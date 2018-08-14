Log in
Agilent Technologies : Wildfire and Wine

08/14/2018 | 04:41pm CEST

NorthernCalifornia in the U.S. is currently battling the largest fire in the state's history. As of this writing, the Mendocino Complex Fire has burned an area larger than the city of Los Angeles. Throughout the U.S., fires in 2018 have burned a total area larger than the state of Massachusetts. Around the world, recent wildfires have damaged Greece, Sweden, Portugal, the UK and even the Arctic Circle. Our sympathies to anyone who has ever suffered from a wildfire.

California scientists are investigating how toxic ash in air, water and soil can affect food crops. Wine is a particular concern, since wildfires often occur near vineyards. Grape leaves can absorb compounds in smoke such as guaiacol and 4-methylguaiacol, transferring these contaminants to berries and finished wines.

Agilent has developed a method for the rapid analysis of smoke taint compounds in wine. The method uses an Agilent DB-HeavyWAX GC Column, which can operate at higher maximum temperatures than any other WAX column on the market. This provides for shorter run times, lower cost per test, and increased stability and column lifetime.

Agilent offers a portfolio of analytical solutions for environmental and food markets, including flavors and fragrances.

Today's blog topic was suggested by Agilent Global Marketing Program Manager Farah Mavandadi.

For more information go to:

Agilent Technologies Inc. published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 14:40:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 877 M
EBIT 2018 1 084 M
Net income 2018 411 M
Finance 2018 1 283 M
Yield 2018 0,91%
P/E ratio 2018 50,72
P/E ratio 2019 23,82
EV / Sales 2018 4,08x
EV / Sales 2019 3,78x
Capitalization 21 200 M
Chart AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Agilent Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 77,4 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael R. McMullen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Boon Hwee Koh Non-Executive Chairman
Kristin Giffin Vice President-Operations, Quality & Support
Didier Hirsch Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Darlene J. S. Solomon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES-1.06%21 200
DANAHER CORPORATION8.09%70 206
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC21.88%62 233
INTUITIVE SURGICAL42.59%59 265
ILLUMINA49.80%48 547
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION35.34%46 397
