AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
09/06 05:30:51 pm
66.905 USD   -0.08%
Agilent Technologies : Recognized as Aon Best Employer in Malaysia for 2018

09/06/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

Agilent Company Values and Talent Management Practices Acknowledged

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) today announced that it has been recognized as one of Aon’s Best Employers in Malaysia for 2018. Agilent received the honor from Aon at an award ceremony this week in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Aon is a leading global professional services firm that provides a broad range of risk, retirement, and health solutions through its flagship program Aon Best Employers.

“We are honored to receive this award. Agilent teams are the key to our business success. As a company we are deeply committed to our employees, and a top priority for me is to create a culture in which Agilent is a great place to work, and everything we do is based on our values,” said Mike McMullen, Agilent president and CEO. “Although we believe Agilent is already a welcoming place to work, continuous improvement is a part of our culture, and we currently have a company-wide initiative to make Agilent an ‘Even Better Place to Work’, led by a team that includes employees and senior leadership across the globe.”

“We aim to provide not just jobs but a rewarding career experience for all our employees,” said Chai Meng Fee, country general manager, Agilent Malaysia. “We have an excellent team and their commitment, coupled with Agilent’s strong company values, are key to us achieving this award. We will continue to focus on building and developing the team further.”

Aon assesses the ability of companies to create sustainable competitive advantage through people. The Aon Best Employers Program adopts a rigorously researched global framework and proven data-driven methodology to identify Best Employers using 3 data sources—the CEO Questionnaire, the Employee Opinion Survey (EOS), and the People Practices Index (PPI). Survey data is collected from employees centered around the four indices of Best Employers—High Employee Engagement, Effective Leadership, Compelling Employer Brand, and High-Performance Culture—factors that enable organizations to deliver strong business results. These data are then calculated for each organization at country level and compared to relevant Aon thresholds using Aon’s global employee engagement database.

Research from the Aon Best Employers program demonstrates that Best Employers achieve higher engagement level, lower turnover rates, and stronger growth in revenue and sales than the market average.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.47 billion in fiscal 2017 and employs 14,200 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to our Newsroom.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 876 M
EBIT 2018 1 083 M
Net income 2018 574 M
Finance 2018 787 M
Yield 2018 0,89%
P/E ratio 2018 47,15
P/E ratio 2019 23,56
EV / Sales 2018 4,22x
EV / Sales 2019 3,90x
Capitalization 21 345 M
Chart AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Agilent Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 78,1 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael R. McMullen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Boon Hwee Koh Non-Executive Chairman
Kristin Giffin Vice President-Operations, Quality & Support
Didier Hirsch Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Darlene J. S. Solomon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES-0.01%21 444
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC24.48%95 080
DANAHER CORPORATION11.56%72 460
INTUITIVE SURGICAL47.07%63 247
ILLUMINA58.52%51 892
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION44.21%49 854
