leader Award to Professor Antoni Ribas

Renowned melanoma physician-researcher recognized for his research in
cancer genomics and immunotherapy
Agilent
Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that Professor
Antoni Ribas has received an Agilent Thought Leader Award in support
of his genomics and immunotherapy research. A renowned oncologist, Dr.
Ribas is implementing next-generation genomics solutions to identify
mechanisms and biomarkers associated with resistance and response to
immunotherapy in patients with melanoma.
Dr. Ribas is a professor of medicine and surgery as well as molecular
and medical pharmacology at the University of California at Los Angeles
(UCLA). He also directs the Tumor Immunology Program at UCLA’s Jonsson
Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Parker Institute for Cancer
Immunotherapy (PICI) Center at UCLA.
“I’m very honored to receive this award and be given the opportunity to
further my research on the deadliest form of skin cancer,” said Dr.
Ribas. “By partnering with Agilent, my laboratory will be able to
intensify our research efforts in developing new treatment strategies
for the many patients who still do not respond to current therapies.”
“Agilent is pleased to partner with leading researchers such as Dr.
Ribas to help advance our understanding of patient response to
immunotherapies,” said Kamni Vijay, Agilent vice president, and general
manager of the company’s Genomics Division. “Within the growing
immuno-oncology field, we hope that the discovery of new resistance and
response mechanisms will lead to additional biomarker discovery and
ultimately to better treatment options for patients.”
Vijay noted that such biomarkers can further impact the process of
patient selection for immunotherapeutic treatment and could help
scientists identify new alternative drugs targets.
The Agilent Thought Leader Program promotes fundamental scientific
advances by contributing financial support, products, and expertise to
the research of influential thought leaders in the life sciences,
diagnostics, and chemical analysis space. Further information is
available on Agilent's Thought
Leader Program web page.
About Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences,
diagnostics and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of
insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services,
solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most
challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.91 billion
in fiscal 2018 and employs 15,300 people worldwide. Information about
Agilent is available at www.agilent.com.
