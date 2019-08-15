Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Agilent Technologies    A

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES

(A)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Agilent Technologies : Presents Thought Leader Award to Professor Gang Yu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 08:07am EDT

Influential Tsinghua researcher recognized for his work in environmental science and engineering related to emerging organic contaminants in water

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that Dr. Gang Yu, a professor at the School of Environment at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China, has received an Agilent Thought Leader Award. The award recognizes his contributions towards understanding the problems caused by emerging organic contaminants in water, and the development of solutions to combat these problems.

Professor Yu is also director of Beijing Key Laboratories for Emerging Organic Contaminants Control, and director of Tsinghua Research Center on Persistent Organic Pollutants. The School of Environment at Tsinghua University is one of the leading environmental education and research institutes in the world.

The award will provide support to Professor Yu and his team for continuing research into emerging organic contaminants in surface waters and groundwater, and ongoing efforts in the development of advanced pollution control technologies and strategies.

Using non-targeted screening methods for simultaneous suspect screening and unknown compound identification (based on LC-QTOF), combined with targeted quantification (using LC-QQQ) instruments from Agilent, Professor Yu, and his team are developing methods and technologies to advance the detection and identification of these new and emerging organic contaminants in water. The discovered contaminants can then be addressed under new regulations and pollution control strategies, providing profound benefits to the health and safety of the Chinese population.

“Professor Yu is conducting leading-edge research to identify emerging, or even unknown organic contaminants, that are not yet being regulated – they are not on priority pollutant lists. His work is helping to define China’s environmental protection, pollution control, and remediation strategies related to emerging organic contaminants,” said Mary McBride, director of Agilent’s Applied Segment Markets. “With this award, we are pleased to recognize the foundational work that Professor Yu has done to advance the science of environmental protection and pollution prevention.”

McBride noted that Agilent has been collaborating with Professor Yu for several years. “We have developed workflows for the quantitative determination of organics in water, and are now working to develop workflows for emerging organic contaminants in water,” she added.

“As caretakers of the Earth, we are responsible for creating a healthy environment without toxic contaminants. However, the regulation of new contaminants often lags behind the fundamental understanding of their nature, extent, and impact on the environment. Intensive, in-depth studies on emerging organic contaminants will help our society to find ways to improve environmental quality,” said Professor Yu. “We are excited to work with Agilent to develop rapid and economic methods for the analysis of emerging organic contaminants, and the determination of their risk in water environments.”

The Agilent Thought Leader Award promotes fundamental scientific advances by contributing financial support, products, and expertise to the research of influential thought leaders in the life sciences, diagnostics, and chemical analysis space. Further information, including previous award recipients, is available on the Agilent Thought Leader Award web page.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.91 billion in fiscal 2018 and employs 15,550 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to our Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
08:07aAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Presents Thought Leader Award to Professor Gang Yu
BU
08:06aAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Introduces Revolutionary Real-Time Cell Analyzer
BU
08/14AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Posts Lower 3Q Profit, Raises Guidance
DJ
08/14AGILENT : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/14AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
08/14AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
BU
08/13AGILENT'S LATEST ACQUISITION IN THE : BioTek Instruments
AQ
08/08AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation ..
AQ
07/31AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Settles Key Intellectual Property Case in China
BU
07/31Agilent Says Companion Diagnostic Gets Expanded FDA Approval
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 119 M
EBIT 2019 1 181 M
Net income 2019 1 087 M
Finance 2019 278 M
Yield 2019 1,00%
P/E ratio 2019 18,9x
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
EV / Sales2019 3,99x
EV / Sales2020 3,71x
Capitalization 20 726 M
Chart AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Agilent Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 80,29  $
Last Close Price 65,59  $
Spread / Highest target 37,2%
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael R. McMullen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Boon Hwee Koh Non-Executive Chairman
Kristin Giffin Vice President-Operations, Quality & Support
Robert W. McMahon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Darlene J. S. Solomon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES-2.77%20 726
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC20.42%107 920
DANAHER CORPORATION32.23%97 820
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION17.23%57 711
INTUITIVE SURGICAL8.16%57 680
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION39.39%44 404
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group