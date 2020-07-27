Log in
Agilent Technologies : to Webcast Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

07/27/2020 | 11:02am EDT

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) will release third-quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results after the stock market closes on Aug. 18. The company will also host a live webcast of its investor conference call in listen-only mode. Details are below:

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020
Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific time

To listen to the webcast, select the “Q3 2020 Agilent Technologies Inc. Earnings Conference Call” link in the “News & Events -- Events” portion of the Investor Relations section of the Agilent website. The webcast will remain on the company site for 90 days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. Now in its 20th year as an independent company delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.16 billion in fiscal 2019 and employs 16,300 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom.

Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2020
