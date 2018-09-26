Agilent Technologies : to Expand Portfolio and Capabilities in Cell Analysis with Acquisition of ACEA Biosciences

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced it has signed a
definitive agreement to acquire privately-owned ACEA Biosciences Inc.
(ACEA), a developer of cutting-edge cell analysis instruments for life
science research and clinical diagnostics, for $250 million in cash.
“Expanding our cell analysis footprint is a key strategic growth
initiative,” said Jacob Thaysen, president of Agilent’s Life Sciences
and Applied Markets Group. “Innovative approaches to cell analysis are
driving market demand and leading to a better understanding of diseases
and the discovery of potential therapeutics.”
Since its inception in 2002, ACEA has launched two ground-breaking,
highly differentiated platforms. ACEA is revolutionizing the field of
flow cytometry with its high-performance, customizable line of NovoCyte®
benchtop flow cytometers. ACEA’s xCELLigence® instruments enable
label-free, real-time monitoring of cell growth, cell function, and
cellular responses to a variety of treatments, providing scientists
information-rich cellular assays.
ACEA also has a CFDA approved and CE-IVD labelled cytometer
configuration. ACEA’s clinical flow cytometer, currently commercialized
primarily in China, brings a unique opportunity with Agilent’s Reagent
Partnership business within Agilent’s Diagnostics and Genomics Group
which provides reagents for flow cytometry.
ACEA instruments are used worldwide in both academia and industry across
a wide range of life science applications from basic research to
clinical diagnostics including preclinical drug discovery and
development, toxicology & safety pharmacology, and various disease
studies.
“ACEA represents a unique opportunity for Agilent to expand its team and
broaden its portfolio with highly complementary technology, increasing
the relevance and impact we can have with our customers in the cell
analysis space,” said Todd Christian, Vice President & General Manager
of Agilent’s Cell Analysis Division. “We share the same passion around
the need for and innovation of live-cell, kinetic, and label free
approaches to cell analysis extending beyond traditional end-point
measurements. Together, we will be able to offer a more comprehensive
and compelling product portfolio to our collective customers.”
“Agilent and ACEA are aligned with a common mission to provide
innovative high-performance solutions that help our customers advance
scientific discovery and improve healthcare,” said Xiaobo Wang,
President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of ACEA. “We are excited
for the opportunities that this unique combination will create for both
our employees and our customers.”
ACEA is headquartered in San Diego and has a large manufacturing and R&D
footprint in Hangzhou, China.
Building Critical Mass in Cell Analysis
Agilent entered the cell analysis market in 2015 with the acquisition of
Seahorse Bioscience, a leader in providing specialized instruments and
live-cell, kinetic assays. Agilent Seahorse XF technology was a leap in
the evolution of cellular metabolism analysis allowing researchers to
investigate metabolism in live cells. In January 2018 Agilent broadened
its portfolio of cell
analysis solutions through the acquisition of Luxcel
Biosciences. Luxcel’s assays use soluble sensors to analyze
metabolism, making them a perfect complement to Agilent’s
Seahorse XF technology, providing researchers with more options to
analyze metabolism.
About ACEA
Founded in 2002, ACEA is a pioneer in the development and
commercialization of high performance cell analysis platforms for life
science research. ACEA’s xCELLigence® Real-Time Cell Analysis
instruments and NovoCyte® flow cytometers are used in pre-clinical drug
discovery and development, toxicology, safety pharmacology, and basic
academic research. More than 2,500 instruments have been placed globally
and have been used in more than 1,800 peer-reviewed publications. For
more information visit https://www.aceabio.com/.
About Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences,
diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of
insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services,
solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most
challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.47 billion
in fiscal 2017 and employs 14,500 people worldwide. Information about
Agilent is available at www.agilent.com.
To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to our Newsroom.
Follow on Linked
In, Twitter,
and Facebook.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors
created therein. The forward-looking statements contained herein
include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the capabilities
and expertise the acquisition brings, the ability to supply industry
requirements and acceleration of growth. These forward-looking
statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Agilent’s
results to differ materially from management’s current expectations.
Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ACEA
transaction not being timely completed, if completed at all, and the
ability to integrate ACEA’s operations with Agilent’s, retain key
employees, meet customer expectations and realize efficiencies from the
combined businesses. In addition, other risks that Agilent faces in
running its operations include the ability to execute successfully
through business cycles; the ability to meet and achieve the benefits of
its cost-reduction goals and otherwise successfully adapt its cost
structures to continuing changes in business conditions; ongoing
competitive, pricing and gross-margin pressures; the risk that our
cost-cutting initiatives will impair our ability to develop products and
remain competitive and to operate effectively; the impact of
geopolitical uncertainties and global economic conditions on our
operations, our markets and our ability to conduct business; the ability
to improve asset performance to adapt to changes in demand; the ability
of our supply chain to adapt to changes in demand; the ability to
successfully introduce new products at the right time, price and mix;
the ability of Agilent to successfully integrate recent acquisitions;
the ability of Agilent to successfully comply with certain complex
regulations; and other risks detailed in Agilent’s filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, including our quarterly report on
Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2018. Forward-looking
statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Agilent’s
management and on currently available information. Agilent undertakes no
responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking
statement.
NOTE TO EDITORS: Further technology, corporate citizenship and executive
news is available at www.agilent.com/go/news.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925006263/en/