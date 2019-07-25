Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Agilent Technologies    A

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES

(A)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Agilent Technologies : to Host Webcast of Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) will release third-quarter fiscal 2019 financial results after the stock market closes on August 14. The company will also host a live webcast of its investor conference call in listen-only mode.

Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Time: 1:30 PM (Pacific Time)
Web access: http://www.investor.agilent.com

To listen to the call online, select the “Q3 2019 Agilent Technologies Inc. Earnings Conference Call” link in the “News & Events -- Calendar of Events” portion of the Investor Relations section of the Agilent website. The webcast will remain on the company site for 90 days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.91 billion in fiscal 2018 and employs 15,550 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom.

Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

NOTE TO EDITORS: Further technology, corporate citizenship and executive news is available on the Agilent news site at http://www.agilent.com/go/news.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
02:01pAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : to Host Webcast of Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financi..
BU
07/12AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : BioTek to be sold for $1.165 billion
AQ
07/12AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Makes Immunotherapy Bet With $1.17 Billion Biotek Deal
AQ
07/11AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : 285.7 kb
PU
07/11AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : to Acquire BioTek Instruments for $1.17 Billion
DJ
07/11AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : to Acquire BioTek, Strengthening Leadership Position in G..
BU
07/01AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/24AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Introduces Breakthrough Flow Cytometer
BU
06/19AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : New State-of-the-Art Facility Increases Agilent's Capacit..
AQ
06/18AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : New State-of-the-Art Facility Increases Agilent's Capacit..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 106 M
EBIT 2019 1 167 M
Net income 2019 1 119 M
Finance 2019 317 M
Yield 2019 0,94%
P/E ratio 2019 19,7x
P/E ratio 2020 22,8x
EV / Sales2019 4,24x
EV / Sales2020 3,91x
Capitalization 21 987 M
Chart AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Agilent Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 81,69  $
Last Close Price 69,58  $
Spread / Highest target 29,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael R. McMullen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Boon Hwee Koh Non-Executive Chairman
Kristin Giffin Vice President-Operations, Quality & Support
Robert W. McMahon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Darlene J. S. Solomon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES3.14%21 987
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC31.20%115 339
DANAHER CORPORATION38.20%102 361
INTUITIVE SURGICAL13.39%62 587
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION21.34%59 617
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION27.61%44 803
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group