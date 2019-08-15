Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Agilent Technologies    A

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES

(A)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Agilent Technologies : Up 8.3% After Earnings, Guidance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 11:20am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) shares were up 8.3% to $71.01 Thursday morning.

The company boosted fiscal 2019 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.07 to $3.09 per share. In May the company guided for $3.03 to $3.07.

Agilent revised its 2019 revenue guidance to $5.105 billion to $5.125 billion. In May the company guided for $5.085 billion to $5.125 billion.

Third-quarter net income was $191 million, or 60 cents per share, down from $236 million, or 73 cents, in the year-ago period.

Adjusted EPS was 76 cents, versus 67 cents a year earlier. FactSet consensus was for 72 cents. Third-quarter revenue was $1.27 billion, beating FactSet consensus for $1.24 billion.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
11:20aAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Up 8.3% After Earnings, Guidance
DJ
10:40aAgilent Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2013 ..
DJ
08:07aAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Presents Thought Leader Award to Professor Gang Yu
BU
08:06aAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Introduces Revolutionary Real-Time Cell Analyzer
BU
08/14AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Posts Lower 3Q Profit, Raises Guidance
DJ
08/14AGILENT : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/14AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
08/14AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
BU
08/13AGILENT'S LATEST ACQUISITION IN THE : BioTek Instruments
AQ
08/08AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 119 M
EBIT 2019 1 181 M
Net income 2019 1 087 M
Finance 2019 278 M
Yield 2019 1,00%
P/E ratio 2019 18,9x
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
EV / Sales2019 3,99x
EV / Sales2020 3,71x
Capitalization 20 726 M
Chart AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Agilent Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 80,29  $
Last Close Price 65,59  $
Spread / Highest target 37,2%
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael R. McMullen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Boon Hwee Koh Non-Executive Chairman
Kristin Giffin Vice President-Operations, Quality & Support
Robert W. McMahon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Darlene J. S. Solomon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES-2.77%20 726
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC20.42%107 920
DANAHER CORPORATION32.23%97 820
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION17.23%57 711
INTUITIVE SURGICAL4.50%57 680
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION39.39%44 404
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group