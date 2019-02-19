Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Agilent Technologies    A

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES

(A)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Agilent Technologies : The U.S. Announces Plan to Address PFASs in Drinking Water

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 10:34am EST

Bowing to scientific research and public pressure, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reversed course and announced it will take action to address harmful PFASs in drinking water.

PFASs (per- and polyfluoroalkyl) are man-made chemicals that make surfaces resistant to heat, oil and water. They have been used in everything from microwave popcorn bags to fast-food wrappers to water-repellent clothing. But they have also been linked to high cholesterol, colitis, thyroid conditions and several cancers. (Mother Jones) I have blogged about PFASs in drinking water supplies.

Previously, the EPA said it would not pursue a drinking water limit for the chemicals. Then, a study by the agency's own scientists found PFASs present in 25 out of 25 water samples taken from 24 different states.

Agilent has more than 40 years of experience in environmental analysis. Our portfolio includes solutions for analyzing the purity of drinking water.

We have developed a protocol for analysis of PFASs in drinking water using the Agilent Ultivo triple quadrupole LC/MS. Working with leading researchers, we have also developed a method for extracting PFASs in drinking water using Agilent Offline Solid Phase Extraction and an Agilent LC/MS/MS system.

Agilent recently hosted a webinar on 'PFAs in Water Teratment Plants: Analysis, Sources, Fate, and Environmental Impact.' You can view the webinar on demand here.

Thanks to Tarun Anumol, Agilent Global Environment market manager, for his help with today's post.

For more information go to:

Disclaimer

Agilent Technologies Inc. published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 15:33:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
10:34aAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : The U.S. Announces Plan to Address PFASs in Drinking Wate..
PU
02/15AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC : quaterly earnings release
02/14AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Of Hearts and Hormones
PU
02/13AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Named to Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies In 2019
AQ
02/13AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Named to Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies in 2019
BU
02/12AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : is Named One of the Top Three “Most Sustainable&rdq..
PU
02/07AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : A New Frontier in the Fight Against Cancer
PU
02/07AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Webcasts for Investment Community
AQ
02/06AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Webcasts for Investment Community
BU
02/05AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Can't Lose Weight? Blame Your Immune System…
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 166 M
EBIT 2019 1 178 M
Net income 2019 831 M
Finance 2019 1 157 M
Yield 2019 0,85%
P/E ratio 2019 28,68
P/E ratio 2020 26,22
EV / Sales 2019 4,59x
EV / Sales 2020 4,25x
Capitalization 24 869 M
Chart AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Agilent Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 79,2 $
Spread / Average Target 1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael R. McMullen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Boon Hwee Koh Non-Executive Chairman
Kristin Giffin Vice President-Operations, Quality & Support
Robert W. McMahon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Darlene J. S. Solomon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES16.07%24 869
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC12.82%101 647
DANAHER CORPORATION7.87%77 968
INTUITIVE SURGICAL14.53%62 797
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION13.21%55 366
ILLUMINA-0.04%44 074
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.