Agilent Technologies : to Host Webcast of Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) will release third-quarter fiscal 2019 financial results after the stock market closes on August 14. The company will also host a live webcast of its investor conference call in listen-only mode.

Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Time: 1:30 PM (Pacific Time)

Web access: http://www.investor.agilent.com

To listen to the call online, select the “Q3 2019 Agilent Technologies Inc. Earnings Conference Call” link in the “News & Events -- Calendar of Events” portion of the Investor Relations section of the Agilent website. The webcast will remain on the company site for 90 days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.91 billion in fiscal 2018 and employs 15,550 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom.

Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

NOTE TO EDITORS: Further technology, corporate citizenship and executive news is available on the Agilent news site at http://www.agilent.com/go/news.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190725005616/en/