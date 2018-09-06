Agilent Technologies : Recognized as Aon Best Employer in Malaysia for 2018

Agilent
Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) today announced that it has been
recognized as one of Aon’s Best Employers in Malaysia for 2018. Agilent
received the honor from Aon at an award ceremony this week in Kuala
Lumpur, Malaysia. Aon
is a leading global professional services firm that provides a broad
range of risk, retirement, and health solutions through its flagship
program Aon Best Employers.
“We are honored to receive this award. Agilent teams are the key to our
business success. As a company we are deeply committed to our employees,
and a top priority for me is to create a culture in which Agilent is a
great place to work, and everything we do is based on our values,” said
Mike McMullen, Agilent president and CEO. “Although we believe Agilent
is already a welcoming place to work, continuous improvement is a part
of our culture, and we currently have a company-wide initiative to make
Agilent an ‘Even Better Place to Work’, led by a team that includes
employees and senior leadership across the globe.”
“We aim to provide not just jobs but a rewarding career experience for
all our employees,” said Chai Meng Fee, country general manager, Agilent
Malaysia. “We have an excellent team and their commitment, coupled with
Agilent’s strong company values, are key to us achieving this award. We
will continue to focus on building and developing the team further.”
Aon assesses the ability of companies to create sustainable competitive
advantage through people. The Aon Best Employers Program adopts a
rigorously researched global framework and proven data-driven
methodology to identify Best Employers using 3 data sources—the CEO
Questionnaire, the Employee Opinion Survey (EOS), and the People
Practices Index (PPI). Survey data is collected from employees centered
around the four indices of Best Employers—High Employee Engagement,
Effective Leadership, Compelling Employer Brand, and High-Performance
Culture—factors that enable organizations to deliver strong business
results. These data are then calculated for each organization at country
level and compared to relevant Aon thresholds using Aon’s global
employee engagement database.
Research from the Aon Best Employers program demonstrates that Best
Employers achieve higher engagement level, lower turnover rates, and
stronger growth in revenue and sales than the market average.
About Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences,
diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of
insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services,
solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most
challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.47 billion
in fiscal 2017 and employs 14,200 people worldwide. Information about
Agilent is available at www.agilent.com.
