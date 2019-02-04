Agilent Technologies : Presents Thought Leader Award to Professors Paul Bonnington and Kimbal Marriott

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that Paul Bonnington and Kimbal Marriott have received an Agilent Thought Leader Award in support of their innovative research into Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Information Visualization.

Bonnington and Marriott are professors at Monash University, based in Melbourne, Australia. The award includes funding and cutting-edge instrumentation from Agilent that will facilitate accelerated and transformational research that incorporates intelligence gleaned from Monash University's vast knowledge and experience in the areas of Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Information Visualization. The expectation is the development of new, innovative, and smarter analytical products which will empower scientists to better understand their own processes and business, and ensure their laboratories are operating at maximum efficiency, as well as support mechanisms that will significantly reduce customer downtime.

'There are exciting new discoveries awaiting us when we bring advanced scientific instrumentation together with the advanced data processing capabilities of the Faculty of IT and the eResearch Centre,' stated Professor Paul Bonnington, Director eResearch Centre, Monash University.

'The recent great advances in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science and Human-Computer Interaction allow us to reimagine the scientific research lab. For the first time we can build a lab that puts the scientists first, not the scientific instruments,' stated Professor Kim Marriott, Director Computer-Human Interaction and Creativity Group, Faculty of IT, Monash University.

'Our customers are always looking for ways to enhance efficiencies in their labs,' said Phil Binns, vice president, and general manager of Agilent's Spectroscopy Division. 'This partnership between Agilent and Monash will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the design, development, performance, and management of Agilent products, differentiating both our instruments and our services.'

'It's a thrill to have Agilent identify the value and quality of the research and development happening here at Monash University. We are delighted that the commitments we have made to put in place the world-class research infrastructure necessary to support our leading researchers and their collaborating partners, is having a genuine global impact,' stated Professor Ian Smith, Vice-Provost (Research & Research Infrastructure) Monash University.

'Understanding that the design of new analytical platforms is heavily influenced by the patterns of use and operation of current platforms. Collecting this smart data on those patterns will benefit both the designers of Agilent instruments and their users,' Phil Binns added.

Monash University is a global leader in these fields, and renowned as having one of the world's strongest academic data science teams. The university has an excellent track record of collaborative work with business, leveraging the skills, experience, and expertise of its faculty towards research and innovative design solutions that match the requirements of today's advanced laboratories. This award represents a significant step forward in the long history of successful research collaboration between Monash University and Agilent.

The Agilent Thought Leader Program promotes fundamental scientific advances by contributing financial support, products, and expertise to the research of influential thought leaders in the life sciences, diagnostics, and chemical analysis space. Further information is available on Agilent's Thought Leader Program web page.