Agilent Technologies : Recognized as Aon Best Employer in Malaysia for 2018

Agilent Company Values and Talent Management Practices Acknowledged

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) today announced that it has been recognized as one of Aon’s Best Employers in Malaysia for 2018. Agilent received the honor from Aon at an award ceremony this week in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Aon is a leading global professional services firm that provides a broad range of risk, retirement, and health solutions through its flagship program Aon Best Employers.

“We are honored to receive this award. Agilent teams are the key to our business success. As a company we are deeply committed to our employees, and a top priority for me is to create a culture in which Agilent is a great place to work, and everything we do is based on our values,” said Mike McMullen, Agilent president and CEO. “Although we believe Agilent is already a welcoming place to work, continuous improvement is a part of our culture, and we currently have a company-wide initiative to make Agilent an ‘Even Better Place to Work’, led by a team that includes employees and senior leadership across the globe.”

“We aim to provide not just jobs but a rewarding career experience for all our employees,” said Chai Meng Fee, country general manager, Agilent Malaysia. “We have an excellent team and their commitment, coupled with Agilent’s strong company values, are key to us achieving this award. We will continue to focus on building and developing the team further.”

Aon assesses the ability of companies to create sustainable competitive advantage through people. The Aon Best Employers Program adopts a rigorously researched global framework and proven data-driven methodology to identify Best Employers using 3 data sources—the CEO Questionnaire, the Employee Opinion Survey (EOS), and the People Practices Index (PPI). Survey data is collected from employees centered around the four indices of Best Employers—High Employee Engagement, Effective Leadership, Compelling Employer Brand, and High-Performance Culture—factors that enable organizations to deliver strong business results. These data are then calculated for each organization at country level and compared to relevant Aon thresholds using Aon’s global employee engagement database.

Research from the Aon Best Employers program demonstrates that Best Employers achieve higher engagement level, lower turnover rates, and stronger growth in revenue and sales than the market average.

