AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(A)
Agilent Technologies : Signs Sponsorship Agreement with My Green Lab

04/22/2020 | 08:01am EDT

Highlighting their ongoing commitment to sustainability

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) announced today that it has become a top-level sponsor of My Green Lab, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the sustainability of scientific research.

Run “for scientists, by scientists,” Agilent chose My Green Lab for their knowledge of the markets and scientific fields which both organizations work within, as well as for their holistic approach to sustainability; their understanding of the interconnectivity between all the parts that make up a laboratory, from chemicals to instruments to the environment itself.

“We are increasingly aware that sustainability must be a priority topic in science, which is why I am delighted to announce our new sponsorship agreement with My Green Lab,” said Agilent CEO Mike McMullen. “Sustainability is a key consideration in all our activities, and we look forward to ultimately passing on the benefits of our efforts and innovation to our customers.”

Agilent is now working with My Green Lab to have their instruments independently audited for the organization’s Accountability, Consistency, and Transparency (ACT) label. The ACT label provides information about the environmental impact of manufacturing, using and disposing of a product and its packaging, enabling purchasers to make better informed, sustainable choices.

"We are really excited to be working with Agilent,” said Allison Paradise, CEO of My Green Lab “The fact that Agilent is willing to highlight sustainability through our ACT labeling program speaks to Agilent's leadership in this area.”

Agilent has long been committed to implementing sustainable practices throughout its operations, and organizations such as Barron’s, Forbes, and Dow Jones have ranked Agilent among the most sustainable companies in the life sciences industry.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. Now in its 20th year as an independent company delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.16 billion in fiscal 2019 and employs 16,300 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 264 M
EBIT 2020 1 143 M
Net income 2020 768 M
Debt 2020 737 M
Yield 2020 0,95%
P/E ratio 2020 29,0x
P/E ratio 2021 23,0x
EV / Sales2020 4,48x
EV / Sales2021 4,06x
Capitalization 22 837 M
Chart AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilent Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 81,63  $
Last Close Price 73,75  $
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael R. McMullen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Koh Boon Hwee Non-Executive Chairman
Robert W. McMahon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Darlene J. S. Solomon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Heidi Kunz Fields Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.55%22 837
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-1.62%126 234
DANAHER CORPORATION0.18%107 148
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-15.99%57 916
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-22.49%49 042
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.0.77%45 945
