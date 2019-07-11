Log in
Agilent Technologies : to Acquire BioTek Instruments for $1.17 Billion

07/11/2019 | 08:34am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) said it would acquire privately-owned BioTek Instruments for $1.165 billion.

With anticipated tax benefits for Agilent, the net purchase price is expected to be about $1.05 billion, Agilent said.

The deal is expected to be completed in Agilent's fiscal fourth quarter. Agilent said it expects the purchase to boost adjusted earnings per share, contributing 2 cents to 4 cents for fiscal year 2020, and compounding growth thereafter.

BioTek makes life science instrumentation, including cell imaging systems, microplate readers, washers, dispensers, automated incubators and stackers. BioTek's fiscal 2018 revenue was $162 million and is expected to rise about 10% in 2019, Agilent said.

The deal expands Agilent's portfolio in cell analysis, the company said.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 105 M
EBIT 2019 1 166 M
Net income 2019 1 128 M
Finance 2019 317 M
Yield 2019 0,90%
P/E ratio 2019 20,7x
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,48x
EV / Sales2020 4,13x
Capitalization 23 184 M
Chart AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Agilent Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 83,7  $
Last Close Price 73,4  $
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael R. McMullen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Boon Hwee Koh Non-Executive Chairman
Kristin Giffin Vice President-Operations, Quality & Support
Robert W. McMahon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Darlene J. S. Solomon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES8.76%23 184
DANAHER CORPORATION37.98%102 092
INTUITIVE SURGICAL11.14%61 451
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION21.84%59 645
ILLUMINA24.26%54 787
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG4.53%42 955
