Agilent Technologies : Up 8.3% After Earnings, Guidance

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) shares were up 8.3% to $71.01 Thursday morning.

The company boosted fiscal 2019 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.07 to $3.09 per share. In May the company guided for $3.03 to $3.07.

Agilent revised its 2019 revenue guidance to $5.105 billion to $5.125 billion. In May the company guided for $5.085 billion to $5.125 billion.

Third-quarter net income was $191 million, or 60 cents per share, down from $236 million, or 73 cents, in the year-ago period.

Adjusted EPS was 76 cents, versus 67 cents a year earlier. FactSet consensus was for 72 cents. Third-quarter revenue was $1.27 billion, beating FactSet consensus for $1.24 billion.

