Agilent Technologies : to Host Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results; Announces Schedule for Upcoming Webcasts

11/04/2019 | 11:01am EST

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) will release fourth quarter fiscal year 2019 financial results after the stock market closes on November 25. The company will also host a live webcast of its investor conference call in listen-only mode.

Date: Monday, November 25, 2019
Time: 1:30 PM (Pacific Time)
Web access: http://www.investor.agilent.com

To listen to the call online, select the “Q4 2019 Agilent Technologies Inc. Earnings Conference Call” link in the “News & Events -- Events” portion of the Investor Relations section of the Agilent website. The webcast will remain on the company site for 90 days.

In addition, Agilent will be hosting the following upcoming webcasts for the investment community.

Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
Wednesday, December 3, at 8:30 a.m. (ET)
Lotte New York Palace, New York
Bob McMahon, Agilent chief financial officer

Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx
Thursday, December 4, at 8:00 a.m. (ET)
Four Seasons Boston, Boston, Mass.
Bob McMahon, Agilent chief financial officer

Links to join the webcasts will be available in the “News & Events -- Events” portion of the Investor Relations section of the Agilent website.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.91 billion in fiscal 2018 and employs 15,550 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom.

Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

NOTE TO EDITORS: Further technology, corporate citizenship and executive news is available on the Agilent news site at http://www.agilent.com/go/news.


© Business Wire 2019
