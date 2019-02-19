Agilent Technologies : The U.S. Announces Plan to Address PFASs in Drinking Water

Bowing to scientific research and public pressure, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reversed course and announced it will take action to address harmful PFASs in drinking water.

PFASs (per- and polyfluoroalkyl) are man-made chemicals that make surfaces resistant to heat, oil and water. They have been used in everything from microwave popcorn bags to fast-food wrappers to water-repellent clothing. But they have also been linked to high cholesterol, colitis, thyroid conditions and several cancers. (Mother Jones) I have blogged about PFASs in drinking water supplies.

Previously, the EPA said it would not pursue a drinking water limit for the chemicals. Then, a study by the agency's own scientists found PFASs present in 25 out of 25 water samples taken from 24 different states.

Agilent has more than 40 years of experience in environmental analysis. Our portfolio includes solutions for analyzing the purity of drinking water.

We have developed a protocol for analysis of PFASs in drinking water using the Agilent Ultivo triple quadrupole LC/MS. Working with leading researchers, we have also developed a method for extracting PFASs in drinking water using Agilent Offline Solid Phase Extraction and an Agilent LC/MS/MS system.

Agilent recently hosted a webinar on 'PFAs in Water Teratment Plants: Analysis, Sources, Fate, and Environmental Impact.' You can view the webinar on demand here.

