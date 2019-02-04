Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Agilent Technologies    A

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES (A)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Agilent Technologies : Presents Thought Leader Award to Professors Paul Bonnington and Kimbal Marriott

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 07:49pm EST

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that Paul Bonnington and Kimbal Marriott have received an Agilent Thought Leader Award in support of their innovative research into Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Information Visualization.

Bonnington and Marriott are professors at Monash University, based in Melbourne, Australia. The award includes funding and cutting-edge instrumentation from Agilent that will facilitate accelerated and transformational research that incorporates intelligence gleaned from Monash University's vast knowledge and experience in the areas of Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Information Visualization. The expectation is the development of new, innovative, and smarter analytical products which will empower scientists to better understand their own processes and business, and ensure their laboratories are operating at maximum efficiency, as well as support mechanisms that will significantly reduce customer downtime.

'There are exciting new discoveries awaiting us when we bring advanced scientific instrumentation together with the advanced data processing capabilities of the Faculty of IT and the eResearch Centre,' stated Professor Paul Bonnington, Director eResearch Centre, Monash University.

'The recent great advances in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science and Human-Computer Interaction allow us to reimagine the scientific research lab. For the first time we can build a lab that puts the scientists first, not the scientific instruments,' stated Professor Kim Marriott, Director Computer-Human Interaction and Creativity Group, Faculty of IT, Monash University.

'Our customers are always looking for ways to enhance efficiencies in their labs,' said Phil Binns, vice president, and general manager of Agilent's Spectroscopy Division. 'This partnership between Agilent and Monash will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the design, development, performance, and management of Agilent products, differentiating both our instruments and our services.'

'It's a thrill to have Agilent identify the value and quality of the research and development happening here at Monash University. We are delighted that the commitments we have made to put in place the world-class research infrastructure necessary to support our leading researchers and their collaborating partners, is having a genuine global impact,' stated Professor Ian Smith, Vice-Provost (Research & Research Infrastructure) Monash University.

'Understanding that the design of new analytical platforms is heavily influenced by the patterns of use and operation of current platforms. Collecting this smart data on those patterns will benefit both the designers of Agilent instruments and their users,' Phil Binns added.

Monash University is a global leader in these fields, and renowned as having one of the world's strongest academic data science teams. The university has an excellent track record of collaborative work with business, leveraging the skills, experience, and expertise of its faculty towards research and innovative design solutions that match the requirements of today's advanced laboratories. This award represents a significant step forward in the long history of successful research collaboration between Monash University and Agilent.

The Agilent Thought Leader Program promotes fundamental scientific advances by contributing financial support, products, and expertise to the research of influential thought leaders in the life sciences, diagnostics, and chemical analysis space. Further information is available on Agilent's Thought Leader Program web page.

Disclaimer

Agilent Technologies Inc. published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 00:48:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
07:49pAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Presents Thought Leader Award to Professors Paul Bonningt..
PU
01/29AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : The Manganese in Your Teeth
PU
01/25AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
01/24AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Researchers Identify a Potential new Cause of Alzheimer's..
PU
01/22AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : to Host Webcast of First-Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financi..
BU
01/22AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Spectroscopy Product is Named a “Top Innovation&rdq..
PU
01/21Global bioinformatics market expected to grow at 13.20% CAGR between 2018 and..
AQ
01/17AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : is a “Best Employer for Diversity”!
PU
01/17AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial ..
AQ
01/17AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Mala Anand to Join Agilent's Board of DirectorsAI will tr..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 166 M
EBIT 2019 1 179 M
Net income 2019 855 M
Finance 2019 1 156 M
Yield 2019 0,87%
P/E ratio 2019 27,45
P/E ratio 2020 25,47
EV / Sales 2019 4,46x
EV / Sales 2020 4,13x
Capitalization 24 221 M
Chart AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Agilent Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 78,5 $
Spread / Average Target 3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael R. McMullen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Boon Hwee Koh Non-Executive Chairman
Kristin Giffin Vice President-Operations, Quality & Support
Robert W. McMahon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Darlene J. S. Solomon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES12.72%24 221
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC8.78%97 999
DANAHER CORPORATION5.99%76 609
INTUITIVE SURGICAL9.55%59 915
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION7.33%52 488
ILLUMINA-5.69%41 580
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.