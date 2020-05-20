Log in
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(A)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agilent Technologies : Announces Cash Dividend of 18 Cents Per Share

05/20/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that a quarterly dividend of 18 cents per share of common stock will be paid on July 22, 2020, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2020.

The timing and amounts of future dividends are subject to determination and approval by Agilent’s board of directors.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. Now in its 20th year as an independent company delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.16 billion in fiscal 2019 and employs 16,300 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, information regarding the company’s dividend program and future payment obligations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Agilent’s results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed in Agilent’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2020. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Agilent’s management and on currently available information. Agilent undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 199 M
EBIT 2020 1 172 M
Net income 2020 739 M
Debt 2020 691 M
Yield 2020 0,86%
P/E ratio 2020 33,2x
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
EV / Sales2020 5,01x
EV / Sales2021 4,53x
Capitalization 25 382 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 82,13 $
Last Close Price 81,97 $
Spread / Highest target 12,2%
Spread / Average Target 0,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Michael R. McMullen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Koh Boon Hwee Non-Executive Chairman
Robert W. McMahon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Darlene J. S. Solomon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Heidi Kunz Fields Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.92%25 382
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC5.51%135 381
DANAHER CORPORATION5.71%112 501
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-10.18%61 924
ILLUMINA, INC.3.74%50 355
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-21.65%49 579
