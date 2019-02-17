Agility Public Warehousing KSC : Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast

Agility would like to invite you to join its Fourth quarter 2018 earnings webcast on Thursday February 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm (Kuwait), 6:00 am (New York) and 11:00 am (London)
Speaker:
Ehab Aziz, Group CFO
Host:
Rita Guindy, Arqaam Capital
To attend and view the webcast, please click here at least 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.
Click here to join meeting
In case you would like to submit your questions ahead of the scheduled webcast, please contact us at [email protected].
Sincerely,
Investor Relations Department
Agility Public Warehousing Company
