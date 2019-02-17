Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KUWAIT STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Agility Public Warehousing Co KSC    AGLT   KW0EQ0601041

AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING CO KSC

(AGLT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agility Public Warehousing KSC : Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2019 | 04:37am EST

Agility would like to invite you to join its Fourth quarter 2018 earnings webcast on Thursday February 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm (Kuwait), 6:00 am (New York) and 11:00 am (London)

Speaker:
Ehab Aziz, Group CFO

Host:
Rita Guindy, Arqaam Capital

To attend and view the webcast, please click here at least 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Click here to join meeting

In case you would like to submit your questions ahead of the scheduled webcast, please contact us at [email protected].

Sincerely,

Investor Relations Department
Agility Public Warehousing Company

Disclaimer

Agility - The Public Warehousing Company KSCP published this content on 17 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2019 09:36:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING
04:37aAGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING KSC : Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast
PU
01:42aAGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING KSC : Statement in Regards to Panalpina
PU
02/16AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING KSC : profit hits over KWD 81 million in 12M
AQ
02/16AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING KSC : Reports Earnings Increases of 18% for 2018, 15%..
PU
02/15DSV raises offer for Panalpina in logistics tug of war
RE
02/15Panalpina could buy Agility's logistics business - sources
RE
01/09AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING KSC : Appointed to Handle InfoComm Events in the U.S.
PU
2018AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING KSC : Kuwait's Agility in strategic partnership with ..
AQ
2018AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING KSC : to invest $329m in digital platform
AQ
2018AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING KSC : Kuwait invests USD 100 mln in logistic technolo..
AQ
More news
Financials (KWD)
Sales 2018 1 561 M
EBIT 2018 107 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,69x
Capitalization 1 187 M
Chart AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING CO KSC
Duration : Period :
Agility Public Warehousing Co KSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,90  KWD
Spread / Average Target 16%
Managers
NameTitle
Tarek Abdulaziz Sultan Al-Essa Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Henadi Anwar Essa Al-Saleh Chairman
Ehab Fekry Aziz Bassilios Chief Financial Officer
Adel Mohammad Bader Al-Bader Director
Naser Mohammed Fahed Al-Rashed Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING CO KSC3 908
KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG9.54%16 515
YUNDA HOLDING CO LTD--.--%8 678
NIPPON EXPRESS CO LTD10.25%5 926
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO LTD--.--%4 595
STO EXPRESS CO LTD--.--%4 512
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.